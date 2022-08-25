Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too.

Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg.,

What’s the difference? Admittedly, it is kind of a technicality. Oren Helbok, sort of an unofficial historian for the town, says “in a borough, the mayor is the chair of the meeting, but does not vote. Here, the mayor chairs the meeting and votes.”

Other than having the opportunity to say, “I visited the only town in Pennsylvania,” there are plenty of other reasons to make the trip. abc27’s Seth Kaplan has more on Bloomsburg in the video player above.

