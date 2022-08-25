ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond du Lac man found guilty in 2020 fentanyl overdose death

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqRM2_0hV8DvNo00

A man was found guilty in connection to an overdose death from two years ago, the Fond du Lac County District Attorney announced Thursday.

Robert L. Harris was found guilty of first degree reckless homicide for a fentanyl overdose death that happened in Fond du Lac on May 31, 2020.

“Fentanyl and opioids are killing people at historic rates and destroying families in communities across Wisconsin. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively investigate and prosecute those that deliver poison into our community to hold them accountable and keep our streets safe," said District Attorney Eric Toney. "I encourage anyone that knows a loved one suffering from opioid addiction to reach out for help within your community or to local law enforcement because it might save a life.”

Harris faces up to 40 years of prison confinement and/or a fine of up to $100,000. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by the court and the sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21.

