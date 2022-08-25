ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FanSided

Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Friday night

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rosario will rest on Friday night after William Contreras was announced as Atlanta's designated hitter and Travis d'Arnaud was aligned at catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Rosario has produced...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Braves reliever Jackson Stephens hit in head by line drive

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was hit in the side of the head by a line drive Friday night and was headed to a hospital for tests. Stephens walked off the field in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals and appeared to be unhurt.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Would the Brewers pick up Jesus Aguilar from waivers?

Earlier today, the Miami Marlins announced that they have designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment. Not only is this a shocking move because Aguilar leads in every major offensive category for the Marlins, but it also comes at an odd time. Aguilar is batting .236 with 15 home runs, 49 runs...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Arenado leads Cardinals against the Braves after 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (79-49, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-54, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-9, 3.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -125, Braves +105; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Cubs Were Wise To Move On From Kris Bryant

Chicago Cubs fans had a lot to say about the team trading away Kris Bryant last season. Fans didn’t want to see their third baseman leave after helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. However, moving on from Bryant is proving to be a wise decision. While...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Braves seek to extend win streak, play the Cardinals

Atlanta Braves (78-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-53, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Cubs’ Ian Happ notches peculiar home run feat MLB hasn’t seen in nearly 25 years

Ian Happ wore his Superman cape on Friday to lead the Chicago Cubs to an incredible 4-3 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Of course he made history in the process. The 28-year-old outfielder basically carried the whole load on the offense to help the Cubs win, with his double two-run homers sealing the deal for Chicago. Without him, they would have been unable to score at all.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Braves play the Cardinals after Contreras' 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (79-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-54, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (7-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -116, Cardinals -103; over/under is 7...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Orioles' Terrin Vavra sitting Friday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros. Rougned Odor will replace Vavra on second base and bat eighth. Odor has a $2,200 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.3 FanDuel...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (66-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-46, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (12-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -181, Orioles +153; over/under is 8 runs.
HOUSTON, TX

