Where should the State Fair be located?

By News5 Staff
 3 days ago
In an ongoing debate, KOAA News5 wants to know where you think the Colorado State Fair should be located.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!
