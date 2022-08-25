ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Law enforcement made 7 OVI arrests in BG Friday

During an Ohio State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint on Friday night on Wooster Street, 1,084 vehicles drove through and were checked. Four vehicles were diverted for suspected impairment. Following the checkpoint, officers and troopers worked a saturation patrol in and around the city of Bowling Green. During the saturation patrol, 65 traffic stops were made and seven OVI arrests were reported during this time.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

City Park vandalism reported

A locking mechanism for the restrooms by the skate park at City Park was reported vandalized on Friday. A Bowling Green Police Division officer responded to City Park on Conneaut Avenue for a criminal damaging report. The handle and lock on the box had been broken off. The damage was about $100, according to the report.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police investigate theft of four catalytic converters

Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports of four catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles sometime Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The catalytic converters were cut off from one vehicle in the 600 block of Sixth Street, one in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue, and two in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Blotter: 8-26-22

Emma Busler, 29, Rudolph, and Safah Brahim, 24, Rudolph, were arrested at Walmart for theft/shoplifting. Brahim also was cited for possession of hashish. Busler was transported to the station where she posted bond. Brahim was taken to jail. Police responded to the 1500 block of Clough Street for a report...
RUDOLPH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Crime & Safety
13abc.com

Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning a crash on Airport Highway left a motorcycle embedded into the front of another car. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. this morning. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that no one was seriously injured, but the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results

Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 8-26-2022

Three catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday in Bowling Green. A Bowling Green Police Division officer was were called about a theft from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue. A BGPD spokesperson said there were two other thefts. Those reports were not immediately available. OVI...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Thefts#Property Crime#Bgpd
thevillagereporter.com

Twenty-Two Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on August 17 and returned indictments against twenty-two individuals. Those indicted include:. Stephen D. Adkins, 30, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Adkins is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about June 25. Sarah R. Doeden,...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Free admission at Toledo city pools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s city pools will have free admission this weekend. According to the City of Toledo, a generous donation has allowed the admission fee to be waived on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. There will be free admission for Willy’s pool, Pickford pool and...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Final section of DiSalle bridge demolished

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, the remaining section of the DiSalle bridge was demolished by explosives at 10 p.m. This section of the bridge was over the Maumee River in Toledo. Before the demolition began, the area around the bridge was checked and traffic on I-75 was slowed. Traffic...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wlen.com

No New Information Released by Police on Associated Charities Fire

Adrian, MI – No new information has been released by the Adrian Police Department on the suspicious fire at the Associated Charities on Tecumseh Street in Adrian early Wednesday morning. In a news release from earlier this week, the APD said that officers discovered that the windows had been...
ADRIAN, MI
cleveland19.com

Police: 18-year-old man charged with ethnic intimidation in Sandusky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with ethnic intimidation, among other charges on Wednesday, according to department officials. Police said the man, identified as Avery Guseman, pointed a shotgun at a couple after shouting racial slurs, according to the incident report. One of the...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Phone lines reportedly down at Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office reported having issues with its phone lines on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office says the problem occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the phone company has been contacted and are currently working to fix the problem. It is unknown at this time when the repairs will be made.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green hosts rally on Main St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Bowling Green and BGSU are hosting a rally in downtown. On Aug. 27, Main St. will be closed down for music, food trucks, family activities and more. An afternoon rally kicks off at noon and goes until 4:00 p.m., then an evening rally...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy