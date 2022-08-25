ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Miranda Lambert is an Orange Dream in Alex Perry and Gianvito Rossi for ACM Honors

By Kristopher Fraser
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cMHP_0hV8DUkJ00

The Academy of Country Music celebrated its 15 th annual ACM Honors on August 24. The event, hosted by country music star Carly Pearce, featured performances by Trace Adkins, Keith Urban, Alan, Jackson, Ronnie Dunn, and Ashley McBryde. In attendance was none other than country music sweetheart Miranda Lambert .

Lambert received the ACM Triple Crown Award, a prestigious distinction awarded to country music artists who have won trophies for New Female/Male Artist of the Year, Female/Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. For the history-making moment in her career, wore an orange Alex Perry blazer and dress, coordinating with an Ahikoza clutch purse and Gianvito Rossi heels.

The blazer was form-fitting and well-tailored, cut to excellency for Lambert’s big win. Lambert’s gold Ahikoza bag is a red carpet favorite from the brand’s Madison Minaudière collection and is made from cobra skin.

Lambert’s iridescent pumps also had a hint of orange to compliment her dress. She didn’t miss a beat on accessorizing with jewelry either. On her hands were several statement rings that paired well with a three stack of gold necklaces, and shoulder duster earrings.

For beauty, Lambert opted for a yellow gold eyeshadow, a tertiary option for the orange dress and blazer. She went for a natural makeup look with a nude lip and just a touch of blush. For hair, she went for a middle part with wavy locks.

It’s been a big year for Miranda Lambert. In addition to winning the Triple Crown distinction from the Academy of Country Music, she’s also preparing for her Las Vegas residency opening on September 23 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Lambert is only the tenth artist in history to win the coveted Triple Crown Award.

The 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors celebrates the top performers and achievements in country music, with this year’s ceremony marking the event’s 15th anniversary. Hosted by Carly Pearce, the event will be held at the Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, and feature performances by Pearce, Trace Adkins, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn and The Warren Brothers. The event will also honor specific performers for their accomplishments, including Miranda Lambert (ACM Triple Crown Award), Chris Stapleton (ACM Spirit Award), Shania Train (ACM Poet’s Award) and Morgan Wallen (ACM Spirit Award). Drama series “Yellowstone” will also be honored with the ACM Film Award.

PHOTOS: Miranda Lambert’s Celebrity Shoe Style Through the Years

More from Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
Footwear News

Shania Twain Gleams in Gold Tiger-Beaded Gown to Receive Poet’s Award at ACM Honors 2022

Shania Twain took the stage in style at the 2022 ACM Honors, receiving the ceremony’s ACM Poet’s Award. The award is given to country music songwriters for creating memorable and long-lasting lyrics during their careers, as well as songs that have impacted the culture of country music itself. While arriving to the occasion, where she was introduced by Avril Lavigne, Twain wore a sweeping Halpern gown. Style by Rafael Linares, her floor-length sheer ensemble featured a bauble-covered neckline and shiny golden tiger stripes, each lined with metallic gold beads. Completing Twain’s outfit was a keyhole cutout and cold-shoulder sleeves, a gold...
FRISCO, TX
Footwear News

Lil Nas X Gets Dramatic in Feathered Outfit With Skirt & Crown at MTV VMAs Red Carpet 2022

Lil Nas X took cutouts and feathers for a whimsical spin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. While hitting the red carpet at Prudential Center on Sunday night, the “Montero” musician posed in a Harris Reed ensemble featuring a textured skirt and massive round crown — a look directly from Reed’s fall 2022 collection, originally similar to the gold outfit he created for Iman at the 2021 Met Gala. Lil Nas X’s ensemble included its original wide circular crown and matching skirt with a structured base, overlaid with sprays of wispy black feathers. The collection’s skirt...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Frisco, TX
City
Star, TX
Popculture

Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled

Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Slays In Black Fringe Shorts For CMA Fest Performance

Carrie Underwood absolutely lit up the stage when she performed during the 2022 CMA Music Festival. The performance took place in June, but aired on ABC during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 3. Carrie was the queen of the night, rocking a pair of high-waisted black shorts with fringe detailing. She paired the short shorts with a sparkly red top, as well as thigh-high boots. Her long, blonde hair was styled in curls, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

United Front: Miranda Lambert Seems Happy With Husband Brendan McLoughlin At ACM Honors Despite Marital Woes

Miranda Lambert seemed as cheerful as can be while standing beside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, at the 15h Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday, August 24. The dynamic duo's happiness was almost radiating as bright as Lambert's neon orange Alex Perry blazer suit and dress set while she accepted ACM's Triple Crown Award. (The star-studded award show is set to air on Fox on Tuesday, September 13.)
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Alex Perry
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Ronnie Dunn
Person
Shania
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests

One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Acm Awards#Acm Honors#New Female Male Artist#The Orange Dress
Taste of Country

Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note

Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

148K+
Followers
17K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy