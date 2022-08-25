Smart speakers can be incredibly convenient, but even six years after Google released the first Google Home speaker, these devices have the tendency to feel spoken to when you’re not speaking to them. You probably know this issue all too well if you own any smart speaker, even when you don’t say anything remotely similar to “Hey Google” or “Alexa.” Apparently, this issue has annoyed workers with business Google Meet devices in meeting rooms so much that Google saw itself forced to turn off hotword detection for most of the time by default.

