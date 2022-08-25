There are not many people that would turn down a corn dog. There's just something about that frank on a stick dipped in a corn meal batter and fried to perfection. Top off each bite with a squirt of mustard and you've got a satisfying treat at any fair in East Texas. Something you may not have known is that the tasty treat was invented in Texas and will finally have a permanent home in its birthplace of Dallas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO