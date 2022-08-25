ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Full honors for Bend firefighter Daniel Harro and his brother, Mark Harro

Bend Fire & Rescue held a joint memorial service for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro on Sunday, August 28, at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. The brothers died on August 15 after taking off from the Johnson Creek airstrip near Yellow Pine, Idaho. They were the only two occupants of the aircraft along with Daniel and Elisif’s dog, Cinder, who miraculously survived and is recovering at home in Bend.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘He helped me stand on so many mountains’: Hundreds come together to celebrate the lives of Bend twin brothers

Hundreds gathered at Hayden Homes Amphitheater Sunday morning to honor, remember, mourn and share funny, sweet and touching memories of the lasting impacts left by two Bend twin brothers – one a firefighter – who lost their lives in the Idaho crash of their small plane nearly two weeks ago. The post ‘He helped me stand on so many mountains’: Hundreds come together to celebrate the lives of Bend twin brothers appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Bend, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Identity released of Bend man’s body recovered from Dillon Falls

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found deceased after going down Dillon Falls on Tuesday, August 23 at about 5:25 p.m. Police say at around 6:19 p.m., a deputy operating a drone located 41-year-old Bend resident Maximillian Zelaya’s body in the Deschutes River, just below the falls.
BEND, OR
msn.com

20 Spectacular Things To Do in Bend, Oregon

Whether you’re looking for a jam-packed day of adventure or a relaxing night at a brewery, Bend has just what you need. Between the miles of hiking trails, charming downtown streets, and views right from the center of town, you’ll find no shortage of things to do in Bend, Oregon, during your visit.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated

Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Clear the Shelters: Rhea is an energetic and lovable puppy!

All month online, we are helping area humane societies Clear the Shelters, this week featuring a select group of future family members with very familiar names. Rhea was found as a stray, but she is ready for a home that will provide many belly rubs. Come pick up Rhea at the Brightside Animal Center in Redmond. More info can be found at https://ktvz.com/community/clear-the-shelters/
REDMOND, OR
NewsBreak
KTVZ

Bigger than ever: Airshow of the Cascades set to return at Madras Airport

The Airshow of the Cascades is back Friday and Saturday at Madras Airport and bigger than ever this year, with a festival and three national acts performing for the crowd. Find out more at https://www.cascadeairshow.com/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ

New 84-unit apartment project breaks ground in NW Redmond

A new 84-unit apartment project has broken ground in northwest Redmond, off Highway 97 and Teak Avenue. Momentasize Development is proud to announce the groundbreaking of a new 84-unit apartment project in Redmond, OR. Highlights of the project include:. Location: Northwest Redmond, OR. Size: 84 apartment units and 24 storage...
REDMOND, OR
