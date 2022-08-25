ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately

Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
Android Authority

How to screen record on iPhone or iPad

You don't need any third-party apps. Screen recording is a nifty feature, and it’s easily accessible on your iPhone and iPad as well. You don’t need any third-party app, as this feature comes built right into iOS and iPadOS. There are a couple of easy steps involved. Here’s how to screen record on iPhone or iPad.
CNET

DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine

Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
Android Police

How to select all in Gmail

Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Independent

DuckDuckGo launches email service that rids inbox of secret trackers

Google rival DuckDuckGo has launched a free email service that intercepts trackers targeting people’s accounts.The privacy-focussed compay made a name for itself through its non-invasive search engine and web browser, with the new Email Protection service offering protection for people using popular clients like Gmail.Email Protection works as an extra layer to people’s existing email addresses, serving as a forwarding service to block hidden trackers like location targeting. It also allows users to create unlimited throwaway accounts, which can be used to sign up to websites and other online platgorms.After launching a beta version of Email Protection last year, DuckDuckGo...
INTERNET
Android Police

Google finally recognizes 'Hey Google' and meetings don't go well together

Smart speakers can be incredibly convenient, but even six years after Google released the first Google Home speaker, these devices have the tendency to feel spoken to when you’re not speaking to them. You probably know this issue all too well if you own any smart speaker, even when you don’t say anything remotely similar to “Hey Google” or “Alexa.” Apparently, this issue has annoyed workers with business Google Meet devices in meeting rooms so much that Google saw itself forced to turn off hotword detection for most of the time by default.
TECHNOLOGY
Distractify

Facebook's Edit Button Seems to Have Vanished, Leaving Users Frustrated

Depending on which social media apps you prefer, you likely have a different relationship with the idea of an edit button. Some platforms like Twitter have long resisted introducing that kind of functionality, while others, like Facebook, have had edit buttons for years. While Facebook users have long treasured that functionality, some have now noticed that the edit button seems to have disappeared.
INTERNET
9to5Mac

Facebook Messenger now updated for M1 and M2 Macs

A couple of years after Apple unveiled its first Macs with custom chips, Facebook Messenger has finally been updated to support these machines. With that, those who rely on Messenger to communicate with family, friends, and loved ones will have a better experience when running the app. Facebook Messenger history...
INTERNET
Android Authority

What is Microsoft Edge? Everything you need to know

It's a viable alternative to Google Chrome. We’ve all seen Internet Explorer memes and jokes across the Internet. But Microsoft renamed and revamped its browser and packed it with features to make an excellent alternative to popular options like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. What is Microsoft Edge? Here’s everything you need to know.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to change DNS settings on every device

Change your internet's default DNS settings for a potential speed boost. The Domain Name System (DNS) is one of the most important, yet lesser-known aspects of browsing the internet. In a nutshell, it’s responsible for converting a domain name (like google.com) to an IP address (like 142.250.217.78). Without DNS, your computer — and others along the way — would have no way of knowing where to send and retrieve data.
COMPUTERS

