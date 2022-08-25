Shaquille O’Neal Defends His Flat Earth Theory With an Unexpected Explanation on ‘The Kylie & Jackie O Show’

Shaquille O’Neal is continuing his theory that the Earth is flat, thanks to a new interview.

While appearing on an episode of Australian radio show “The Kylie & Jackie O Show,” the basketball star shared his logic behind the idea that the planet is flat. The concept has been a longtime belief for O’Neail, who first shared his theory in 2017 on “The Big Podcast With Shaq.” During his interview, he used his recent trip to Australia as an example to defend the theory.

“I flew 20 hours today, not once did I go this way,” O’Neal said in the episode — which can be watched on YouTube — adding that he “didn’t tip over” or “go upside down” during his flight. Similar views on the Earth’s shape are shared by stars including Fila Tequila, Kyrie Irving, Wilson Chandler and Draymond Green.

The basketball star also added how he’s unsure that Earth spins, in addition to his ideas about the planet’s shape.

“You know they say the world is spinning? I’ve lived on a lake for 30 years, and I’ve never seen the lake move to the left or right,” he said.

O’Neal has had a whirlwind year so far. The athlete’s 2018 comments on getting his credit card declined at Walmart for making the retailer’s largest purchase ever — $70,000, to be exact — on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” went viral when the show reposted them in June. He’s also continued to succeed as the second-largest shareholder for Authentic Brands Group — which owns Reebok, among other brands, and earned the Company of the Year award at the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

