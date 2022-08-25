Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Crist leaving US House to focus on Florida governor race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist submitted his resignation from Congress on Wednesday to focus on his gubernatorial campaign against Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist said in a phone interview Wednesday that his resignation would be effective at the end of the day. He noted...
WHEC TV-10
New York’s new gun control law goes into effect Thursday
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC and AP) — New York’s new gun control law is in effect starting on Thursday, after it was upheld by a Federal Court judge. The judge said that, although the arguments for granting an injunction were persuasive, there is no standing to “bring the legal action.”
WHEC TV-10
Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer confirmed to the Kansas City Star Wednesday that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where Sheena Greitens is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas.
WHEC TV-10
Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 finalists in competition for progressing agriculture upstate
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Plant-based kitchen Sweet Pea in Rochester is among 20 worldwide finalists in a competition to recognize businesses that have supported food production in upstate New York. The Grow-NY Food and Agriculture Business Competition aims to drive innovation in food, beverage, and agriculture across 22 upstate counties....
RELATED PEOPLE
WHEC TV-10
Pines of Perinton tenant files lawsuit
PERINTON, N.Y. A negligence lawsuit has been filed against Winn Companies, property owners of the Pines of Perinton. The tenant who filed it says she’s had a legal battle with the company before. “This is not the first time that they’re being sued by my mom, because my dad...
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul announces funding to help families pay for childcare in NY State
ALBANY, N.Y. — More help is coming to families in need of child care in New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced a $2 billion investment in subsidies to provide $9,000 for each child who qualifies. The state is also broadening the eligibility for the child care...
WHEC TV-10
Fierce lobbying caps fight over California nuke plant future
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is about to send the nation a powerful message on the future of nuclear power — it’s just not clear what it is yet. Legislators in Sacramento are expected to vote this week on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant by up to five years, which he says is needed to ward off blackouts and advance clean-energy goals amid a warming climate.
WHEC TV-10
NY United Teachers releases recommendations to increase school safety
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State United Teachers released a report on Tuesday that listed recommendations to improve school safety. NYSUT said the main focus of the “Safe School for All” report is to help address the increased social-emotional needs of students who are disruptive in class and the safety issues these students can create for schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
CA lawmakers approve mental health care plan for homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will establish a new court program to steer — even force — homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment after lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposal pitched in March by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The Senate unanimously agreed...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Company that the NY AG says defrauded renters of tens of millions of dollars was operating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — I’ve done a series of investigations on the rental crisis in Rochester. According to a recent study commissioned by the city, half the rentals in Rochester are substandard. Local advocates tell me renters are vulnerable to scams and landlord maltreatment. But Tuesday we learned...
WHEC TV-10
Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers’ shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis. Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday, Marion...
WHEC TV-10
New study shows health staffing shortages in western NY are at crisis level
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The ability to attract and retain staff is an issue that threatens the entire health care system in our region, according to a new study released by Common Ground Health. It’s an issue News10NBC has been investigating both before, during and after the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
AG James reminds CVS and Walgreens that denying New Yorkers access to reproductive healthcare services is illegal in NY
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York Attorney General Leticia James took action to protect New Yorkers’ access to reproductive health care prescriptions and products at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies on Tuesday. Employees at CVS and Walgreens stores in other states have reportedly refused to provide customers with birth...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What’s with all the bees?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question about bees and wasps. I’ve seen them, my coworkers have too, and also viewers are noticing a lot of bees out and about in recent days. What’s the buzz around town?. Is this out of the norm at this...
WHEC TV-10
Volunteers put up ribbons in Brighton and Pittsford for early detection of ovarian cancer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Volunteers put teal ribbons around the towns of Brighton and Pittsford on Thursday to raise awareness for ovarian cancer. September is ovarian cancer awareness month. Turn the Towns Teal, a national not-for-profit campaign, is encouraging people to tie teal ribbons around their properties and to keep them up all month.
WHEC TV-10
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees...
WHEC TV-10
Pittsford man pleads guilty for role in multi-million dollar mortgage fraud scheme
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A top executive at a local development company pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank larceny. Kevin Morgan, 47, of Pittsford—the nephew of Morgan Communities President Bob Morgan—is accused of exaggerating the rental rolls and income levels at their properties in order to secure loans they otherwise wouldn’t have qualified for.
WHEC TV-10
Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship.
WHEC TV-10
Police are looking for suspect in Sweden bank robbery
SWEDEN, N.Y. — Police have pictures of a suspect in the bank robbery in Sweden. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information that can help to find the person to call 911. The bank robbery happened just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the key...
Comments / 0