Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Nov 18, 2022 – presale code

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
Current Publishing
Opera in the Park set for Garfield Park
Highlighting the 48th Indianapolis Opera Season, the fifth annual Opera in the Park performance will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park. The evening will feature an all-Indiana line-up of music celebrities, with concert hosts opera superstar Angela Brown and conductor Alfred Savia, alongside...
Fox 59
Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, you can enjoy the Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville on Saturday, August 26 from 2-6 p.m. on Logan Street between 10th and 14th Street. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed escape room, pop up bar coming to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The greater Indianapolis area will soon be able to take a trip down the rabbit hole by experiencing an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed outdoor escape room and pop up bar coming in the fall. For one day only, CluedUpp Games will transform the streets of Indianapolis into a giant escape-room-style experience on Saturday, […]
hoosieragtoday.com
Red Gold Opens High-Tech Expanded Distribution Center in Madison County
Red Gold, Inc. says high-tech automation is being incorporated at its newly expanded 250,000 square-foot warehouse facility at its existing distribution center in Alexandria, north of Anderson in Madison County. The company, which is headquartered in Elwood, says the newly expanded warehouse uses a high-tech racking system that allows its...
Fox 59
“Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” raises money for Indiana Wish
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Wish is on a mission to put smiles on faces of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. “Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” is an annual fundraiser for the organization. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Marriott North. Indiana Wish’s J’Lynn...
indyschild.com
10 Best Nature Centers in Central Indiana
Nature centers are great places to bring kids because they allow children to interact with nature firsthand. No matter the weather, nature centers provide a place to experience nature. Most central Indiana nature centers offer special activities and events that are perfect for families like story time, family hikes, and campfires.
Whale of a Sale at Grand Park | Indy’s Premier Consignment Sale
If you’re a new mom, new to Indianapolis, or just haven’t heard of the Whale of a Sale yet, you will be amazed to learn about this huge consignment sale that happens twice a year just north of Indianapolis. What is a Whale of a Sale?. Held at...
Fox 59
Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
Your News Local
Winners announced for the United Way of Miami County’s Ducky Drop
MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The United Way of Miami County Splash Bash Festival took place today to celebrate their 2022 Campaign and Lasting Legacy, a 1:1 matching grant for the homeless and United Way’s initiatives. Congratulations to Ashley Soldi for being the first place winner of a $500 gift card...
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
Current Publishing
Friday concert at Ruoff evacuated due to ‘disturbance’
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says concert attendees at Ruoff Music Center were evacuated Friday evening due to what law enforcement described as a “disturbance.”. The sheriff’s office says the disturbance was reported at 10:28 p.m. in section 5 of the lawn at the venue, where rapper Wiz Khalifa was performing. Law enforcement officials did not specify what type of disturbance was involved, but said that all gates, including non-public exits were opened and that patrons self-evacuated from the music venue.
WISH-TV
Le Dîner en Blanc returns to Indianapolis for 4th year at secret location
This worldwide event began back in 1988 in Paris with just a handful of friends, and now it’s made its way to almost 80 cities in 30 countries around the world with over 130,000 participants. This secret posh picnic is happening in Indianapolis for the fourth time on Thursday,...
95.3 MNC
Beck’s Practical Farm Research on Display at Becknology Days Through Saturday
A large crowd enjoyed the opening day of Becknology Days yesterday at the Beck’s Hybrids headquarters in Atlanta, Indiana. Growers traveled from all over Indiana and beyond to hear about the latest data and insights from Beck’s Practical Farm Research. “We get our best ideas from growers…We want...
Inside Indiana Business
‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand
Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
readthereporter.com
Carmel police on the hunt for Beauty Bandit
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft of merchandise from Sephora in the Clay Terrace Mall at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110. At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the person pictured is believed to have stolen over $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52805.
United States Postal Service hosting Indianapolis job fair next Tuesday
On Tuesday, the United States Postal Service will host a job fair to attract new employees. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the Ivy Tech campus in downtown Indianapolis.
