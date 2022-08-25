Read full article on original website
Related
discoverhometown.com
Prep football results: Hartford tops Germantown, West Bend West snaps 37-game losing streak.
Hartford rebounded from a first week loss with a 42-21 win over Germantown on Aug. 26. Germantown remained winless after two games. Slinger was undefeated after two games, as the Owls beat Marshfield on Aug. 26, 35-21. West Bend East dominated the second half against Sheboygan North to win 42-17...
Channel 3000
Dawn Marie Wilcox
COTTAGE GROVE – Dawn Marie Wilcox, age 59, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at 7:15 a.m. She was born on July 1, 1963, in Wisconsin Rapids, the daughter of Edwin and Mary (Erickson) Zimmerman. Dawn graduated from Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids. She...
Channel 3000
Carolyn Mason Sharpe
MONONA – Carolyn Mason Sharpe, age 92, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Heritage Senior Living Monona. She was born on Dec. 29, 1929, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Maxwell Edward Fead and Florence Carolyn (Johnston) Fead. Carolyn graduated from Kingswood High School in...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison student trades in his Bucky Badger costume for a white coat
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A former Bucky Badger is stepping out from a mascot role and stepping into medical school in the hopes of improving health in rural Wisconsin communities. Bucky Badger’s identity is always a secret until the student playing the mascot graduates. Shane Hoffman was one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
Black Hawk-Warren shuts out Marshall 32-0
Final score: #3 Black Hawk-Warren 32, #7 Marshall 0. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Colton J. Oren
Colton J. Oren, age 31, of Stoughton and Edgerton ascended with his last breath on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, completing an exhausting journey. Colton was born Sept. 6, 1990, to Kevin and Lanette (Hoare) Oren. His family moved to a country home in Edgerton in 1994 and he grew up having an adventurous childhood with his siblings. Colton’s childhood was full of everything from motor sports, hunting, fishing, farming, baseball, wrestling, football, FFA, 4H and numerous other interests and activities. He most recently enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, reading and focusing on personal growth. Colton was passionate about grilling and cooking and was a master of the meats!
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
Channel 3000
Waunakee beats Middleton 17-14
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Janet R. Rust
MIDDLETON – Janet R. (Landgraf) Rust, age 70, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. She was born on April 2, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Lawrence and Dolores (Wells) Landgraf. Jan graduated from Middleton High School, Class of 1970. She loved...
CBS 58
'Hopefully these stands get pretty packed': Racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The oldest operating motorsports venue in the United States, the Milwaukee Mile, sits quiet for most of the year. Sunday, the historic oval located at State Fair Park will roar to life as drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, Big 8 Late Model Series and Upper Midwest Vintage Series all take to the track with the hope of adding their name to an extensive list of Milwaukee Mile winners.
Channel 3000
Xanthea “Thea” Dieter
Xanthea “Thea” Dieter, age 28, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. Thea was born May 25, 1994, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Yancy Dieter and Chauntel Niederklopfer. She was a 2015 graduate from Wisconsin Dells High School. Thea had her favorite movies that she loved to watch. She enjoyed music and found it very soothing to her.
Channel 3000
Diane Nickolene Barnidge
MADISON – Diane Nikolene (Staker) Barnidge, age 85, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children: daughter, Angela (Nick) Bartley; daughter, Melani Barnidge; and son, Tracy (Vicki) Barnidge. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Cameren Swiggum, Lindsey Swiggum, Aidan Swiggum, Katharine Barnidge, Madaline Barnidge and Isabella Bartley; sister, Cindi (Tom) Dorsey; brothers, Dan (Lynne) Staker and Cal (Joan) Staker; stepchildren, Debbie, Jeff, and Cory; and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Staker and Helga (Larsen) Staker; and stepson, Dean.
Channel 3000
Terry A. Huxtable
Terry A. Huxtable, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was born in Madison, Wis., on July 24, 1938, the son of Spencer and Audrey (Thompson) Huxtable. Terry was married to Marilyn (Govier) Huxtable for 49 years. They raised three boys and enjoyed time with their granddaughters.
Channel 3000
Kenneth Comstock
STOUGHTON/SUN PRAIRIE – Kenneth A. “Kenny” Comstock, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away from natural causes, on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He was born on March 19, 1955, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Kenneth Comstock and Marguerite (Rundio) Clark. Kenny graduated from Stoughton High School in 1973, where he participated in track and field and cross country. Kenny married Yia Thao on Aug. 11, 2001, in Stoughton.
treksplorer.com
10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
msn.com
A Girlfriends' Getaway to Milton, WI
Milton, Wisconsin is a small town that neighbors Janesville. At one time, it was a booming town with the highway running right through it, until the bypass came along. Years later, Milton is a charming destination that is off-the-beaten-path with several neat things to see and do. I found it just perfect for a road trip with my frequent travel companion and friend, Sara of Travel with Sara. Here is your guide to a girlfriends’ getaway to Milton, WI, including what to see and do while you are there.
WDIO-TV
A shooting in Wisconsin injuries five people
RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for...
spectrumnews1.com
Strong storms sweep across the state this evening
The Spectrum News1 weather team is closely monitoring two potential episodes of strong to severe thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. The first round arrives this afternoon and evening with an advancing warm front. Then, the second round arrives overnight into early Monday morning ahead of our next cold front.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
fortatkinsononline.com
Family-driven business Pete’s Tire opens in Fort
When Pete Brock sold his first tire back in 1975, little did he know the profession would run in the family. Forty-seven years later, Pete and his wife, Suzan, own Pete’s Tire Service in Whitewater, where son-in-law Brandon Pattermann oversees the service trucks. Their eldest daughter, Rebecca Krebs, and...
Comments / 0