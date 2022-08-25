Read full article on original website
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
msn.com
O'Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O'Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Labor Day events in San Antonio for 2022 – Enjoy the long weekend with this list of things to do & fun activities!
San Antonio Labor Day weekend 2022 is almost here, and the city is preparing for an exciting and fun long weekend to come!. Labor Day is customarily observed as the unofficial end of summer when families start to pack up their summer homes and head home, while American beaches close for the year. But, this does not mean that the fun stops, as Labor Day events in San Antonio start and people start getting busy with their plans for the perfect Labor Day weekend in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
KSAT Pigskin Classic BBQ Kickoff
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us on a BBQ tour to celebrate the kickoff of football season!. On David’s first stop, he checks in...
Guess the rent of this updated home in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
How much should you pay for a nice deck?
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
How a Houston-Born Singer Became a Tex-Mex Star in the 1930s
Lydia Mendoza was only a teenager when she became an icon of Mexican American music. The year was 1934. The song was “Mal Hombre,” or “Bad Man.” A brave choice for a solo debut, the bitter tango of lost innocence and contempt forever defined her. The lyrics, quite possibly a prostitute’s lament, struck a nerve.
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke cancels San Antonio meet-and-greet because of illness
A Beto O’Rourke book signing and meet-and-greet on Aug. 26 at Nowhere Bookshop was abruptly canceled moments after it was due to start when the gubernatorial candidate began feeling unwell. The event was promoting “We’ve Got to Try,” O’Rourke’s new book about the history of voting suppression and restriction in Texas.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!
Looking to plan the perfect date? Whether it’s your first date or your 500th, there are tons of fun things to do in San Antonio for couples. The best part? You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a great time. With these 50 free and cheap date ideas in San Antonio, you can have a night to remember without breaking the bank.
msn.com
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Texadelphia's mouth-watering chimichanga
San Antonio Burrito Bites, a weekly column searching for and grubbing on the best burritos in San Antonio and the Hill Country. As the Texas Hill Country reporter, I am all over the map. So, finding quick stops to grab a bite to eat is key. And what better Texas food than burritos? This series will see me scouring Texas for burritos and trying some of the local favorite hotspots (with your help). My palate is a clean slate and ready to get to work for the good of the people. I understand that in South-Central Texas, tacos are the king, but great burritos are here too.
flicksandfood.com
Did You Hear the One About the New Coffee Bar in Town
Did You Hear Black Rock Coffee Bar Opened its First Store in San Antonio. Did you hear, Black Rock Coffee Bar has brought their unique coffee and beverage experience to San Antonio, Texas. This is Black Rock Coffee Bar’s first location in the San Antonio metro area and 15th in the state.
ktswblog.net
San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes
AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Keller Williams Heritage CEO discusses San Antonio Housing Market
SAN ANTONIO – The average sale price of a home in San Antonio in July was $295,000, according to Redfin. That’s up 12% since the same time last year. However, with a questionable national economy and an apparent pullback in offers on homes, how does the local real estate market look, and what comes next?
KSAT 12
KSAT Pigskin Classic sparks excitement among San Antonio football community before kickoff
SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for a full day of local high school football at the Alamodome with the KSAT Pigskin Classic. The first-ever event will make dreams come true for the students playing and performing at the Alamodome. “As a kid, I used to go to the games...
5 Crazy Different Texas Ghost Tours You Can Take!
This is not your typical Ghost Tour! Does that even make sense? What do you think of when you hear about a GHOST tour? Do you think of just entering a house and walking around it? Maybe getting into a car and hitting up different sights. Or, maybe just walking from building to building and taking pics with your phone. From segways to bats, these 5 crazy Ghost tours are a little different.
metro-magazine.com
Vonlane Announces Return to 95% Pre-Pandemic Capacity
Texas-based transportation Vonlane has announced a return to 95% of its pre-pandemic capacity by increasing departures from major Texas cities as travel demand surges for fall. Beginning in October, travelers can expect up to eight departures each way on Vonlane’s most popular routes – a total of 72 departures on...
KSAT 12
Inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic a smashing success with full day of exciting football
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of fans cheered for their teams during the inaugural KSAT Pigskin Classic in the Alamodome Saturday. The event was the first of its kind in San Antonio with six teams playing in a triple-header to kick off their high school football seasons. Smithson Valley Rangers...
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 26, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s National Dog Day and we check out Hops and Hounds, where you can hang out with your favorite fur-babies and have fun at their National Dog Day event!. Plus, the folks from Pup Pup & Away have some great ideas...
