Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit News
Detroit police arrest suspect in Sunday morning shootings after 4 shot, 3 killed
Detroit — The man suspected of shooting four people, killing three, in a series of Sunday morning incidents that left the city and westside on edge was in custody, Detroit police said Sunday night. Police said the man was arrested in the shooting of four people in what appeared...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
Detroit police searching for suspect in four Sunday morning shootings all believed to be random; suspect said to be armed and dangerous
The search is on for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning. Police officials have scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon.
Detroit police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in two deadly shootings
The search is on for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning. Police officials have scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
Detroit police have confirmed to 7 Action News that the alleged gunman who killed three people and injured another is in custody.
fox2detroit.com
Police search for suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is actively searching for the suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday. At approximately 4:45 a.m. a 40-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the area of Wyoming and Margareta. While officers investigated the scene, a witness walked...
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
Detroit police arrest suspected gunman in 'random' shootings
DETROIT — (AP) — Four people were shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said. Police arrested the unidentified suspect Sunday evening after and hourslong manhunt with help from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on man who shot at restaurant worker behind bulletproof glass
Detroit — Detroit police are seeking information about a man who shot at a restaurant worker after claiming his order was wrong. On Aug. 13, a male suspect shot at a 42-year-old female Hollywood Coney Island employee working behind bulletproof glass at the counter, Detroit police said in a press release Saturday. No injuries were reported.
Uncle charged in fatal shooting of 5-year-old boy who found unsecured gun
DETROIT – A 29-year-old man is facing charges related to the death of his 5-year-old nephew who found a gun and shot himself this week, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Carlin McDaniel, 5, of Detroit, was in the care of his uncle when he fatally shot himself...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating shooting that left 2 men injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the block of Rathbone, near I-75 & Fort St. According to police, the two men, ages 19 and 23, were at a gathering when an unknown suspect fired...
Detroit News
Man charged with shooting 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' attorney says
Detroit — A man charged with killing two people and wounding six others in July is "in a confused state of mind," his attorney said Friday. Winston Kirtley Jr., 36, refused to put on clothes and attend a hearing Friday in Detroit's 36th District Court, a Wayne County Jail employee said during the virtual hearing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Man charged in Detroit BBQ murder, kidnapping, chase, and standoff was on tether after posting low bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect accused of killing a man at a Detroit barbecue then barricading himself in a home with a kidnapped child after fleeing police was already out on bond on an unrelated charge of shooting at his girlfriend. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, is accused...
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam
A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
WTOL-TV
Snowmobile, trailer theft suspect flees from deputies during Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man believed to be responsible for a series of thefts in the western part of the county. The Monroe County Sheriff says the crimes have been taking place over...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 flee on foot, 2 arrested, gun found after driver caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit
DETROIT – Two were arrested and a gun was recovered overnight after four people fled from a car that was caught going 100 mph on I-96 in Detroit, police said. Michigan State Police troopers said they tried to stop a Chrysler 300 at 12:10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 26) for traveling 100 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-96 at Davison.
Detroit News
Eastpointe man accused in fatal shooting over chicken wings was out on bond
Detroit — An Eastpointe man charged with killing a neighbor's friend over chicken wings had been out on bond awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at the mother of his child, according to prosecutors. Deveius Weathers, 29, is accused of fatally shooting Ronnie Ray II, 31, just before 9:30 p.m....
Tv20detroit.com
Man fatally shot on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed in Detroit Friday night, police said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Ilene Street near Norfolk Street on the city's west side. Additional details regarding the shooting, including suspect information, were not immediately available. 7 Action News is working...
Detroit News
Two dead in six-car pileup on I-94 in Detroit; police suspect one driver was impaired
Two people died in a six-car pileup on Interstate 94 in Detroit early Saturday, and Michigan State Police suspect the driver responsible was impaired. The crash occurred on eastbound I-94 near Mount Elliott at about 2:25 a.m. The first car involved was a Ford Fusion, which crashed into the center median barrier after the driver lost control, Michigan State Police reported on Twitter.
Comments / 0