Saint Cloud, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCANEWSNOW

THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING

NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Saint Cloud, FL
Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
City
Saint Cloud, FL
Local
Florida Government
995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
TAMPA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
click orlando

Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants

HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: More showers, storms likely in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – Most of Sunday morning will be dry, but a stray shower could sneak on shore closest to the coast. Around lunch, expect showers and storms to develop near Interstate 95. Gradually through the afternoon, storm chances increase through most of Central Florida. [TRENDING: ‘Florida is arresting...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Florida

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.

