Kardashian fashion: The celebrity family look stunning for Kylie Cosmetics Launch Party

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

The Kardashian-Jenner family was more than ready for the celebration of Kylie Jenner’s latest release of her popular brand, Kylie Cosmetics’ Kylie Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles.

The celebrity family attended the highly anticipated event in support of Kylie, each bringing their own unique style, including Kylie’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who was by her mom’s side as they entered the red carpet for the launch.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian decided to go with an all-black ensemble, perfectly pairing a skin-tight catsuit with thigh-high boots, big earrings, sunglasses, and a Balenciaga Hourglass bag.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian showed her love for the Barbiecore pink trend, wearing Balenciaga from head-to-toe, including a matching bag and rose-colored sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner looked stunning in an all-white ensemble, wearing an unbuttoned dress, with baggy long-sleeves and futuristic sunglasses, accompanied by a bedazzled Judith Leiber lipstick bag.

Stormi Webster

Stormi was all smiles walking the red carpet with her mom, wearing a futuristic silver dress with a matching bag and black sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner had her makeup on point, as it seemingly matched her vintage Dolce & Gabbana slip dress, which had a futuristic illustration, in metallic blue and pink.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian was also wearing black from head-to-toe, including a black corset that completed the look, while walking the red carpet of the event with her husband Travis Barker.

Kris Jenner

It seems Kris Jenner coordinated her look with Khloé, as they both looked pretty in pink. Kris wore a Barbiecore pink suit with hoop earrings and metallic high heels.

