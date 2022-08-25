New Haunted Mansion Ear Headbands Inspired by Constance Hatchaway and Cast Member Costumes at Walt Disney World

Read full article on original website
Walt Disney World May Be Getting Ready To Fix One Of the Biggest Complaints About The 50th Anniversary Celebration
It looks like something new is coming to Magic Kingdom that will make a lot of Walt Disney World fans happy.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
New Doom Buggy Pet Bed and Madame Leota Pillow at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Paw-nted Mansion. A new Doom Buggy pet bed, plus a Madame Leota pillow, are available at Port Royal Curios and Curiosities in Disneyland. Doom Buggy Pet Bed – $59.99. The pet...
First Sunday of Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida Now Sold Out
Sunday, September 4 is now sold out for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida. This is the first event night to sell out and tickets are still available for the rest of Halloween Horror Nights. September 4 is the third day of Halloween Horror Nights 31, which begins...
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Gets the Supermodel Treatment With Stylish 'Vogue Japan' Cover
Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve is stepping up big time in her modeling career. The 24-year-old model showed off the October 2022 cover of Vogue Japan with her gorgeous face on it. Wearing a chic Louis Vuitton sweatshirt as a dress and a slick, high ponytail, Eve looked stunning in her dewy makeup and bold red lip. (See the photo HERE.) She seemed thrilled at the honor to be on the cover of such a prestigious fashion magazine, writing, “VOGUE JAPAN COVER !!!” while tagging the creative team who assisted with the photoshoot. She added, “Thank you thank you thank you !!!” ...
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
PHOTOS: PeopleMover Receives New Entrance Signs as Magic Kingdom Tomorrowland Makeover Continues, Nerdy WED Imagineering Reference Added
The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom has received new signage as the land’s makeover slowly progresses. Tomorrowland is changing, with Light & Power Co. being remodeled and TRON Lightcycle / Run on the horizon. Late last year, sponsorship signs from Enterprise (who also sponsors TRON) were added, but now all new signage has been installed.
Disney World Is Making a Change You're Going To Like
Walt Disney's (DIS) theme parks have seen a lot of changes to their operations over the years, but arguably never more at one time than when covid hit the U.S. in 2020. Walt Disney World in Florida was forced to shut its doors on March 15 in order to align itself with safety protocols, and it reopened on July 11 of the same year. However, the Disneyland Resort in California closed its doors on March 14, 2020, and did not reopen until April 30, 2021, because of that state’s requirements. Covid-related costs caused the company to lose $2.6 billion in operating income.
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Celebrates 50th Anniversary with a New Scavenger Hunt
As part of the celebrations for the fiftieth anniversary of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, guests can now take part in a scavenger hunt across the resort. Cards for the hunt can be picked up at Meadow Trading Post or the recreation shack by the Meadow Swimmin’ Pool. The front of the card offers a bit of background concerning the creation of the resort. It reads:
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Steamy Kiss In Swimsuits While In Italy With Daughter Daisy
Katy Perry and her heartthrob fiancé Orlando Bloom were seen leaning in for a sweet kiss (or two!) as they continued yachting in Positano, Italy! In intimate pics, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the “Roar” singer, 37, and her Lord of the Rings lover, 45, were seen in swimsuits snuggling up to each other for kisses — both in the water and out! Katy rocked a white floral sleeveless one-piece bathing suit with yellow side bows and pulled her hair into a messy bun for the late summer family day. Orlando rocked sporty white swim trunks, and in some photos, he pulled on a white long sleeved rash guard for protection from the sun.
One Of Disney World's Best Rides Is Still Having Problems Despite A 3-Month Refurbishment
One of Disney World's most popular rides is still experiencing issues after getting a tune-up.
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
Disney World Park Reservations Are Here To Stay But The Theme Parks Are Finally Making Some Changes For The Better
Disney World has made a significant change to the reservation system that should help out many guests.
Tips from a Disney Insider: Are Refillable Resort Mugs Worth It?
If you have visited a Walt Disney World Resort, there is a good chance you have seen Guests clutching brightly colored Disney characters and resort-themed cups. No, you aren’t going crazy these mugs really are numerous. They are carried by Guests across the Resort and are even seen in Parks secured by carabiners to Park bags. These refillable Resort mugs cost $19.99 each and are available for purchase in quick-service eateries at Disney Resorts. Let’s dive into a discussion about these popular Disney souvenirs, cover frequently asked questions, and answer a pressing quandary…Are refillable Resort mugs worth it?
Some Favorites Already Removed as Reduced Menu Debuts at Connections Eatery in EPCOT
We stopped in at Connections Eatery in EPCOT today and noticed two menu items have been removed: the Banh Mi Burger and the Mediterranean Burger. Here are the menu boards from inside Connections Eatery this morning:. Notably missing from these boards are the “Banh Mi Burger” and the “Mediterranean Burger”....
New Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy Sweaters at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found four sweaters featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy at Disneyland Resort this week. All of the sweaters were in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Each one is a different solid color, with one...
