WHEC TV-10

Crist leaving US House to focus on Florida governor race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist submitted his resignation from Congress on Wednesday to focus on his gubernatorial campaign against Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist said in a phone interview Wednesday that his resignation would be effective at the end of the day. He noted...
FLORIDA STATE
WHEC TV-10

New York’s new gun control law goes into effect Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC and AP) — New York’s new gun control law is in effect starting on Thursday, after it was upheld by a Federal Court judge. The judge said that, although the arguments for granting an injunction were persuasive, there is no standing to “bring the legal action.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer confirmed to the Kansas City Star Wednesday that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where Sheena Greitens is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
WHEC TV-10

Pines of Perinton tenant files lawsuit

PERINTON, N.Y. A negligence lawsuit has been filed against Winn Companies, property owners of the Pines of Perinton. The tenant who filed it says she’s had a legal battle with the company before. “This is not the first time that they’re being sued by my mom, because my dad...
PERINTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fierce lobbying caps fight over California nuke plant future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is about to send the nation a powerful message on the future of nuclear power — it’s just not clear what it is yet. Legislators in Sacramento are expected to vote this week on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant by up to five years, which he says is needed to ward off blackouts and advance clean-energy goals amid a warming climate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

NY United Teachers releases recommendations to increase school safety

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State United Teachers released a report on Tuesday that listed recommendations to improve school safety. NYSUT said the main focus of the “Safe School for All” report is to help address the increased social-emotional needs of students who are disruptive in class and the safety issues these students can create for schools.
EDUCATION
WHEC TV-10

CA lawmakers approve mental health care plan for homeless

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will establish a new court program to steer — even force — homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment after lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposal pitched in March by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The Senate unanimously agreed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers’ shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: What’s with all the bees?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about bees and wasps. I’ve seen them, my coworkers have too, and also viewers are noticing a lot of bees out and about in recent days. What’s the buzz around town?. Is this out of the norm at this...
ANIMALS
WHEC TV-10

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
TEXAS STATE
WHEC TV-10

Police are looking for suspect in Sweden bank robbery

SWEDEN, N.Y. — Police have pictures of a suspect in the bank robbery in Sweden. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information that can help to find the person to call 911. The bank robbery happened just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the key...
SWEDEN, NY

