This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday. At this point, it seems inevitable that the Utah Jazz will trade Donovan Mitchell. The trade of Patrick Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers was another signal that the Jazz are not in win-now mode and are trying to get younger and look toward the future.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO