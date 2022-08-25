Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
iPhone warning for all users – five ‘memory hungry’ apps to delete now to free up space on your phone
IF your iPhone keeps running out of space, you can free up some storage by deleting memory-hungry apps that you hardly use. Knowing which apps to delete, however, isn't the easiest task – unless you use this handy trick. Filling up your iPhone storage is bad for your device's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Authority
How to screen record on iPhone or iPad
You don't need any third-party apps. Screen recording is a nifty feature, and it’s easily accessible on your iPhone and iPad as well. You don’t need any third-party app, as this feature comes built right into iOS and iPadOS. There are a couple of easy steps involved. Here’s how to screen record on iPhone or iPad.
CNET
DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine
Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
Warning for all Microsoft users who have an iPhone or Android device
MICROSOFT has plans to show more advertisements to some Android and iOS users. If you use Microsoft Outlook on your iOS or Android device then you may soon get inundated with ads, experts warn. Users who use Outlook on their smartphone devices may begin seeing more targeted advertisements. The ads...
How to select all in Gmail
Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DuckDuckGo launches email service that rids inbox of secret trackers
Google rival DuckDuckGo has launched a free email service that intercepts trackers targeting people’s accounts.The privacy-focussed compay made a name for itself through its non-invasive search engine and web browser, with the new Email Protection service offering protection for people using popular clients like Gmail.Email Protection works as an extra layer to people’s existing email addresses, serving as a forwarding service to block hidden trackers like location targeting. It also allows users to create unlimited throwaway accounts, which can be used to sign up to websites and other online platgorms.After launching a beta version of Email Protection last year, DuckDuckGo...
Google finally recognizes 'Hey Google' and meetings don't go well together
Smart speakers can be incredibly convenient, but even six years after Google released the first Google Home speaker, these devices have the tendency to feel spoken to when you’re not speaking to them. You probably know this issue all too well if you own any smart speaker, even when you don’t say anything remotely similar to “Hey Google” or “Alexa.” Apparently, this issue has annoyed workers with business Google Meet devices in meeting rooms so much that Google saw itself forced to turn off hotword detection for most of the time by default.
Facebook's Edit Button Seems to Have Vanished, Leaving Users Frustrated
Depending on which social media apps you prefer, you likely have a different relationship with the idea of an edit button. Some platforms like Twitter have long resisted introducing that kind of functionality, while others, like Facebook, have had edit buttons for years. While Facebook users have long treasured that functionality, some have now noticed that the edit button seems to have disappeared.
Facebook Messenger now updated for M1 and M2 Macs
A couple of years after Apple unveiled its first Macs with custom chips, Facebook Messenger has finally been updated to support these machines. With that, those who rely on Messenger to communicate with family, friends, and loved ones will have a better experience when running the app. Facebook Messenger history...
Android Authority
What is Microsoft Edge? Everything you need to know
It's a viable alternative to Google Chrome. We’ve all seen Internet Explorer memes and jokes across the Internet. But Microsoft renamed and revamped its browser and packed it with features to make an excellent alternative to popular options like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. What is Microsoft Edge? Here’s everything you need to know.
Android Authority
How to change DNS settings on every device
Change your internet's default DNS settings for a potential speed boost. The Domain Name System (DNS) is one of the most important, yet lesser-known aspects of browsing the internet. In a nutshell, it’s responsible for converting a domain name (like google.com) to an IP address (like 142.250.217.78). Without DNS, your computer — and others along the way — would have no way of knowing where to send and retrieve data.
Comments / 0