Public Health

New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID-19

By Cat Keenan
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. ( KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from her office, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and is isolating in accordance with state and CDC guidance.

Lujan Grisham’s office noted that she would continue her official schedule remotely, and she released a statement in the wake of the positive test.

“I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted against COVID-19. Per medical guidance, I have also started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid. I am thankful for the support of my family and staff and will continue my work on behalf of New Mexicans while working remotely.” said Lujan Grisham, “I encourage all New Mexicans who have yet to be vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19 to do so – you can schedule shots at cv.nmhealth.org .”

The governor’s office noted that this is the first time she has tested positive for COVID-19 and previously tested negative on Wednesday. Those who qualified as ‘close contacts’ with the governor have been notified.

Comments / 41

Mary76
2d ago

Oh well maybe her little mask wasn't hanging from her rear view mirror! According to her residents in Española didn't have their masks hanging from their mirrors so that meant we weren't wearing them! Rememeber! Oh we remember alright! Covid means nothing anymore get over it already!

Sad World We Are Living In
2d ago

I hope this makes her reconsider her mandates. She claims she is about choice well actions speak louder then words. All mandates need to end immediately. She won’t because her pockets are being lined by big Pharma (after all she used to work for them).

David Martinez
3d ago

You see fully vaccinated and still got infected! No vaccine yet there!

Related
msn.com

New Mexico's doctor shortage is self-inflicted

There is a life-or-death issue facing New Mexicans. It has been widely reported in the media and is important to New Mexicans from all walks of life. Voters will have a lot to say about it this November. The issue is our shortage of medical professionals. If you live in...
KOAT 7

Cannabis license sales skyrocket in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There has been a spike in the approval and issuing of cannabis license sales since last year, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “The state has hit a milestone in the approval and issuing of cannabis licenses, surpassing 1,000 since the Cannabis Control Division began issuing them last fall,” said the Albuquerque Journal.
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

‘Forever chemicals’ pose urgent concern in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top environmental regulator on Thursday warned state lawmakers that taxpayers could be on the hook for groundwater contamination since the U.S. Defense Department continues to challenge the state’s authority to force cleanup of “forever chemicals” at two air bases. The plumes of PFAS compounds are projected to move further […]
CLOVIS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
newmexicopbs.org

NM Jail Staffing Crisis

8.26.2022 – Five of New Mexico’s 26 county jails and detention centers are less than half staffed. The Line Opinion Panel reacts to that startling statistic and responds to a recent article from Searchlight New Mexico which outlines critical issues at Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center, which is currently short more than 200 officers.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KLST/KSAN

GOP on Texas busing migrants to New York: ‘Welcome to the party’

FORT HANCOCK, Texas (Border Report) – New York, welcome to the party. Those were the words of members of a visiting Republican delegation in response to New York City officials’ objections regarding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending busloads of unauthorized migrants to the Empire State. Texas has sent at least 1,500 migrants to the Big […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Positive Test#Politics State#Politics Governor#Covid 19#Santa Fe#New Mexicans#Cv Nmhealth Org#Nexstar Media Inc
Augusta Free Press

New Mexico Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money NM Online Casinos

There are over 20 New Mexico casinos to choose from if you want to play at land-based establishments. However, online casinos can provide bigger bonuses, better games, and more rewards. Although the state hasn’t regulated online casinos just yet, there’s still a way to play legally online and win fantastic prizes.
GAMBLING
losalamosreporter.com

FOG: Six New Mexicans To Receive 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards

The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government (FOG) has chosen six New Mexicans as the recipients of its 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards. The awards are annually presented to those New Mexicans who believe in government transparency at the state or local level – and who have made significant contributions to casting sunshine (transparency) in government operations in the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daniella Cressman

New Mexico Has Awarded Nearly $7.3 Million to Seven Projects Designed to Reduce Diesel Emissions & Air Pollution

"New Mexico has awarded nearly $7.3 million to seven projects across the state designed to slash diesel emissions and air pollution." —Albuquerque Journal Staff Report. This money is the third and final round of a federal settlement: in 2017, Volkswagon reached a $2.7 billion settlement after the car company confessed that it had misrepresented the emission levels of its vehicles.
KLST/KSAN

EXCLUSIVE: IBWC commissioner demands ‘parity’ with drought relief out West and South Texas

In an exclusive interview with Border Report, The U.S. Commissioner for the International and Boundary Water Commission on Thursday said she is "sounding the alarm" to raise awareness to the seriousness of the drought in South Texas and said recent federal funds allocated by Congress to help those suffering from drought in the West unfairly yielded no money for those on the Texas/Mexico border.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
workingtheflame.com

Glass Blowing Classes in New Mexico 2022 [Updated]

Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Glass Blowing Classes in New Mexico 2022 [Updated]. Table of Contents show.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 26 – Sept. 1 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexicans are seeing an uptick in scam calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many New Mexicans are reportedly seeing an uptick of scam calls. PNM, an electricity company in New Mexico receives a slew of complaints from customers throughout the year concerning it. However, a spokesperson for PNM says they’ve seen an uptick this time of year. “It’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
