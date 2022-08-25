Read full article on original website
8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana
We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
Thanks to Drought Newly Discovered Dinosaur Tracks Have Been Found in Texas
We learned about them in school as kids. Most little boys I know think they're the coolest. I'm talking about dinosaurs. The massive beasts who roamed the Earth millions and millions of years ago. There were plenty of them too. Almost 700 species have been named. Normally we envision dinosaurs...
Texas Favorite Fair Food Invention to Get Permanent Food Truck in It’s Birthplace
There are not many people that would turn down a corn dog. There's just something about that frank on a stick dipped in a corn meal batter and fried to perfection. Top off each bite with a squirt of mustard and you've got a satisfying treat at any fair in East Texas. Something you may not have known is that the tasty treat was invented in Texas and will finally have a permanent home in its birthplace of Dallas.
Experience the “Upside Down” in the First Ever “Stranger Things” Store in Texas
The series "Stranger Things" has taken the world by storm so much so that it's become an instant cult classic. Music from the show, recorded decades ago, is showing up on the charts. Fashion from the 80s, in which the show is set, is coming back. Heck, people are even getting Stranger Things tattoos.
3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals
While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
This Secluded Texas Airbnb is a Converted Silo & Has Been Featured on HGTV and NBC
One thing is for sure, Texas is a big enough state to do some serious traveling. Whether you're the one that's on the road or you have guests coming to see you, the chances are you'll need a place to sleep. There's no need nowadays to overcrowd the bedroom or sleep in the living room with sleeping bags on fold-out couches.
Viral Video Shows That American Women Had ‘Texas Hair’ in the 80s
If you've been on social media at all lately, then there's a good chance you've seen this video floating around. The video is from 1989 and is a spot-on representation of what we all looked like back in the 80s. The video is of a high school classroom as it...
Beware: Creepy Abandoned Hospital in Texas Named Most Haunted Place on Earth
Ok, I get it. We're still a couple of months away from Halloween time. It's definitely one of my favorite times of the year. However, until it gets here, how about a look at one haunted and creepy building? The Yorktown Memorial Hospital. It's not just creepy, no, it goes...
Experts Say Conditions Are Heating Up for This Year’s Dove Hunting Season
As a native Texan, I'm used to the heat in the Lone Star State, and when it comes to hunting season I know I have to be prepared because we've not only had a very hot summer but add to that a very dry summer as well. I have two...
Yes! In Texas Snipe Hunting Is Real and You’ll Need a License
Yes, I'm being serious, snipe hunting in Texas is real and you will need a hunting license. I remember as a child growing up, whenever we visited grandparents or any of our other relative's places every time the weather was nice outside we would go snipe hunting in the evenings after dark.
Shocking: 10 Of The Most Awful and Terrible Disasters in Texas History
Nowhere is safe from disasters. They can strike any place and at any time. That includes the great state of Texas. Our history is not just that of growth, peace, and prosperity. We've endured our share of tragedies. Awful catastrophic events. The loss of lives has been great. The cost of damages...unimaginable.
A Pickers Paradise – The Top 10 Flea Markets You Can Find in Texas
I'm sure by now almost everybody has heard the phrase, everything is bigger in Texas. It's true. From the big Texas cities to the huge wide open skies at night, Texas is quite a place. The same thing goes for flea markets. They can be massive. As with many of...
Airbnb Tipi Glamping is a Real Thing Down Near San Antonio, Texas
Lately, I've been obsessed with finding unique Airbnb rentals here in Texas, and during the said search I stumbled across one that centers around tipis and it's pretty dang rad. Growing up in Bay City, my family would often visit the nearby town of Wharton where my brother and I...
Your 2022-2023 Texas Hunting and Fishing Licenses Are Now Available Online
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has made it to the 21st century. For the first time in the history of hunting in Texas, you can apply for your 2022-2023 Super Combo Hunting and Fishing license online from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now. While I'm having mixed feelings...
Cody Johnson Makes Texas Proud With Another Powerful Performance on National TV
Three and a half years ago Cody Johnson made his Today Show debut. This week the Texas native was back hanging out with Al Roker and company in New York City for another show stopping performance on national television. Cody Johnson who has spent quite a bit of the summer...
Texas vs. California: Which State is Better According to Recent Report?
Our buddies over at Wallethub have released another report and this time it's about the best (and worst) states to live in. So, how do Texas and California stack up against each other?. Wallethub measured affordability, economy, education & health, quality of life, and safety to determine each state's respective...
Whoa – You Won’t Believe This Record Breaking 137 Pound Fish Caught in Texas
I'll be upfront, I'm not an angler by any means. It's not that I don't enjoy a lazy afternoon with a line in the water and a cold beverage. I'll sure take that. Delicious fresh fish straight from the water, cleaned, and right to the frying pan. You better believe it.
Texas Dove Hunting Season Is About To Start.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants you to know about zone boundaries and more so that you have a great Dove hunting season in 2022 & 2023 as boundaries and laws are subject to change from year to year. Below are some specifics you need to know about Zone...
10 Glamping Sites In Texas That’ll Be Sure To Please
I absolutely love camping. I have for as long as I can remember. I picked up plenty of practice not only in scouting but with our family camping trips growing up. I can tell you this with complete certainty. Camping sure isn't the way it used to be. Especially when you're glamping.
