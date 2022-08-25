ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Our Place sale is serving up 25% off the Reviewed-approved Always Pan and more cookware

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Shop this huge Our Place sale to save as much as 25% on the Reviewed-approved Always Pan now. Our Place

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you have yet to put Our Place’s Instagram-famous cookware to the test in your home kitchen, now’s your chance. The retailer is cooking up mean markdowns on tons of cult-favorite cookware—including the do-it-all Always Pan —just in time for Labor Day weekend cookouts.

Now through Tuesday, September 6 , shop the Our Place Goodbye Summer sale to save as much as 25% on pots, pans, knives , dinnerware, glassware and more. The sale is a great opportunity to pick up must-have cookware for upcoming holiday festivities or just a great excuse to upgrade your cookware collection!

For a kitchen tool that is equal parts trendy and functional, you can’t go wrong with the customer-favorite Always Pan , down from $145 to just $108 right now. The nonstick cast aluminum pan is designed to replace eight traditional cookware pieces and can be used for steaming, frying, sauteing and more. In testing , the pan conducted heat quickly and was compatible with all cooktops. We thought it was an especially good option for folks with smaller kitchens thanks to the pan’s lightweight, storage-friendly design. While the cookware is not oven safe, “if your kitchen routine involves simple, quick meals, then the standard Always Pan will do the trick,” our tester said.

Shop the Our Place sale for 25% off sitewide, including the Always Pan and Perfect Pot. Our Place

If you’re a fan of homemade stews and soups, consider picking up the Perfect Pot . Unlike the Always Pan, the pot is oven-safe up to 425°F (a huge win in our cookbooks!), making one-pot meals that much easier. In testing , the pot produced deliciously crispy rice, was quick to respond to temperature changes and was a breeze to clean. Best of all, the high-performing pot includes a spout and a built-in straining system and is compatible with induction cooktops. Usually retailing at $165, the sleek pot can be yours for just $123 today—an impressive $42 markdown.

If you want to upgrade your kitchen cookware in anticipation for delicious family dinners this fall, the Our Place sale is serving up tasty deals you won't want to miss. Be sure to snatch the savings before the heat of the sale sizzles out.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The Our Place sale is serving up 25% off the Reviewed-approved Always Pan and more cookware

