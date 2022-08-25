ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque man will serve 5 years for over $1.5 million in auto loan fraud

By Scott Brown
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rick Benavidez, 47, of Albuquerque, is heading to prison for five years and three months after pleading guilty on April 29 to two counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and one count of making fraudulent returns, statements, or other documents. Benavidez led and organized two auto loan fraud schemes involving a total intended loss of more than $1.5 million.

According to the plea agreement, Benavidez admitted to working with his co-defendant, 41-year-old Damian Maron, to scheme federally-insured credit unions in Bernalillo County. The two had other conspirators apply for loans totaling $359,662.97.

The agreement states Benavidez would submit false pay stubs to loan applicants, overstating their income to help guarantee a loan approval. Benavidez and his conspirators had the lenders disperse the money to a fake auto dealership. The proceeds would then be divided among everyone involved in the scam.

Benavidez was also involved in a separate auto loan scam with an intended loss of $1,154,493.42, the majority of which had already been dispersed. He has agreed to make restitution to the victims in an amount that has not been decided yet. Benavidez will have to complete five years of supervised release when he gets out of prison.

Benavidez also admitted in his plea agreement to sending a false document to the IRS while his auto loan fraud case was pending that claimed U.S. District Court Judge William P. Johnson was his legal fiduciary.

Damian Maron has also pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He is scheduled for sentencing on September 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

1 man, 1 woman dead in northeast Albuquerque homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a double homicide in the northeast part of town. Officials say officers arrived around 5:21 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a shooting at 9223 Marron Cir. NE. Police found two dead bodies, one male and one female, at the home. They had both been shot. A homicide investigation […]
Albuquerque Police upping security in downtown Albuquerque

Albuquerque Police have arrested 16 alleged repeat offenders in the last three days, all for shoplifting. They also recovered $4,500 total in merchandise that was stolen from businesses. One of those 16 was Kellie Shugart. Shugart is connected to as many as 69 commercial burglaries. Police say Shugart barricaded herself...
Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Jaramillo, who was been in trouble with the law since 14-years-old, will spend the next year and a half behind bars. Friday, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. Jaramillo was arrested in a stolen car in August 2021 and just a month later, […]
Fatal pedestrian hit and run investigation at Coors and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early Sunday morning at Coors and the westbound off-ramp. They say a woman was struck around 1:30 a.m. while walking on the interstate. Police say the vehicle left the scene and there is currently no further information on the vehicle. The woman […]
Man commits suicide in ICE custody in Torrance County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Brazilian man committed suicide while in the custody of ICE at the Torrance County Detention Center. This is according to the ACLU of New Mexico. They say Kesley Vial was detained and awaiting deportation. The ACLU claims his death is the result of abhorrent conditions and treatment by ICE. Back in […]
New Mexicans are seeing an uptick in scam calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many New Mexicans are reportedly seeing an uptick of scam calls. PNM, an electricity company in New Mexico receives a slew of complaints from customers throughout the year concerning it. However, a spokesperson for PNM says they've seen an uptick this time of year. "It's...
KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney General's Office, Alleged accomplices, Stormy day, City bus ridership, State Fair cocktail

Friday's Top Stories Albuquerque residents fed up with city's litter problem Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses 1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say What's happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1 New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit Gun detained during Eunice high […]
Bernalillo County recruiting more poll workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Election Day is inching closer and Bernalillo County is getting ready. "We are working through the Secretary of State's office to get everything lined up for absentee balloting and all of our polls cleaned and ready to go, so we're anxious for this to come about," said Linda Stover, Bernalillo County's County […]
Albuquerque man indicted for helping terrorist organization

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is in federal custody for trying to set up an ISIS training center in the city, and recruiting others to help plan and carry out terrorist attacks in the United States and overseas. Herman Wilson is accused of trying to open a mosque here in Albuquerque, that would act as a training center and a 'safe haven' for ISIS, those planning to fight for the terrorist organization.
Man caught on video beating gas station attendant pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney McCalep, the man who was caught on video brutally beating a gas station attendant, pleaded guilty Friday. In September 2021, McCalep punched, stomped and kicked a female gas station attendant at the Speedway near 4th and Osuna. Bernalillo County Sheriff's Deputies say McCalep walked into the Speedway near Fourth and Osuna, […]
Santa Fe Rail Yard now taking artist submissions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Rail Yard Park Conservancy is looking for artists to display their work. Proposals are now being accepted for two projects for the next year. Artists are asked to submit work that can be placed outdoors and that will engage the community. Each project will receive a $1,000 reward. Proposals […]
Event aims to raise New Mexico vaccine numbers among Latinos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The "Hope For All" mobile tour stopped by Albuquerque on Saturday to educate the Latino community about the coronavirus vaccine and booster shots. Only 55% of Latinos in New Mexico are fully-vaccinated, compared to 65% of white people in the state. Those numbers rank near the bottom in the U.S., according to […]
