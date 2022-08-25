Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Console Is Available Now
The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is available now at multiple major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. The console just launched today, and it's the first special-edition Switch OLED Nintendo has made. If you're interested in picking it up, you may want to order soon. It's certainly possible that this will sell out quickly like most other special-edition Switch consoles.
The key fashion pieces right now? Clothes you’ll want to still wear (or sell on) in five years’ time | Jess Cartner-Morley
Trends are so last season. As the resale clothes market booms, traditional styling is now leading the way over the quick fix, says Jess Cartner-Morley, the Guardian’s fashion associate editor
Gamespot
Nintendo Confirms No Switch Price Hike In Wake Of PS5 Increase
Nintendo will not raise the price of the Nintendo Switch, the company has confirmed in the wake of Sony's decision to hike the price of the PlayStation 5 around the world (but not in the US). In a statement to Eurogamer, Nintendo said it has "no plans to increase the...
Gamespot
Pokemon Unite: Pika Party Guide
With Pokemon Unite’s one-year anniversary coming to a close, there is still a week left of Pika Party. Pika Party is the new 4v4 Quick Match mode celebrating the Electric-type Mouse Pokemon, Pikachu. The entire map is changed to the aesthetic of Pikachu, from the walls, balloons, colors, and there are even holograms of Pikachu littering the map. But that is not all littering the map. Every Wild Pokemon is now Pikachu, with certain Pikachu providing different buffs alongside a massive Gigantamax Pikachu taking the middle spot, which is normally reserved for Legendary Pokemon such as Zapdos or Regigigas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale: Tips, Tricks, And Prep Guide
Pokemon Go’s annual Go Fest event has been bigger than ever in 2022, with three in-person events in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo, as well as a two-part global event accessible to all players. As the Season of Go comes to a close, the finale of the global event is coming up quickly. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the event and how to make the most of it.
Gamespot
Warframe Styanax Animated Short
Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
Gamespot
Mario Kart: The Agony And The Anguish Of The Blue Shell
Mario Kart is celebrating its 30-year anniversary today, August 27, 2022. Below, we take a look at one of the most controversial power-ups in video games, the infamous Blue Shell. There is no single item in all of video games as hated and feared as Mario Kart's Blue Shell, aka...
Gamespot
Sifu Gets New Update Next Week, Adds Gameplay Modifiers And Scoring System
Developer Sloclap has revealed that Sifu's summer update is launching on August 31. The update adds several new features to the action beat-'em-up game, including gameplay modifiers, a scoring system, and more outfits. The new gameplay modifiers can both make Sifu a whole lot easier or more difficult. You could,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Loveless Skin
Epic has revealed the latest Fortnite Crew skin for September. Subscribers will have access to the new Loveless skin that comes with a few different variants and other in-game items. Starting on September 1, subscribers will have the option to wear the Loveless skin that appears to be based on...
Gamespot
New Need For Speed Reportedly Delayed To December, As Rumored Footage Emerges
EA's new Need for Speed game has reportedly been delayed by a month, as what looks like the first footage of the game has emerged online. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb (via VGC), EA delayed the new Need for Speed game from November to December. A release date for the new title from Burnout studio Criterion was never publicly announced, so this would amount to an internal delay, if it is true.
Gamespot
Destiny 2's New Craftable Taipan-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle Is A Must-Have, Here's How To Get It
With Destiny 2’s Season of the Plunder came loads of new weapons and gear to hunt for, but players have been eagerly seeking the new craftable Taipan-4FR Void Legendary linear fusion rifle that comes from a pretty straightforward quest. This quest isn’t part of the seasonal story, and it feels more like a review on how to craft weapons at the Enclave's Relic. There's a chance to get the red border Deepsight Taipan-4FR to drop from activities, but this quest guarantees that you'll receive enough to be able to craft your own.
Gamespot
How To Turn Your Warlock Into A Thunder God In Destiny 2: Arc 3.0 Season Of Plunder Builds
One of the best parts of Destiny 2 is experimenting with its Exotics, armor mods, and subclass setups to find interesting loadouts for your Guardian. For Season of Plunder and the overhauled Arc subclass, some of the builds available can produce shocking results, pun fully intended. Warlocks have some great loadouts to tinker with, and you can easily live out your Emperor Palpatine fantasy with builds that channel pure "unlimited power" energy with Arc 3.0.
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (August 26-30) Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide
It's the very first week of Season of Plunder in Destiny 2, and Xur has arrived to offer a few classic Exotics to players. Here's where you can find the Agent of the Nine this weekend and everything he's selling to help you take on the newly launched King's Fall raid.
Gamespot
Rust Console Edition - Oceanbound Update Trailer
Rust Console Edition returns with a new content update – Oceanbound! Try out the new dynamic Cargo Ship event - fight Cobalt Scientists and your fellow survivors for Ship Supremacy! Secure the loot and make your escape! Also introducing the L96 Sniper Rifle, perfect for those long range engagements! Rust Console Edition Oceanbound is out now!
Gamespot
This Cheap PC Games Bundle Includes Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, And More Great Games
A new bundle is available on Fanatical that lets you score five games for just $22, picking from a catalog that includes Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, The Evil Within 2, and more. If that price is a bit steep, two other tiers are available--four games for $19 and three games for $15. All titles are offered as Steam keys, and you’ll also get a 5% off voucher for your next purchase.
Gamespot
Google Play Games Now Lets You Play Android Games On PC In Select Countries
Google Play Games, an application that lets users play select Android games on PC, is officially releasing in beta for the following countries: Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Australia. If you're a player in those regions, you'll need to sign up in order to try out Google's feature. There...
Comments / 0