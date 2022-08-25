Read full article on original website
WIBW
Gov. designates week of Sept. 22 as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The week of Sept. 22 has been designated as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week by the Governor. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, she signed a proclamation to designate Sept. 22 - 26 as Kansas Healthcare Coalition Week. She said the move serves to honor all the work HCCs have done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WIBW
Damon Parker advocates for mental health awareness amongst teens
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural wrestling coach Damon Parker is no stranger to struggles with one’s mental health. So now, he’s using his life experiences to help kids who may be in similar situations. ”I’ve seen just through my own personal experience, how important having your mental...
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
Here are 7 ways that 2022 compares to hottest, driest years in recorded Kansas history
Yes, it’s been hot out there, but has it set a record?
Wichita Eagle
Counties with the oldest homes in Kansas
There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
This Kansas university ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges”
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.” The Princeton Review states, “Our latest edition brings together survey results from over 160,000 students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools in everything from financial […]
WIBW
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn USD 437 has been chosen by Forbes as the 10th best employer in the State of Kansas. Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says it has been recognized as part of Forbes’ America’s Best-In-State Employers 2022 list. It was chosen as the 10th best employer in the Sunflower State.
WIBW
KS high school students asked to create videos for contest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority started its annual ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities’ PSA video contest. The contest runs from August 8 to September 25 and is open to Kansas and Kansas City metro area teens in grades 8-12. The video must promote fatality prevention using themes such as distracted driving, speeding, and seat belt use.
WIBW
A Run for Parkinson’s Disease
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program hosted their 14th annual Speedy PD race at Tuttle Creek State Park. The race consists of a 5k, 10, and a Memorial walk with winners at every age level. The goal of this event is is bring awareness of Parkinson’s disease and raise funds for Parkinson’s.
Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital
JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
WIBW
Robert E. Archer, former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner passes away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka City Councilman and Shawnee Co. Commissioner, Robert E. Archer passed away Friday, August 26th, with his family by his side after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. According to Archer’s obituary, he became a Topeka City Council Member in 2009 in the closest election...
adastraradio.com
Hundreds of Kansas Prison Staff Positions Still Unfilled
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas prisons are seeing fewer staff vacancies after recent pay increases, but the state’s prisons are still working with hundreds of unfilled positions. Governor Laura Kelly increased pay for corrections employees last year and lawmakers later approved more raises. Kansas Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda...
Wichita used car dealership banned from sales in Kansas, must pay $159k, DA says
iDeal Motors, LLC, a used car dealership in south Wichita, has been banned from doing business in Kansas
WIBW
Kansas women honored by Gov. on Women’s Equality Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly honored Kansas women on Women’s Equality Day. On Women’s Equality Day, Friday, Aug. 26, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she recognized and honored all Kansas women, past and present, who have broken barriers and fought for equal representation and treatment.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Gov. Kelly hopes state can pass medical marijuana, as Missouri weighs recreational pot
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly reaffirmed her support for medical marijuana on Thursday but stopped short of endorsing recreational sales in Kansas, ahead of a key vote on legalization in Missouri. Missouri voters will decide on Nov. 8 whether to approve recreational marijuana in their state four years after approving a...
WIBW
Topeka Public Schools recognizes its therapy dogs on National Dog Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday, August 26, is National Dog Day and Topeka Public Schools celebrated by recognizing staff members and some furry animals who have made quite the impact on Topeka Public School students. Little Bit, a 5-year-old mutt who once was a shelter dog, now serves as a...
WIBW
Topeka United holds diversity concert for Brown v. Board
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concert held at the Brown v. Board Mural on Friday celebrated diversity in the community. Topeka United started putting on a summer concert during the celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the Brown v. Board decision in 2019 and has continued doing so since. SJ...
WIBW
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
WIBW
RCPD stresses concern over fentanyl pills as overdoses increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is expressing great concern as, it says, fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise across the country and here in northeast Kansas. RCPD went to Facebook Thursday evening, August 26, to say it responded to two overdose incidents on Wednesday, August...
