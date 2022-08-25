Read full article on original website
▶️ Full honors for Bend firefighter Daniel Harro and his brother, Mark Harro
Bend Fire & Rescue held a joint memorial service for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro on Sunday, August 28, at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. The brothers died on August 15 after taking off from the Johnson Creek airstrip near Yellow Pine, Idaho. They were the only two occupants of the aircraft along with Daniel and Elisif’s dog, Cinder, who miraculously survived and is recovering at home in Bend.
Shooting at NE Bend Safeway: St. Charles reports one person dead, another in good condition
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Police rushed to the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend Sunday evening on a report of an active-shooter situation with one or two gunmen and at least one person dead. The post Shooting at NE Bend Safeway: St. Charles reports one person dead, another in good condition appeared first on KTVZ.
3 dead including shooter at Bend shopping center
Three people are dead after a shooting at the Forum shopping center in Bend, police confirmed late Sunday.
‘He helped me stand on so many mountains’: Hundreds come together to celebrate the lives of Bend twin brothers
Hundreds gathered at Hayden Homes Amphitheater Sunday morning to honor, remember, mourn and share funny, sweet and touching memories of the lasting impacts left by two Bend twin brothers – one a firefighter – who lost their lives in the Idaho crash of their small plane nearly two weeks ago. The post ‘He helped me stand on so many mountains’: Hundreds come together to celebrate the lives of Bend twin brothers appeared first on KTVZ.
Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
20 Spectacular Things To Do in Bend, Oregon
Whether you’re looking for a jam-packed day of adventure or a relaxing night at a brewery, Bend has just what you need. Between the miles of hiking trails, charming downtown streets, and views right from the center of town, you’ll find no shortage of things to do in Bend, Oregon, during your visit.
Early-morning fire destroys abandoned house NE of Madras; crews stop half-acre wildfire
A fire destroyed a long-abandoned house northeast of Madras early Friday morning and spread to about a half-acre of grass before Jefferson County Fire and EMS crews could stop it. The post Early-morning fire destroys abandoned house NE of Madras; crews stop half-acre wildfire appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated
Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
▶️ Three cougars killed in Bend and Sisters in a ‘very unusual’ occurrence
Three cougars were shot and killed by Oregon State Police in Bend and Sisters over the weekend. Euthanizing three cougars in the same weekend, in the same county is very unusual, authorities said. One of the shootings happened in a southwest Bend neighborhood on Hitch Post Lane on Saturday, where...
Clear the Shelters: Rhea is an energetic and lovable puppy!
All month online, we are helping area humane societies Clear the Shelters, this week featuring a select group of future family members with very familiar names. Rhea was found as a stray, but she is ready for a home that will provide many belly rubs. Come pick up Rhea at the Brightside Animal Center in Redmond. More info can be found at https://ktvz.com/community/clear-the-shelters/
▶️ 8th annual Central Oregon Metal Arts Guild Show kicks off
The Central Oregon Metal Arts Guild Show got underway today at the Oxford hotel in downtown Bend. The show runs through the weekend and features dozens of local artists.
Prineville Police taking part in national high-visibility enforcement, seeking out impaired drivers
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Friday and through Sept. 5, the Prineville Police Department will be participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's High-Visibility Enforcement national event for the Labor Day holiday. The goal is to increase the number of officers on the street aggressively seeking out impaired drivers,...
Oregon school administrators worry families could be caught off guard by end of free meals for all students
During the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of families in Oregon became used to students receiving free meals at school. A variety of federal waivers meant every student could receive free breakfast and lunch during the pandemic, but those expired on June 30. With many families now having to pay for meals,...
Bigger than ever: Airshow of the Cascades set to return at Madras Airport
The Airshow of the Cascades is back Friday and Saturday at Madras Airport and bigger than ever this year, with a festival and three national acts performing for the crowd. Find out more at https://www.cascadeairshow.com/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware
A text scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple. Bend resident Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of their joint account. The post Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware appeared first on KTVZ.
Over 700 St. Charles workers sign petition, refuse to repay overpayments without outside audit; union files BOLI complaint
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two unions representing workers at St. Charles Health System have launched their latest volley against the financially troubled organization, with hundreds of workers signing a petition and refusing to repay some $2 million in overpayments without an outside audit to confirm the figures are accurate.
Bend hospital reverses position, says overpaid employees can keep the money
St. Charles Health System in Bend will not seek repayment from its employees who may have been overpaid because of a payroll accounting issue caused by a third party vendor, according to a statement issued late Friday. Instead, the 2,358 staffers who were overpaid a total of roughly $2 million...
New 84-unit apartment project breaks ground in NW Redmond
A new 84-unit apartment project has broken ground in northwest Redmond, off Highway 97 and Teak Avenue. Momentasize Development is proud to announce the groundbreaking of a new 84-unit apartment project in Redmond, OR. Highlights of the project include:. Location: Northwest Redmond, OR. Size: 84 apartment units and 24 storage...
St. Charles drops repayment demands for $2 million in worker overpayments, urges donations instead
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- St. Charles Health System late Friday dropped its demand that workers repay some $2 million in overpayments after weeks of worker and union objections and a petition drive by hundreds of caregivers refusing to make such payments without an independent audit to verify the figures' accuracy.
