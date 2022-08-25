ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autopsy reveals man shot and killed by state trooper in Siler City had drugs in system

The North Carolina Medical Examiner released the autopsy report of a man shot and killed by a state trooper in Siler City.

Mark Anthony Diaz had cocaine and marijuana in his system at the time of his death, according to the report.

The district attorney announced last week that no charges will be filed against the trooper.

The DA's report said the trooper stopped Diaz in May because he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

When the trooper asked for a license, the DA said Diaz didn't have one and that's when the trooper smelled pot.

The trooper then asked Diaz to get out of the truck and that's when Diaz reached for his gun, according to the DA.

Diaz then got out of the truck and the trooper fired a shot, killing Diaz.

