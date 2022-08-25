ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Mountain lion killed by vehicle near Ojai

OJAI — A young mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southern California, early Friday, just weeks after his brother was fatally hit on another freeway, according to the National Park Service. The two-year-old male cougar, named P-90, was killed on a highway in Ventura County,...
OJAI, CA
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Eye on Travel — Hawthorne & Santa Barbara — August 27, 2022

This week’s broadcast of Eye on Travel comes from two locations — Hawthorne and Santa Barbara, California, as we travel the California coast on board Surf Air, a boutique luxury airline. Peter will have all the travel updates, airlines slashing flights (and fares) and his own story of airline chaos earlier in the week between New York and Toronto. Peter talks with Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, and Gary Leff, from viewfromthewing.com, about some questionable fees now being added to ticket costs by some airlines. Sudhin Shahani, Founder and CEO of Surf Air, discusses the airline’s innovative pricing and membership structure, and how the airline is moving into electric/hybrid planes sooner than you might think. And Ann Hood, author of Fly Girl, on her new book — a great memoir of her golden age of travel as a flight attendant. And of course, Peter answers all your travel questions as well. All that and more as Eye on Travel takes to the skies over California.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California

A brutal heat wave is on the way to Southern California, with temperatures in many areas rising into triple digits and staying that way through Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will rise a few degrees Monday, then spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: One New Covid Death in SCV Brings Total to 497

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 20 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,694 new cases countywide and 144 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,096, county case totals to 3,375,907 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 89,191, with 497 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

3 Injured As Two Side-By-Side And Car Collide On Summit Valley Road In Hesperia Saturday Night

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A collision involving two vehicles Saturday night led to three people going to the hospital. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Sheriff, and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a collision on Summit Valley Road at Los Flores Street in Hesperia. The collision happened about 10:26pm Saturday on August 27, 2022.
HESPERIA, CA
SFGate

Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

We're Having A Heat Wave (Wed-Sun) In Parts Of Ventura County

Expect a heat wave for most of Ventura County Wednesday through next weekend. Areas like the Ojai Valley, Fillmore, Piru, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Moorpark, and Santa Paula will reach the upper '90s to more than 100 degrees. Inland coastal areas like Camarillo, and the inland areas of Ventura and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

15-year-old boy reported missing, last seen in Rialto

Authorities are asking for the public’s help Saturday to find a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Rialto. An endangered missing person advisory was issued for Riverside and San Bernardino counties for Joshua Martin, who was last seen leaving Carter High School near North Maple and Summitt avenues in Rialto, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the advisory on behalf of the Rialto Police Department.
RIALTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Pronounced Dead after Multi-Car Collision on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]

According to the CHP, firefighters responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m., just north of Main Street. Investigators said the collision involved a Mercedes-Benz C300, Chevrolet Camaro and a gray sedan. Eventually, responders arrived and declared one person dead at the scene. However, their identity has not yet been released...
HESPERIA, CA
oxnardpd.org

SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested for Possessing a P80 Semi-automatic Firearm / Driver Arrested for Post Release Offender Violations

SUSPECTS: Samuel Vazquez, 33-year-old Oxnard resident. On August 25, at approximately 3:48 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near in the 2600 blk. of Saviers Rd. Prior to the vehicle coming to a complete stop, the right front passenger, identified as Samuel Vazquez, opened the right front passenger door and attempted to flee the stop. Officers detained the remaining occupants in the vehicle as well as Vazquez. When officers contacted Vazquez, they noticed a 9-millimeter Glock-style Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun in the map pocket of the right front passenger door. Polymer 80 semi-automatic handguns are sold commercially as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms. Vazquez was arrested for possessing the handgun. Officers inspected the weapon and found it to be loaded.
OXNARD, CA
