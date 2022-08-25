Read full article on original website
Next generation 911 service going statewide
CHICAGO (WICS) — The state is upgrading its 911 service. Soon, you’ll be able to send a text to ask for help. Once this system is in place, you’ll be able to get help by sending a message on your phone. Fifteen thousand calls are made to...
17th ISP squad car hit in Scott's Law violation
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was sideswiped on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Mannheim Road over Interstate 290. There were no injuries from the accident. The driver, 29-year-old Tomas Rybovic, of Justice, was issued a citation for violation of Scott's Law.
Illinois unemployment rates decline
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The state's unemployment rate continues to decline. On Thursday, data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics claims jobs were up in most districts in Illinois. The jobs that saw the most growth were manufacturing and leisure and hospitality saw the most job growth.
