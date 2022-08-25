ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lone Star 1280

8 Old Cajun Wives' Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana

We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lone Star 1280

Texas Favorite Fair Food Invention to Get Permanent Food Truck in It's Birthplace

There are not many people that would turn down a corn dog. There's just something about that frank on a stick dipped in a corn meal batter and fried to perfection. Top off each bite with a squirt of mustard and you've got a satisfying treat at any fair in East Texas. Something you may not have known is that the tasty treat was invented in Texas and will finally have a permanent home in its birthplace of Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Lone Star 1280

3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals

While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
TEXAS STATE
Lone Star 1280

Texas Dove Hunting Season Is About To Start.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants you to know about zone boundaries and more so that you have a great Dove hunting season in 2022 & 2023 as boundaries and laws are subject to change from year to year. Below are some specifics you need to know about Zone...
TEXAS STATE
Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

Abilene, TX
Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

