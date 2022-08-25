ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

The case for trading Donovan Mitchell before training camp

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday. At this point, it seems inevitable that the Utah Jazz will trade Donovan Mitchell. The trade of Patrick Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers was another signal that the Jazz are not in win-now mode and are trying to get younger and look toward the future.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
deseret.com

Speed: Kalani Sitake believes BYU’s cover corners are real deal

On several occasions in fall camp, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has pointed out the speed of his corners. It’s a feature that has evolved since he and assistant head coach Ed Lamb agreed on a recruiting game plan. “Our young corners are super fast, they have tons of...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Duke volleyball player, BYU AD Tom Holmoe, BYU volleyball coach address racially charged incident

On Sunday morning, the Duke Blue Devils volleyball player who had racial slurs yelled at her during a match at BYU on Friday addressed the incident in a post on Twitter. Sophomore outside hitter Rachel Richardson wrote that she and her fellow African American teammates were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entire match,” and that “the slurs and comments grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe.”
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Why Utah players wore Guardian Caps during camp

During training camps in the NFL, Guardian Caps have been mandatory. Guardian Caps were recently described by The Washington Post as “puffy additions to (players’) helmets that look as if they were designed by the Michelin Man.”. Guardian Caps are designed to protect players from head injuries. At...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

BYU bans fan for use of racial slur at volleyball match

The BYU athletic department issued a ban of a non-student fan on Saturday for use of a racial slur during a Cougars volleyball match against the Duke Blue Devils at BYU on Friday night. On Saturday morning, Lesa Pamplin of Fort Worth, Texas, took to Twitter and indicated that her...
PROVO, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
deseret.com

Jets GM Joe Douglas updates how Zach Wilson’s injury rehab is progressing

With the New York Jets’ regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11 just two weeks away, general manager Joe Douglas was asked Sunday how quarterback Zach Wilson is progressing in his rehab from a knee injury. “His rehab is very much on track. He’s progressing great from...
NFL
deseret.com

This former BYU, Utah football assistant has a new coaching job — in Switzerland

Norm Chow is a well-known name in Utah football circles, as well as at the college football and NFL levels. Now, he’s going to be known in Switzerland, too. The 76-year-old Chow, who’s made a name for himself as a successful coach — including more than two decades at BYU and a stint at Utah — is the new head coach of the Helvetic Guards, an expansion franchise in the European League of Football, or ELF for short.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy