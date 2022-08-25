Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Coinbase Will Consider Listing Ethereum Forks Following Merge
The announcement from Coinbase comes as ETHW, a proposed proof-of-work Ethereum alternative, has plunged 93% in daily trading volume. With Ethereum’s long-anticipated merge just around the corner, crypto exchanges are now having to decide whether to support a controversial attempt to resist the transition. On Thursday, America’s largest crypto...
decrypt.co
Coming Soon: The Cardano Hard Fork
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson says the Vasil Hard Fork is set for September. “We’re not quite over the finish line.”. The Ethereum Merge may be right around the corner—but so is Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. Cardano is a peer-reviewed proof-of-stake blockchain which supports smart contracts and...
decrypt.co
Crypto Lending Platform Compound Rolls Out Fresh Upgrade for DeFi Users
The new iteration of the Compound protocol targets security, capital efficiency, and improved user experience. Compound, the popular decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for borrowing and lending crypto, has launched a new “streamlined” version of the protocol called Comet. The launch follows a successful governance proposal, with the protocol’s...
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Sink on Freaky Fed Friday
The week was relatively quiet in terms of market-moving news—until Fed Chair Jay Powell took the podium in Jackson Hole. The crypto market was having an uneventful week amid these late-summer doldrums—until Friday, when the world’s leading cryptocurrency dropped 4% in the space of 24 hours. The...
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Did Israeli Regulators Know How Insolvent Celsius Was? And Did Bitboy Really Let Atozy Off the Hook?
Also, Web3 CEO Maggie Love asks just how decentralized Ethereum is if Amazon hosts most of the network’s nodes. It was an underwhelming week; the prices of all leading cryptocurrencies went down over the last seven days, but not by much. There were relatively fewer stories of crypto adoption, or regulation, or fresh disasters from the ongoing crypto winter, than usual.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Drop as Traditional Markets Skid into New Week
Several cryptocurrencies fall 3% on Sunday, revisiting lows not seen in more than a month. Several key cryptocurrencies fell dramatically Sunday evening as traditional markets dropped heading into a new trading week. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Solana, and meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) all saw values fall sharply...
Crypto crash: how a teacher’s dream investment turned into a nightmare loss
“If I’d sold everything, I would’ve had a quarter of a million pounds,” Duncan* says ruefully of the staggering worth of his cryptocurrency holdings at the start of this year. Like lots of amateur investors, the 47-year-old former primary schoolteacher got into cryptocurrencies in a big way...
decrypt.co
SEC Delays VanEck's Bitcoin ETF Decision Another 45 Days
The U.S financial regulator has again delayed the decision on VanEck's latest spot Bitcoin ETF application by 45 days. VanEck, the New York-based asset management firm, is once again forced to wait for the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to rule on its latest Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) application.
