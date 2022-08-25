There is something unexplainable that happens within us when we reach out and help someone whose needs are greater than our own.” Those words, said by Jared Hiner, the founder of “Kammy’s Kause.” On this week’s Life. Style. Live! Podcast, it’s Jared’s 20-year-old daughter, Kammy, taking center stage. At just a couple months old, Kammy was diagnosed with an extremely rare disorder called 4-P Minus—which means having a fourth chromosome. Now, there’s an upcoming fundraiser called “Kammy’s Kause” that’s said to be the heartbeat of support, progress and love. And today, we’re sharing all you need to know to join the worthy mission.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO