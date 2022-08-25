Read full article on original website
Rock Valley College does not accept Rockford mayor's tax levy challenge
Recently, the Rockford mayor challenged the Winnebago County taxing bodies to keep our property tax levy flat or reduce it. Rock Valley College has maintained a flat levy over the last five years and found additional ways to reduce taxes in the future; therefore, we do not accept the challenge.
rockrivercurrent.com
Machesney Park approves 10% pay increase for village president, trustees and village treasurer
MACHESNEY PARK — The village’s top elected job will get a pay raise for the first time in a decade, and other elected positions will be paid more, too. Village Board members have approved a measure to raise pay by 10% for the position of village president, village treasurer and the board of trustees. The raise is designed to both adjust for inflation and make up for multiple years when the pay was frozen.
rockrivercurrent.com
Associated Bank to close Rockton Avenue branch in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Associated Bank plans to close its Rockton Avenue branch later this year as it consolidates seven branches in Wisconsin and six in Illinois. The branch at 3333 N. Rockton Ave. will be consolidated with the downtown branch at 612 N. Main St. “The consolidations align with an...
100fmrockford.com
Evolve Dance Co. moves into new space at Edgebrook in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Evolve Dance Co. celebrated the start of a new chapter on Saturday as it showed off its new space inside Edgebrook Shops. The dance company has taken residence at 1643 N. Alpine Road after spending 17 years at Brynwood Square along Mulford Road. “There’s been a lot...
100fmrockford.com
Roscoe-based roofing and siding company lands on America’s Fastest Growing Companies list again
ROSCOE — Roscoe-based Martin Exteriors has landed on Inc. 5000’s America’s Fastest Growing Companies list for the second consecutive year. The family owned and operated roof and siding company ranked 239 this year after achieving 2,201% revenue growth. The company, which was founded in 2006 by Justin...
100fmrockford.com
New Gymnastic Academy of Rockford owner envisions growth, inclusion
ROCKFORD — Katelynn Landis initially saw her first job at Gymnastic Academy of Rockford as a summer stop on her route to become a teacher. Now, four years later, she’s taken the helm of the organization and will be in charge of carrying on its legacy of producing champion gymnasts.
Reimagining Sterling's riverfront: the plan to transform two industrial buildings
STERLING, Ill. — The City of Sterling is looking to revitalize two industrial complexes on the riverfront. Officials are working with developers Gorman & Company and Studio GWA on their "Riverfront Reimagined" project, whose goal is to transform the Lawrence Brothers and Stanley-National buildings into places of living and commerce.
South Beloit firefighters boil corn to support department
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline fire department held a fundraiser on Saturday. The 13th Annual “South Beloit Firefighter’s Association Corn Boil” took place at Viking Lanes, 210 Oak Grove Ave. There was lots of food, live music, a car show and more going on. It served as a fundraiser for the department and […]
WIFR
Winnebago County Casa to host casino night at Embassy Suites
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Working as general manager of the Embassy Suites Hotel in Rockford, Vincent Bucci says in his job he’s surrounded by beauty nearly everyday. But he thinks the real beauty of life, is sharing it with others. “Everything is state of the art inside, we love...
whitewaterbanner.com
100 Millionth GM-Built Vehicle a Highlight of Rock County Legacies Exhibit Grand Opening
Editor’s note: The following announcement was provided by the Rock County Historical Society. The grand opening of the Rock County Legacies exhibit, focusing on the history of local employees of General Motors, JATCO, Fisher Body, and the UAW in Janesville, is Wednesday, August 31 from 5 – 9 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS). The public is invited to attend, and exhibit admission will be waived for this one evening. Located in the lower level of the RCHS Museum & Visitor Center at 426 N. Jackson Street, the exhibit will run through September, 2023. The grand opening event includes live music by Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company Band, food trucks, a “Janesville made” car show, and more.
Rockford schools gets students excited for class with block party
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some students across the stateline are still anticipating their first day back to school. Rockford Public Schools will be back in session this upcoming week, so Auburn High School hosted its second block party to prepare students and their families. One teacher said that a lot of students were shy coming […]
WIFR
4th Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally sees record turnout
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 200 bikers support a fallen Rockford police officer with a county motorcycle ride starting in Roscoe Saturday morning. The Fourth Annual Jaimie Cox Motorcycle Rally honors the former Rockford police officer who was killed in 2017. They started at the Roscoe VFW and ended at Crazy Times Pub and Grub in Machesney Park where they had live music, food and more. Proceeds benefit the Jaime Cox Foundation, which serves first responders, veterans and underprivileged children.
veronapress.com
Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
Boone County celebrates 75 years of fire department service
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County residents got to hangout with their local fire department on Saturday. Residents were excited to meet some of their stateline heroes, and the firefighters were equally excited to meet and teach what makes their job so special. “When you drive by it you don’t notice it,” said Boone County […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Minor Flooding In Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WIFR
Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
WIFR
Rockford dance studio relocates to Edgebrook Shops
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Evolve Dancy Company’s location may have changed, but its dance styles have not. Leaders of the studio say this new location was a long time coming, and they are excited to be closer to restaurants and shops in the area. Evolve, a dance studio now...
One Illinois BBQ Joint Hopes to Take Over Old Der Rathskeller Building in Rockford
When it comes to great places to get BBQ in the 815 area, Little Nick's BBQ on Aubrun Street is usually at the top of most people's list. Not only does Little Nick's serve up some awesome food and meat dishes, but they have awards to prove how awesome they are too...
WIFR
Faithful 2 Fitness helps community live a healthier lifestyle
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Peak Fitness hosts the 7th annual Fight Obesity Walk with Me 5K Saturday morning. It’s organized by Faithful 2 Fitness, a non-profit established in 2014 to help residents with a healthier lifestyle and address any barriers they have to making those changes, including meal prep classes and grocery shopping on a budget.
100fmrockford.com
The final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV initiative sets a different tone than the rest
ROSCOE — The 12th and final mural of this summer’s CRE8IV: transformational Art initiative is unlike the rest: It’s decidedly not flashy. The sharp lines and vibrant colors associated with many of the large-scale works of public art were exchanged for more muted, natural tones in Thomas Agran’s piece at 10536 Main St. in downtown Roscoe. The Iowa City artist used soft brushstrokes that convey a sense of movement and atmosphere in an aerial view of the Rock River over northern Winnebago County.
