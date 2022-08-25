Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Mountain lion killed by vehicle near Ojai
OJAI — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California, early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The two-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in Ventura County,...
Peter Greenberg Travel News
Eye on Travel — Hawthorne & Santa Barbara — August 27, 2022
This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel comes from two locations — Hawthorne and Santa Barbara, California, as we travel the California coast on board Surf Air, a boutique luxury airline. Peter will have all the travel updates, airlines slashing flights (and fares) and his own story of airline chaos earlier in the week between New York and Toronto. Peter talks with Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, and Gary Leff, from viewfromthewing.com, about some questionable fees now being added to ticket costs by some airlines. Sudhin Shahani, Founder and CEO of Surf Air, discusses the airline’s innovative pricing and membership structure, and how the airline is moving into electric/hybrid planes sooner than you might think. And Ann Hood, author of Fly Girl, on her new book — a great memoir of her golden age of travel as a flight attendant. And of course, Peter answers all your travel questions as well. All that and more as Eye on Travel takes to the skies over California.
NBC Los Angeles
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave is on the way to Southern California, with temperatures in many areas rising into triple digits and staying that way through Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will rise a few degrees Monday, then spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
foxla.com
List: These SoCal theaters are selling $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day
LOS ANGELES - For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched "National Cinema Day" to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of...
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: One New Covid Death in SCV Brings Total to 497
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,694 new cases countywide and 144 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,096, county case totals to 3,375,907 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 89,191, with 497 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
paininthepass.info
3 Injured As Two Side-By-Side And Car Collide On Summit Valley Road In Hesperia Saturday Night
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A collision involving two vehicles Saturday night led to three people going to the hospital. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Sheriff, and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a collision on Summit Valley Road at Los Flores Street in Hesperia. The collision happened about 10:26pm Saturday on August 27, 2022.
Abducted 2-year-old rescued in San Bernardino after mother is brutally attacked
A 2-year-old girl that was abducted from her mother’s home was rescued by the San Bernardino Police Department Saturday morning. The girl was recovered after police served a search warrant at an undisclosed location. Police say the girl was taken by her biological father after he brutally assaulted his ex, the girl’s mother. San Bernardino […]
SFGate
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
These Are the Best Pancakes in California
It doesn’t get much better than old-fashioned pancakes by the beach for breakfast, at a place that closes by 3pm everyday - according to reviewers on yelp. Where to find the best pancakes in California, according to yelpCredit: adobe.
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
kvta.com
We're Having A Heat Wave (Wed-Sun) In Parts Of Ventura County
Expect a heat wave for most of Ventura County Wednesday through next weekend. Areas like the Ojai Valley, Fillmore, Piru, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Moorpark, and Santa Paula will reach the upper '90s to more than 100 degrees. Inland coastal areas like Camarillo, and the inland areas of Ventura and...
15-year-old boy reported missing, last seen in Rialto
Authorities are asking for the public’s help Saturday to find a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Rialto. An endangered missing person advisory was issued for Riverside and San Bernardino counties for Joshua Martin, who was last seen leaving Carter High School near North Maple and Summitt avenues in Rialto, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the advisory on behalf of the Rialto Police Department.
kvta.com
No DUI Arrests At Ventura Cherckpoint...But They Did Catch A Possible Burglary Suspect
There were no DUI arrests made at Friday night's checkpoint in Ventura, but they did catch a suspect in a possible burglary or attempted burglary at a nearby business. The checkpoint was held on Main Street east of Callens Road from 9 PM to 1:15 AM. A total of 1152...
L.A. Weekly
One Pronounced Dead after Multi-Car Collision on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]
According to the CHP, firefighters responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m., just north of Main Street. Investigators said the collision involved a Mercedes-Benz C300, Chevrolet Camaro and a gray sedan. Eventually, responders arrived and declared one person dead at the scene. However, their identity has not yet been released...
SoCal warming up Monday, with heat wave rolling in by midweek
An excessive heat watch has been issued for Southern California starting Wednesday as a triple-digit heat wave rolls in to the region.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested for Possessing a P80 Semi-automatic Firearm / Driver Arrested for Post Release Offender Violations
SUSPECTS: Samuel Vazquez, 33-year-old Oxnard resident. On August 25, at approximately 3:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near in the 2600 blk. of Saviers Rd. Prior to the vehicle coming to a complete stop, the right front passenger, identified as Samuel Vazquez, opened the right front passenger door and attempted to flee the stop. Officers detained the remaining occupants in the vehicle as well as Vazquez. When officers contacted Vazquez, they noticed a 9-millimeter Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun in the map pocket of the right front passenger door. Polymer 80 semi-automatic handguns are sold commercially as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms. Vazquez was arrested for possessing the handgun. Officers inspected the weapon and found it to be loaded.
Temecula Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres East of Interstate 15
The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Temecula Sunday. Firefighters contained the flames at 3:31 p.m. and estimated the size of the blaze at two acres, according to the Riverside department. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Samantha Lane, south...
pacbiztimes.com
State funds more than 100 units in Ventura County with anti-homelessness grants
New funding from Sacramento will help convert a motel in Thousand Oaks to housing for homeless people and buildings at Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families to housing for at-risk former foster youth, adding more than 100 units of supportive housing in Ventura County. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $694...
10 Freeway closure: Lanes expected to fully reopen Monday
Caltrans crews have been busy Thursday repairing the section of the Interstate 10 that collapsed from a thunderstorm that brought pounding rain and flash floods to eastern Riverside County.
Memorial run held in Simi Valley to honor U.S. soldiers killed in Kabul attack
Friday marked one year since 13 United States service members died in a suicide attack during the withdrawal from Afghanistan. In Simi Valley Saturday Morning, hundreds of people participated in a memorial run to honor those lives lost, and raise money for the families of two soldiers who were severely wounded in the attack. The […]
