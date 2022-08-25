Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Community Link: Black Philanthropy Month
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A global community coalition and movement, Black Philanthropy Month celebrates and empowers Black funding in all its forms, from philanthropy to venture and business investment. This year’s events culminate Wednesday at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis. Community Link’s Carolene Mays talked with...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Crazy Horse Hops
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ryan Hammer of Crazy Horse Hops in Knightstown talked on Saturday’s “Daybreak” about growing hops for beer. On each Saturday’s “Daybreak,” WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. The harvest of hops is underway, providing...
WISH-TV
Students build garden to support food pantry
FORTVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Students at Mount Vernon High School are supporting local food pantries in a creative way. They built a self-sustaining garden to grow fresh produce as part of their Jobs for America’s Graduates program. Materials for the project were donated by many community organizations. They’ve...
WISH-TV
School buses found crashed, driven into playground near Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Vandals crashed school buses and even drove them into playground equipment at a middle and elementary school complex in Tippecanoe County, the sheriff’s office said Sunday. Sue Scott, communications coordinator for the Tippecanoe School Corp., said the district in a message to parents expressed...
WISH-TV
‘Inside INdiana Politics’ for Aug. 28, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The “All INdiana Politics” insiders talk about student loan debt relief on the latest show. Plus, meet the candidates to fill the vacant seat in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.
WISH-TV
I-70 EB vehicle fire, all lanes blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-70 EB has a vehicle on fire between Mohawk Road and Fortville Pike, according to Indiana Department of Transportation. According to INDOT, the vehicle fire is at mile marker 100.2, which is two minutes west of Greenfield. All lanes are blocked for the next hour and...
WISH-TV
Friday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King. Indiana will receive an additional $99 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to invest in new and existing small businesses over the next 10 years. Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers says the...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
WISH-TV
Butler’s Dawg Ride service down; police offer escorts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Days after the start of a new school year, Butler University reports its on-demand safety transportation service is down due to mechanical problems, the college’s police department said on Twitter. The Dawg Ride van operates from 7 p.m.-3 a.m. daily during the academic year when...
WISH-TV
Hagerstown honors Little League World Series team with parade
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Now that the Hagerstown Little League team has returned home after its World Series run, the city is planning to honor them this weekend. The team competed representing Great Lakes Regional which consists of Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky, and they’re ranked top 12 out of 7,400 teams worldwide.
WISH-TV
The Zone: August 26, 2022
WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 22 games from week two of the high school football season in The Zone on Friday, August 26. And after New Palestine’s big win...
WISH-TV
One of the nation’s biggest cycling events, ‘Momentum Indy,’ happens this weekend
A two-day bicycle festival offering top-level bicycle racers, regular riders, families and fans an awesome experience in downtown Indianapolis is happening this weekend. Jennifer Cvar, founder and executive director of IU Health Momentum Indy, and Rahsaan Bahati, a pro cyclist coming to Indy to participate in the two crit races in IU Health Momentum Indy, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what people can expect at this weekend’s event.
WISH-TV
CDC: 6 Indiana cases of E. Coli possibly linked to Wendy’s lettuce
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least six people from Indiana have fallen ill in a multistate E. coli outbreak that may be linked to romaine lettuce from Wendy’s, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Eighty-four people from four states — Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania —...
WISH-TV
Former Biden advisor visits Indy, urges Hoosiers to vote
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cedric Richmond served as a top advisor to President Biden from January 2021 until May 2022. He also served 5 terms in Congress representing New Orleans. He’s traveling the country encouraging people to vote in the upcoming midterm election. “America is not a zero sum...
WISH-TV
Kammy’s Kause event fundraises for 4P-Support Group with live music from Indiana’s best bands
There is something unexplainable that happens within us when we reach out and help someone whose needs are greater than our own.” Those words, said by Jared Hiner, the founder of “Kammy’s Kause.” On this week’s Life. Style. Live! Podcast, it’s Jared’s 20-year-old daughter, Kammy, taking center stage. At just a couple months old, Kammy was diagnosed with an extremely rare disorder called 4-P Minus—which means having a fourth chromosome. Now, there’s an upcoming fundraiser called “Kammy’s Kause” that’s said to be the heartbeat of support, progress and love. And today, we’re sharing all you need to know to join the worthy mission.
WISH-TV
Hot and humid Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in for a muggy day around Indiana. Highs climb into the 90s with feels like temperatures even hotter. TODAY: Look for mostly sunny skies across much of the state. There’s a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. The main weather story will be the high heat and humidity. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90 statewide. High humidity will make it feel like it’s more in the low to middle 90s.
WISH-TV
Swing ‘Fore’ Hope golf scramble event to benefit Neurohope
The upcoming “Swing ‘Fore’ Hope” Golf Scramble event is happening at Ironwood in Fishers on Monday, September 19. It’s all to benefit the Neurohope outpatient physical therapy and fitness center, which helps patients with spinal cord injuries. Chris Leeuw, founder and executive director for Neurohope,...
WISH-TV
Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
WISH-TV
1 shot in Indianapolis, stable condition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, officers responded to the 5000 block Ednborough Lane, located on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The person has been taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition,...
WISH-TV
‘Get out now’: Mayor urges residents to flee as river rises in Mississippi
(CNN) — The mayor of Mississippi’s biggest city urged residents to “get out now” on Saturday as record-setting rain threatens to flood streets and creep into homes within the next two days. Authorities earlier predicted Mississippi’s Pearl River to reach 36 feet and crest by Tuesday...
