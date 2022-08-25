ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

WNYT

Public survey extended for Washington Park recommendations

Albany is extending the date for public input on potential uses for Washington Park. Neighbors, businesses, and other community stakeholders now have until Monday to fill out a survey. The study is evaluating pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic in the park, in order to assist in prioritizing safety and mobility...
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

On the Record with Gov. Kathy Hochul: Changing the culture in Albany

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after taking office after the Andrew Cuomo harassment scandal, Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to change the culture in Albany. In the first few months of her tenure, the governor brought in a whole new administration driven by women in power and reinforced the message that harassment would not be tolerated. […]
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition

Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga shelter looking to clean house

This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It's time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes - as many as possible.
wamc.org

Zoning Board halts proposal for 90-acre Getaway House development in Columbia County

Getaway House Incorporated says it offers city-dwellers a chance to escape to the countryside by booking a short stay at one of its campsites. The company planned to set up shop in the Town of Claverack, hoping to situate 38 tiny houses mounted on trailers on Evergreen Estates along State Route 23. Residents objected, arguing that the development on the 90-acre parcel of rural conservation land would constitute a permanent hotel, versus a seasonal campground. Property-owner Richard Cross wrote a letter to the Board of Zoning Appeals recommending Getaway House Incorporated take over the land.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

North Greenbush fire remains under investigation

The Defreestville and Wynantskill fire departments responded to a fire at the intersection of Bloomingrove and Washington Avenue extension Friday night. It happened around 11 o’clock. The second engine company was dispatched shortly after the first arrived at the scene to find a fully involved fire. It took more...
WYNANTSKILL, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Sheriff’s Office to Continue Processing Pistol Permit Applications

Dutchess County Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati would like to let the community know that although New York State’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of...
WNYT

Albany Police investigating Hamilton Street shooting

Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. On Sunday, August 28, 2022 around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets where individuals in the crowd were fighting with each other.
NEWS10 ABC

Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
GLENVILLE, NY
WRGB

The Capital Region heads back to school!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Riverfront Park hosts back to school giveaway

There is a back-to-school give-away and neighborhood block party in Rensselaer’s Riverfront Park. Every student in the county will be able to get a free backpack filled with school supplies. Games, food and other entertainment is also planned. You must show proof of residency, and the student who will...
RENSSELAER, NY
WNYT

City of Glens Falls announces road closures

The city of Glens Falls water and sewer department is letting the public know of some road closures. Park Street will be closed between Glen Street and Elm Street starting at 6:30 Monday morning. The road will be closed until further notice as major repairs are done to the sewer.
GLENS FALLS, NY

