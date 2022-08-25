ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

WIBW

Gov. designates week of Sept. 22 as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The week of Sept. 22 has been designated as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week by the Governor. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, she signed a proclamation to designate Sept. 22 - 26 as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week. She said the move serves to honor all the work HCCs have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Damon Parker advocates for mental health awareness amongst teens

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker is no stranger to struggles with one’s mental health. So now, he’s using his life experiences to help kids who may be in similar situations. ”I’ve seen just through my own personal experience, how important having your mental...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
TOPEKA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Counties with the oldest homes in Kansas

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn USD 437 has been chosen by Forbes as the 10th best employer in the State of Kansas. Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says it has been recognized as part of Forbes’ America’s Best-In-State Employers 2022 list. It was chosen as the 10th best employer in the Sunflower State.
AUBURN, KS
WIBW

KS high school students asked to create videos for contest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority started its annual ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities’ PSA video contest. The contest runs from August 8 to September 25 and is open to Kansas and Kansas City metro area teens in grades 8-12. The video must promote fatality prevention using themes such as distracted driving, speeding, and seat belt use.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

A Run for Parkinson’s Disease

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program hosted their 14th annual Speedy PD race at Tuttle Creek State Park. The race consists of a 5k, 10, and a Memorial walk with winners at every age level. The goal of this event is is bring awareness of Parkinson’s disease and raise funds for Parkinson’s.
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital

JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Hundreds of Kansas Prison Staff Positions Still Unfilled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas prisons are seeing fewer staff vacancies after recent pay increases, but the state’s prisons are still working with hundreds of unfilled positions. Governor Laura Kelly increased pay for corrections employees last year and lawmakers later approved more raises. Kansas Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas women honored by Gov. on Women’s Equality Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas women on Women’s Equality Day. On Women’s Equality Day, Friday, Aug. 26, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she recognized and honored all Kansas women, past and present, who have broken barriers and fought for equal representation and treatment.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka Public Schools recognizes its therapy dogs on National Dog Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday, August 26, is National Dog Day and Topeka Public Schools celebrated by recognizing staff members and some furry animals who have made quite the impact on Topeka Public School students. Little Bit, a 5-year-old mutt who once was a shelter dog, now serves as a...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka United holds diversity concert for Brown v. Board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concert held at the Brown v. Board Mural on Friday celebrated diversity in the community. Topeka United started putting on a summer concert during the celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the Brown v. Board decision in 2019 and has continued doing so since. SJ...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD stresses concern over fentanyl pills as overdoses increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is expressing great concern as, it says, fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise across the country and here in northeast Kansas. RCPD went to Facebook Thursday evening, August 26, to say it responded to two overdose incidents on Wednesday, August...
TOPEKA, KS

