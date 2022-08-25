Read full article on original website
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
sent-trib.com
Law enforcement made 7 OVI arrests in BG Friday
During an Ohio State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint on Friday night on Wooster Street, 1,084 vehicles drove through and were checked. Four vehicles were diverted for suspected impairment. Following the checkpoint, officers and troopers worked a saturation patrol in and around the city of Bowling Green. During the saturation patrol, 65 traffic stops were made and seven OVI arrests were reported during this time.
sent-trib.com
City Park vandalism reported
A locking mechanism for the restrooms by the skate park at City Park was reported vandalized on Friday. A Bowling Green Police Division officer responded to City Park on Conneaut Avenue for a criminal damaging report. The handle and lock on the box had been broken off. The damage was about $100, according to the report.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police investigate theft of four catalytic converters
Bowling Green Police Division responded to reports of four catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles sometime Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The catalytic converters were cut off from one vehicle in the 600 block of Sixth Street, one in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue, and two in the 200 block of Napoleon Road.
sent-trib.com
Blotter: 8-26-22
Emma Busler, 29, Rudolph, and Safah Brahim, 24, Rudolph, were arrested at Walmart for theft/shoplifting. Brahim also was cited for possession of hashish. Busler was transported to the station where she posted bond. Brahim was taken to jail. Police responded to the 1500 block of Clough Street for a report...
13abc.com
Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning a crash on Airport Highway left a motorcycle embedded into the front of another car. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. this morning. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that no one was seriously injured, but the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
WTOL-TV
Snowmobile, trailer theft suspect flees from deputies during Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man believed to be responsible for a series of thefts in the western part of the county. The Monroe County Sheriff says the crimes have been taking place over...
13abc.com
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-26-2022
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday in Bowling Green. A Bowling Green Police Division officer was were called about a theft from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue. A BGPD spokesperson said there were two other thefts. Those reports were not immediately available. OVI...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly throws pushes wife onto pavement, drives intoxicated with handgun
SANDUSKY – A 34-year-old man was arrested on August 20 after he allegedly threw some his wife’s belongings out of their car and pushed her onto pavement when she tried to pick them up. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the complainant, the wife, told...
thevillagereporter.com
Twenty-Two Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on August 17 and returned indictments against twenty-two individuals. Those indicted include:. Stephen D. Adkins, 30, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Adkins is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about June 25. Sarah R. Doeden,...
13abc.com
Free admission at Toledo city pools
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s city pools will have free admission this weekend. According to the City of Toledo, a generous donation has allowed the admission fee to be waived on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. There will be free admission for Willy’s pool, Pickford pool and...
13abc.com
Final section of DiSalle bridge demolished
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, the remaining section of the DiSalle bridge was demolished by explosives at 10 p.m. This section of the bridge was over the Maumee River in Toledo. Before the demolition began, the area around the bridge was checked and traffic on I-75 was slowed. Traffic...
UPDATE: Toledo woman posts bond after being charged for firing gun at Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Hutchen appeared in Toledo Municipal Court Friday morning. Her bond was set at $25,000, which has already been posted. Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down Tuesday after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent. No one was injured.
wlen.com
No New Information Released by Police on Associated Charities Fire
Adrian, MI – No new information has been released by the Adrian Police Department on the suspicious fire at the Associated Charities on Tecumseh Street in Adrian early Wednesday morning. In a news release from earlier this week, the APD said that officers discovered that the windows had been...
cleveland19.com
Police: 18-year-old man charged with ethnic intimidation in Sandusky
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with ethnic intimidation, among other charges on Wednesday, according to department officials. Police said the man, identified as Avery Guseman, pointed a shotgun at a couple after shouting racial slurs, according to the incident report. One of the...
13abc.com
Phone lines reportedly down at Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office reported having issues with its phone lines on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office says the problem occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the phone company has been contacted and are currently working to fix the problem. It is unknown at this time when the repairs will be made.
Woman killed in Sandusky train crash
The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a fatal train crash that happened in the city Friday morning.
Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
WTOL-TV
WATCH: Pick-up truck strikes state trooper vehicle on I-475, flees scene
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Dashcam video released by the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) shows a vehicle striking a state trooper patrol car and fleeing the scene early Friday morning. At approximately 1:33 a.m., an OSHP vehicle was stopped on the left shoulder of the ramp...
13abc.com
Bowling Green hosts rally on Main St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Bowling Green and BGSU are hosting a rally in downtown. On Aug. 27, Main St. will be closed down for music, food trucks, family activities and more. An afternoon rally kicks off at noon and goes until 4:00 p.m., then an evening rally...
