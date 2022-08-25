Read full article on original website
Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022
Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
Lowertown Announce Debut Album I Love to Lie, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Lowertown, the Atlanta-based bedroom pop duo of Olivia Osby and Avsha Weinberg, have announced their debut album. I Love to Lie is due out October 21 via Dirty Hit. Today, they’re sharing the lead single, “Bucktooth,” alongside a carnival-themed music video directed by Zev Magasis. Check it out below.
Pre Pleasure
On the cover of her third album, Pre Pleasure, Julia Jacklin paws a blown-up portrait of her own face. Back to the camera, the Australian songwriter’s outstretched hands press against a photograph that captures her in a moment of ecstasy, her blue eyes wide and red lips parted. The concept was inspired by one of Jacklin’s new songs, “I Was Neon,” in which she wonders if a version of herself has been lost to time. “I quite like the person that I am/Am I gonna lose myself again?” she repeats, voice roiling with equal parts anxiety and excitement. If she could reach through the photograph and make contact with that incarnation of herself, what would she say?
Listen to Nicholas Craven and Boldy James’ “Power Nap”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Boldy James is no stranger to grief. In the Detroit rapper’s past songs, he’s confessed to losing twins in a car accident and knowing that his mother wishes she’d gotten an abortion. On “Power Nap,” a new single with Montreal producer Nicholas Craven, James is droopy-eyed from sleepless nights, still reeling from the death of his brother, Marty. There are empty bottles of cough syrup on his table, but he still can’t seem to rest. Craven’s dreamy, lullaby-like production adds additional complexity to the grim account; the beat rocks back-and-forth, built on gentle electric piano chords and woozy guitar strums. A voice coos, “I- Go to sleep,” as if a child is drifting into slumber, unable to stay up long enough to complete their sentence. Meanwhile, James, 40, is still wide awake.
Bad Bunny Shares New Video for “Neverita”: Watch
Bad Bunny has released a new video for his track “Neverita” from May’s Un Verano Sin Ti. Drawing inspiration from fellow Puerto Rican superstar Elvis Crespo, Bad Bunny re-creates the video for Crespo’s 1998 “Suavemente.” The “Neverita” visual ends with text in Spanish that translates to “In honor of the best video of all time.” Check it out below.
jaimie branch, Jazz Composer and Trumpeter, Dies at 39
Jaimie branch, the jazz composer and trumpeter, died on Monday night. The label International Anthem, which released branch’s music, confirmed the news in the below statement. She was 39. At 9:21 pm on Monday, August 22, composer and trumpeter jaimie branch passed away in her home in Red Hook,...
Killer in Neverland
Even before her debut single in 2018, 4s4ki had wandered into one corner of the internet after another. The Japanese artist initially took inspiration from the flourishing rap scene on video-upload sites like Nico Nico Douga, particularly the acts who delivered sentimental melodies over beats that crossed boom-bap, electro-pop, and gothic trap. Her output eventually caught the attention of SASAKRECT, an agency home to self-produced rappers and beatmakers. On her full-length debut, 2020’s Your Dreamland, she gravitated towards SoundCloud producers whose cutesy, kitchen-sink synth-pop arrangements channeled the dominant sound of the country’s electronic pop. She’s since signed to a major label, and though she hasn’t yet broken through to the J-pop mainstream, a recent transition to a more abrasive, chaotic production style landed her on Spotify’s influential hyperpop playlist and further extended her underground reach.
Let’s Turn It Into Sound
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith revels in the plasticity of electronic sound, stretching and twisting it with colorful, kinetic abandon. The Orcas Island native’s work isn’t ambient in the strictest sense, despite her billowing synthesizers or her affinity for yoga and meditation. Smith’s songs are too composerly, too active, her voice leaping nimbly over arpeggios that churn like candy-colored magma. Her music’s lightheartedness can be subtle, overshadowed by the aura of hushed awe that hangs over stately chord progressions, bucolically burbling waveforms, and open-armed invocations of wonder, like this mantra from 2017’s The Kid: “If I let go of holding on to my ego/Will you let go too?” But on Let’s Turn It Into Sound, her playfulness comes to the fore. You might call this Smith’s “pop” album. Her beatific overtones have morphed, giving way to sparkly-eyed whimsy and, in places, some shockingly muscular grooves. At first, the squirrelly twists and turns can be hard to follow; an air of mischief keeps things chaotic. But once you lock into the ebullient mood, its joy—her joy—is unmistakable and irresistible.
Evolution Here We Come
Like John Cale before him, guitarist and composer Chris Forsyth has evolved along a multifaceted trajectory, expanding his toolkit with each new record. Where his earlier albums relied on intricate, almost hallucinatory, instrumental explorations, 2019’s All Time Present redirected his electric improvisations into a more structured song-based format. All Time Present encapsulated Forsyth’s love for straightforward rock’n’roll, the logical continuation of his career-long journey from the noise folk of Peeesseye, through the technical art rock of his Solar Motel band, toward a new solo sound that felt equally at home in the studio or on stage.
Taylor Swift Sued Over Lover Book Design
Taylor Swift is being sued by poet and author Teresa La Dart, who claims that Swift stole the design of La Dart’s 2010 book Lover for the book accompanying Swift’s 2019 album of the same name. In a new copyright lawsuit filed in a Tennessee federal court and viewed by Pitchfork, La Dart says that “a number of creative elements” from her book Lover—a self-published collection of poems—were copied by Swift for her own Lover book, which came with the special edition CD release of her album. La Dart’s lawyer claims Swift owes her in “excess of one million dollars” in damages as a result.
VMAs 2022: Eminem and Snoop Dogg Set for Metaverse-Inspired Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform their recent single “From the D 2 the LBC” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Made with Yung Labs, the metaverse-inspired performance will be based on Otherside, a virtual gaming world that is not yet fully developed, but is designed to use NFTs and a cryptocurrency called ApeCoin. The song’s video, released in June, featured Bored Ape–style avatars.
Taylor Swift Announces New Album Midnights, Breaks Record for Most Video of the Year Wins at 2022 VMAs
Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (August 28) for her 10-minute song “All Too Well: The Short Film.” After accepting the award, Swift thanked her fans and revealed that her “brand new album“ will come out October 21. She later revealed on Instagram that it’s called Midnights and features “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” An accompanying statement reads:
Watch J Balvin and Ryan Castro Perform “Nivel de Perreo” at VMAs 2022
J Balvin took the stage tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to perform his song “Nivel de Perreo.” The performance marked the single’s television world premiere, and it featured a giant twerking AR dancer. It’s also Balvin’s first performance at the VMAs since 2019, when he joined Bad Bunny to play the song “Que Pretendes” from their collaborative album Oasis. Watch it happen below.
Britney Spears Returns for New Song With Elton John “Hold Me Closer”: Listen
Britney Spears is back with her first newly recorded song since the Glory era, and it’s a duet with Elton John. “Hold Me Closer” is a spin on John’s 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer.” The updated track was produced by Andrew Watt. Check it out below.
Mdou Moctar Releases New Niger EP Vol. 1: Listen
Mdou Moctar has released a new set of songs titled Niger EP Vol. 1. The EP features alternate takes of “Chismiten” and “Imouhar” along with live versions of four other songs, recorded in Niger between 2017 and 2020. He’s also got a handful of North American tour dates on the books for August and September. Check it all out below.
Pi’erre Bourne Shares New Song “Good Movie”: Listen
Pi’erre Bourne has shared the new song “Good Movie.” It’s the title track of the rapper and producer’s next album, which does not currently have a release date. Listen to the song below. This year, Pi’erre Bourne released a collaborative album with Three 6 Mafia’s...
Rina Sawayama, Pop Therapist
A congregation of sweaty New Yorkers in mesh tank tops, sparkly eyeliner, and combat boots gazed up at their idol. Over the course of one night in May, Rina Sawayama turned Manhattan’s cavernous Terminal 5 into the city’s hottest—and most self-affirming—pop destination. It sometimes felt like a spiritual experience—part corporeal release, part cathartic soul-searching. Even a brand new song that no one had heard yet got a rapturous response: When Sawayama belted out the yodeling hook to “Catch Me in the Air,” about her newfound appreciation for the immigrant mother who raised her as a single parent, people instinctively raised their hands and lost their shit.
FaltyDL Announces New Album A Nurse to My Patience, Shares New Song With Julianna Barwick: Listen
FaltyDL has announced a new album: A Nurse to My Patience is due out November 11 via his own label, Blueberry Records. Accompanying the announcement, the New York–based producer has shared a new single called “Four Horses,” which features ambient composer Julianna Barwick. The single arrives with...
