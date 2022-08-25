ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox2detroit.com

Police search for suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is actively searching for the suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday. At approximately 4:45 a.m. a 40-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the area of Wyoming and Margareta. While officers investigated the scene, a witness walked...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
MONTROSE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police investigating shooting that left 2 men injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized early Saturday morning. The shooting happened in the block of Rathbone, near I-75 & Fort St. According to police, the two men, ages 19 and 23, were at a gathering when an unknown suspect fired...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
WESTLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man fatally shot on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed in Detroit Friday night, police said. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Ilene Street near Norfolk Street on the city's west side. Additional details regarding the shooting, including suspect information, were not immediately available. 7 Action News is working...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Two dead in six-car pileup on I-94 in Detroit; police suspect one driver was impaired

Two people died in a six-car pileup on Interstate 94 in Detroit early Saturday, and Michigan State Police suspect the driver responsible was impaired. The crash occurred on eastbound I-94 near Mount Elliott at about 2:25 a.m. The first car involved was a Ford Fusion, which crashed into the center median barrier after the driver lost control, Michigan State Police reported on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI

