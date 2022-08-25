ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Hot Diggity Dog Day and other cool things to do in NEO this weekend, Aug. 26-28

By AJ Smith
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zalOX_0hV8DbyW00

Check out these events happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend. This time, there aren't just events for you but for your pooch as well!

Hot Diggity Dog Day
In celebration of National Dog Day on Fri. 26, this one is for your four-legged best friend. Saturday at the Main Street Beach in Vermilion, there will be activities, demonstrations, vendors, open swim and food for you and your pup.

When: Aug. 27
Where: Main Street Beach
More info

Jazz Under the Stars: Ryun Louie Trio
Grab your lawn chair and head to Uptown Park for a night of jazz under the stars featuring the Ryun Louie Trio. The Ryun Louie Trio elevates some of your favorite pop songs into something beautiful.

When: Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
Where: Uptown
More info

Cleveland Cultural Gardens’ 76 th Annual One World Day
The Cleveland Cultural Gardens is a gem in the city of Cleveland and is a celebration of diversity. The One World Day celebration brings the over 30 cultures represented in the cultural gardens together to celebrate as one.

Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation
76th Annual One World Day

Events include guided Lolly the Trolley tours, a parade of flags, a naturalization ceremony, a variety of ethnic food, cultural performances, entertainment, garden exhibitors, children’s activities, and more.

When: Aug. 28
Where: Cleveland Cultural Gardens
More info

Middleburg Heights Jammin' in the Park
Free concerts, food trucks, a beer garden, and games are what you can expect at the first annual Jammin’ in the Park this Saturday in Middleburg Heights. Grab your friends and family and enjoy some fun in the park.

When: Aug. 27
Where: City Hall Park
More info

Cleveland Garlic Festival
Garlic-filled food is the highlight of this festival but there will be so much more. Enjoy a top chef grill off, live music, entertainment, and more.

When: Aug. 27 & 28
Where: Shaker Square
More info

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus: Humans Gone Wild
This circus has it all, a human cannonball, clowns, the wheel of death, jugglers, motorcycles in the sphere of fear, and more. Arrive early and enjoy your favorite circus food, face painting, and bouncy houses.

Garden Family Shows
"The world's largest big top arena."

When: Aug. 25 - 28
Where: Summit County Fairgrounds
More info

Ballet in the Park
Enjoy the beauty of art outdoors with Ballet in the Park this Friday at Lakeview Park. This free concert presented by North Pointe Ballet will feature classical and contemporary choreography. Stay for the grand finale, a sunset over the beach.

When: Aug. 26
Where: Lakeview Park
More info

19 th Annual Waterloo Arts Festival
Every form of art will be on display this Saturday on Waterloo Rd. There will be 34 local bands on seven stages, art-making activities for kids and adults, art exhibits, art vendors, street performers, food trucks, and more. Get there and be creative because you’re never too young or too old to make art.

When: Aug. 27
Where: Waterloo Rd. and Calcutta Ave.
More info

Scott Aukerman’s Comedy Bang! Bang!
Comedy Bang! Bang! has been a highly popular podcast since its inception 13 years ago. The podcast is going on tour and will feature a rotating cast of characters who will improvise live on stage.

When: Aug. 26
Where: The Agora Theatre
More info

