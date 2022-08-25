Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Following the Future: How Alabama commits performed over the weekend
Here, BamaOnLine breaks down how Crimson Tide commits performed from a statistical standout over the weekend. If stats aren't list they aren't yet available. This story will be updated. Caleb Downs — 10 tackles, a pick-six, a touchdown on the ground, and 70 yards receiving in a 49-17 win over...
Georgia football game against Oregon Ducks sparks commemorative beer from Stillfire, Ninkasi
Once again Georgia is set to compete in a prominent non-conference matchup to start the season, with a neutral site game against Oregon in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this a highly anticipated game in Week 1. And two prominent breweries in each state have collaborated on a special beer to commemorate the battle between the Dawgs and the Ducks.
247Sports
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu
South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class
Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Texas football player Carson Collins who was tragically killed by an escaped inmate honored Friday Night
Carson Collins had a bright future and it was cut short over the summer when an escaped inmate killed him. Carson was one of the five members of the Collins family who were killed by an escaped inmate in June. Mark Collins, 66, along with 18-year-old Waylon Collins, 16-year-old Carson Collins, 11-year-old Hudson Collins, and 11-year-old Bryson Collins were killed at a cabin next to the family ranch in Centerville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
Top 100 OL Monroe Freeling to announce commitment Monday
Rather than take more visits and make a decision during or after the season like Top 100 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling originally planned, he is now ready to announce his college choice in a few days. The Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate prospect will make his commitment public Monday at...
247Sports
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
Social media reaction to first half of Nebraska-Northwestern
The first half of football for the 2022 season is over for Nebraska and the Huskers liked the start a lot more than the finish, as Northwestern scored 14 points unanswered to take a 17-14 lead into intermission. Nebraska got started with big first drive that finished with a long...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Arch Manning stats from final scrimmage of senior season: Texas football QB commit flashes dual-threat ability
Although the high school football season is well underway in most states, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will not officially start his senior campaign for New Orleans Isidore Newman until this coming weekend. But Manning did take the field on Friday for a preseason "jamboree," a scrimmage, against New Orleans De La Salle and led his team to a 20-13 win in a two-quarter tune-up before the real games start.
Fired Up: Collin Klein's offense will mark a change of pace for Kansas State football
The question: During an August 23, 2022, appearance on KFH's Sports Daily radio show out of Wichita, host Jacob Albracht asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about the possibilities of new offensive coordinator Collin Klein's Kansas State offense. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 14 thoughts on LSU
1. The Tigers' Brian Kelly is attempting to instill a new culture in Baton Rouge after the roller coaster ride that comprised too much of the tenures of Les Miles and Ed Orgeron. That means more accountability and an emphasis on development but it remains to be seen how well Kelly's personality and coaching style will mesh with players, administration, and fan base.
247Sports
Sophomore safety Calen Bullock taking on leadership role in Trojans' secondary
Sophomore safety Calen Bullock has his sights set high in 2022 after breaking out in a big way during his true freshman season. The local product out of Pasadena’s John Muir High School is one of just a small handful of returning starters on USC's defense under first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. That has given Bullock a chance to take more of a vocal leadership role, and he has seized that opportunity.
247Sports
Texas A&M football: Haynes King named Aggies starting QB draws rave reviews from media
King only played four games over the last two seasons, putting up 359 yards on 24-of-39 completions with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He is a former four-star prospect in the Class of 2020 out of Longview (Texas) High School and the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback from the class. But...
Haynes King named Texas A&M starting QB
Third-year player Haynes King has been named the Texas A&M starting quarterback over LSU transfer Max Johnson and five-star freshman Conner Weigman. GigEm247 has confirmed. The decision was expected to have been announced at Jimbo Fisher's weekly press conference on Wednesday but the head coach decided to delay it. Word began to leak on Saturday, though, and it matches what GigEm247 has been reporting.
VOTE: Savannah Morning News Football Player of the Week poll
It was another interesting week of high school football in the Greater Savannah area. Jenkins bounced back from a lopsided loss to Benedictine to beat Bluffton, while BC lost to Florida powerhouse Columbus in Miami. Here are some of the top performers from the slate of Week 2 games who earned nominations for...
4-star PG Jizzle James announces top 3 schools
After many offers, Jizzle James has narrowed his list down to three schools: Georgia Bulldogs, Cincinnati Bearcats, and the LSU Tigers. The Class of 2023 prospect is the No. 10 PG and No. 64 overall basketball player in Top247.
247Sports
46K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0