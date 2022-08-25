Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING
NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
fox13news.com
Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
villages-news.com
The governor and other elected officials have failed us
If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
995qyk.com
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
$100,000 in Grants are Available to Floridians Serving Area Students
McDonald's 2nd Annual Golden Grants Are Open To Florida's Deserving Student-Focused Programs(McDonald's/GoldenGrantsfl.com) McDonald's Golden Grants Applications are Open to Educators & Individuals with Activities Benefitting Florida Students.
msn.com
Florida citizens who were arrested as part of DeSantis' crackdown on voter fraud thought they were eligible to cast ballots: report
Gov. DeSantis earlier this month announced that 20 individuals would be charged with voter fraud. Per The Guardian, several of the defendants said they were unaware they were ineligible to vote. The state's Amendment 4 restores voting rights to felons, but murder and felony sexual offenses aren't included. Nearly two...
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
msn.com
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants
HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
Torrential downpours continue along Gulf coast, with tropical trouble lurking
Many in Florida and along the Gulf coast have experienced wet and drenching times as of late, with warm and humid air helping fuel rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the area. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in store early week, with another dose of tropical rainfall possible from a disturbance in the Gulf.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘You should put your name in’: Florida’s unclaimed property available
TAMPA, Fla. — The state of Florida returned more than 1.7 billion dollars in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including 388 million dollars last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock dividends, and utility or rent deposits.
msn.com
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
Central Florida fentanyl overdose numbers on the rise among elderly
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people across central Florida are overdosing on fentanyl. But it’s not people who party or younger teenagers who make up the majority of the numbers — it is senior citizens. Last year, the Orange County medical examiner’s annual report shows, there...
These 'amazingly ridiculous' things were final straw for ex-Florida teacher
Florida is facing a shortage of 9,000 educators according to the Florida Education Association. Hear from teachers who are questioning their futures, and those who have left education entirely, because of controversial new legislation.
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: More showers, storms likely in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla – Most of Sunday morning will be dry, but a stray shower could sneak on shore closest to the coast. Around lunch, expect showers and storms to develop near Interstate 95. Gradually through the afternoon, storm chances increase through most of Central Florida. [TRENDING: ‘Florida is arresting...
Frequent SunPass users across Florida could get toll discounts starting in September
About 400,000 SunPass customers are expected to see discounts.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Florida
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Comments / 0