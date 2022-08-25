ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Nov 18, 2022 – presale code

WBKR

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Opera in the Park set for Garfield Park

Highlighting the 48th Indianapolis Opera Season, the fifth annual Opera in the Park performance will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park. The evening will feature an all-Indiana line-up of music celebrities, with concert hosts opera superstar Angela Brown and conductor Alfred Savia, alongside...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, you can enjoy the Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville on Saturday, August 26 from 2-6 p.m. on Logan Street between 10th and 14th Street. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Red Gold Opens High-Tech Expanded Distribution Center in Madison County

Red Gold, Inc. says high-tech automation is being incorporated at its newly expanded 250,000 square-foot warehouse facility at its existing distribution center in Alexandria, north of Anderson in Madison County. The company, which is headquartered in Elwood, says the newly expanded warehouse uses a high-tech racking system that allows its...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

“Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” raises money for Indiana Wish

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Wish is on a mission to put smiles on faces of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. “Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” is an annual fundraiser for the organization. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Marriott North. Indiana Wish’s J’Lynn...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

10 Best Nature Centers in Central Indiana

Nature centers are great places to bring kids because they allow children to interact with nature firsthand. No matter the weather, nature centers provide a place to experience nature. Most central Indiana nature centers offer special activities and events that are perfect for families like story time, family hikes, and campfires.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Your News Local

Winners announced for the United Way of Miami County’s Ducky Drop

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- The United Way of Miami County Splash Bash Festival took place today to celebrate their 2022 Campaign and Lasting Legacy, a 1:1 matching grant for the homeless and United Way’s initiatives. Congratulations to Ashley Soldi for being the first place winner of a $500 gift card...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Friday concert at Ruoff evacuated due to ‘disturbance’

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says concert attendees at Ruoff Music Center were evacuated Friday evening due to what law enforcement described as a “disturbance.”. The sheriff’s office says the disturbance was reported at 10:28 p.m. in section 5 of the lawn at the venue, where rapper Wiz Khalifa was performing. Law enforcement officials did not specify what type of disturbance was involved, but said that all gates, including non-public exits were opened and that patrons self-evacuated from the music venue.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand

Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel police on the hunt for Beauty Bandit

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft of merchandise from Sephora in the Clay Terrace Mall at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110. At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the person pictured is believed to have stolen over $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52805.
CARMEL, IN

