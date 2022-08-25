ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockrivercurrent.com

Machesney Park approves 10% pay increase for village president, trustees and village treasurer

MACHESNEY PARK — The village’s top elected job will get a pay raise for the first time in a decade, and other elected positions will be paid more, too. Village Board members have approved a measure to raise pay by 10% for the position of village president, village treasurer and the board of trustees. The raise is designed to both adjust for inflation and make up for multiple years when the pay was frozen.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Associated Bank to close Rockton Avenue branch in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Associated Bank plans to close its Rockton Avenue branch later this year as it consolidates seven branches in Wisconsin and six in Illinois. The branch at 3333 N. Rockton Ave. will be consolidated with the downtown branch at 612 N. Main St. “The consolidations align with an...
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Evolve Dance Co. moves into new space at Edgebrook in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Evolve Dance Co. celebrated the start of a new chapter on Saturday as it showed off its new space inside Edgebrook Shops. The dance company has taken residence at 1643 N. Alpine Road after spending 17 years at Brynwood Square along Mulford Road. “There’s been a lot...
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

New Gymnastic Academy of Rockford owner envisions growth, inclusion

ROCKFORD — Katelynn Landis initially saw her first job at Gymnastic Academy of Rockford as a summer stop on her route to become a teacher. Now, four years later, she’s taken the helm of the organization and will be in charge of carrying on its legacy of producing champion gymnasts.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago County Casa to host casino night at Embassy Suites

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Working as general manager of the Embassy Suites Hotel in Rockford, Vincent Bucci says in his job he’s surrounded by beauty nearly everyday. But he thinks the real beauty of life, is sharing it with others. “Everything is state of the art inside, we love...
ROCKFORD, IL
whitewaterbanner.com

100 Millionth GM-Built Vehicle a Highlight of Rock County Legacies Exhibit Grand Opening

Editor’s note: The following announcement was provided by the Rock County Historical Society. The grand opening of the Rock County Legacies exhibit, focusing on the history of local employees of General Motors, JATCO, Fisher Body, and the UAW in Janesville, is Wednesday, August 31 from 5 – 9 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS). The public is invited to attend, and exhibit admission will be waived for this one evening. Located in the lower level of the RCHS Museum & Visitor Center at 426 N. Jackson Street, the exhibit will run through September, 2023. The grand opening event includes live music by Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company Band, food trucks, a “Janesville made” car show, and more.
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

4th Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally sees record turnout

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 200 bikers support a fallen Rockford police officer with a county motorcycle ride starting in Roscoe Saturday morning. The Fourth Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally honors the former Rockford police officer who was killed in 2017. They started at the Roscoe VFW and ended at Crazy Times Pub and Grub in Machesney Park where they had live music, food and more. Proceeds benefit the Jaime Cox Foundation, which serves first responders, veterans and underprivileged children.
ROSCOE, IL
veronapress.com

Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
VERONA, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Minor Flooding In Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
WIFR

Rockford dance studio relocates to Edgebrook Shops

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Evolve Dancy Company’s location may have changed, but its dance styles have not. Leaders of the studio say this new location was a long time coming, and they are excited to be closer to restaurants and shops in the area. Evolve, a dance studio now...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Faithful 2 Fitness helps community live a healthier lifestyle

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Peak Fitness hosts the 7th annual Fight Obesity Walk with Me 5K Saturday morning. It’s organized by Faithful 2 Fitness, a non-profit established in 2014 to help residents with a healthier lifestyle and address any barriers they have to making those changes, including meal prep classes and grocery shopping on a budget.
LOVES PARK, IL
100fmrockford.com

The final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV initiative sets a different tone than the rest

ROSCOE — The 12th and final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV: transformational Art initiative is unlike the rest: It’s decidedly not flashy. The sharp lines and vibrant colors associated with many of the large-scale works of public art were exchanged for more muted, natural tones in Thomas Agran’s piece at 10536 Main St. in downtown Roscoe. The Iowa City artist used soft brushstrokes that convey a sense of movement and atmosphere in an aerial view of the Rock River over northern Winnebago County.
ROSCOE, IL

