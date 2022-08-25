Couple caught with drugs in vacant Clewiston home

CLEWISTON, Fla. — A couple is facing multiple charges after they were allegedly found with drugs in a vacant Clewiston home Wednesday.

Justin Moore and Brandy Hoopes were arrested after breaking into the vacant home on Ventura Street.

Moore already had a warrant out of Hendry County, according to the Clewiston Police Department.

Moore is facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief. Hoopes is facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.