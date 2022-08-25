ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Georgia football game against Oregon Ducks sparks commemorative beer from Stillfire, Ninkasi

Once again Georgia is set to compete in a prominent non-conference matchup to start the season, with a neutral site game against Oregon in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this a highly anticipated game in Week 1. And two prominent breweries in each state have collaborated on a special beer to commemorate the battle between the Dawgs and the Ducks.
Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu

South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBIA, SC
Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class

Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
NORMAN, OK
Texas football player Carson Collins who was tragically killed by an escaped inmate honored Friday Night

Carson Collins had a bright future and it was cut short over the summer when an escaped inmate killed him. Carson was one of the five members of the Collins family who were killed by an escaped inmate in June. Mark Collins, 66, along with 18-year-old Waylon Collins, 16-year-old Carson Collins, 11-year-old Hudson Collins, and 11-year-old Bryson Collins were killed at a cabin next to the family ranch in Centerville.
12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Top 100 OL Monroe Freeling to announce commitment Monday

Rather than take more visits and make a decision during or after the season like Top 100 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling originally planned, he is now ready to announce his college choice in a few days. The Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate prospect will make his commitment public Monday at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
Arch Manning stats from final scrimmage of senior season: Texas football QB commit flashes dual-threat ability

Although the high school football season is well underway in most states, five-star quarterback Arch Manning will not officially start his senior campaign for New Orleans Isidore Newman until this coming weekend. But Manning did take the field on Friday for a preseason "jamboree," a scrimmage, against New Orleans De La Salle and led his team to a 20-13 win in a two-quarter tune-up before the real games start.
TEXAS STATE
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 14 thoughts on LSU

1. The Tigers' Brian Kelly is attempting to instill a new culture in Baton Rouge after the roller coaster ride that comprised too much of the tenures of Les Miles and Ed Orgeron. That means more accountability and an emphasis on development but it remains to be seen how well Kelly's personality and coaching style will mesh with players, administration, and fan base.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Sophomore safety Calen Bullock taking on leadership role in Trojans' secondary

Sophomore safety Calen Bullock has his sights set high in 2022 after breaking out in a big way during his true freshman season. The local product out of Pasadena’s John Muir High School is one of just a small handful of returning starters on USC's defense under first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. That has given Bullock a chance to take more of a vocal leadership role, and he has seized that opportunity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Haynes King named Texas A&M starting QB

Third-year player Haynes King has been named the Texas A&M starting quarterback over LSU transfer Max Johnson and five-star freshman Conner Weigman. GigEm247 has confirmed. The decision was expected to have been announced at Jimbo Fisher's weekly press conference on Wednesday but the head coach decided to delay it. Word began to leak on Saturday, though, and it matches what GigEm247 has been reporting.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
