WNYT
Public survey extended for Washington Park recommendations
Albany is extending the date for public input on potential uses for Washington Park. Neighbors, businesses, and other community stakeholders now have until Monday to fill out a survey. The study is evaluating pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic in the park, in order to assist in prioritizing safety and mobility...
Schenectady landlord fined over $600K for code violations
A Schenectady landlord has been fined over $600,000. According to Schenectady officials, Al Haqq, LLC was found guilty in Schenectady City Court of multiple code violations at eight different properties.
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, we know the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and noticed that not...
WNYT
Schenectady City Court orders landlord to pay $665,500 in fines for multiple code violations
The city of Schenectady claims a landlord hasn’t been maintaining his properties. Schenectady City Court has found Ahmad Halim guilty of multiple property code violations. He has been ordered to pay $665,500. Now Halim is speaking out. Halim is the general manager of Al Haqq, LLC. His company is...
On the Record with Gov. Kathy Hochul: Changing the culture in Albany
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after taking office after the Andrew Cuomo harassment scandal, Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to change the culture in Albany. In the first few months of her tenure, the governor brought in a whole new administration driven by women in power and reinforced the message that harassment would not be tolerated. […]
Truck hits Glenville rail bridge for the second day in a row
Another truck has hit the infamous Glenville rail bridge for the second day in a row. The strike happened before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
wamc.org
Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition
Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
Work moves on to secure abandoned Glenville school
Crews have worked throughout this week to begin boarding up broken windows and doors at an abandoned school building in Glenville. The site, which has been vacant for several years now, has been the source of trespassing and other issues recently.
DOT starts $1.4M project to increase safety at Northway Exit 6
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the start of construction on a $1.4M project at the Northway Exit 6 interchange in Latham. The project will reportedly increase safety and mobility at the interchange.
Saratoga shelter looking to clean house
This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It's time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes - as many as possible.
wamc.org
Zoning Board halts proposal for 90-acre Getaway House development in Columbia County
Getaway House Incorporated says it offers city-dwellers a chance to escape to the countryside by booking a short stay at one of its campsites. The company planned to set up shop in the Town of Claverack, hoping to situate 38 tiny houses mounted on trailers on Evergreen Estates along State Route 23. Residents objected, arguing that the development on the 90-acre parcel of rural conservation land would constitute a permanent hotel, versus a seasonal campground. Property-owner Richard Cross wrote a letter to the Board of Zoning Appeals recommending Getaway House Incorporated take over the land.
WNYT
North Greenbush fire remains under investigation
The Defreestville and Wynantskill fire departments responded to a fire at the intersection of Bloomingrove and Washington Avenue extension Friday night. It happened around 11 o’clock. The second engine company was dispatched shortly after the first arrived at the scene to find a fully involved fire. It took more...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Sheriff’s Office to Continue Processing Pistol Permit Applications
Dutchess County Acting Sheriff Kirk Imperati would like to let the community know that although New York State’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of...
WNYT
Albany Police investigating Hamilton Street shooting
Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. On Sunday, August 28, 2022 around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets where individuals in the crowd were fighting with each other.
Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
WNYT
Storm damage in areas of the Capital Region
Emergency crews spent their day cleaning up after NewsChannel 13’s alert day expired. Places in the capital region like Columbia County and East Greenbush had multiple trees down. Roads were momentarily closed.
WRGB
The Capital Region heads back to school!
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
WNYT
Riverfront Park hosts back to school giveaway
There is a back-to-school give-away and neighborhood block party in Rensselaer’s Riverfront Park. Every student in the county will be able to get a free backpack filled with school supplies. Games, food and other entertainment is also planned. You must show proof of residency, and the student who will...
Queensbury road detours to stick around for now
On Friday, Warren County announced that ongoing road work in the town of Queensbury would be taking a bit longer to complete than originally anticipated. The re-opening of the currently closed bridge over Halfway Brook will be delayed.
WNYT
City of Glens Falls announces road closures
The city of Glens Falls water and sewer department is letting the public know of some road closures. Park Street will be closed between Glen Street and Elm Street starting at 6:30 Monday morning. The road will be closed until further notice as major repairs are done to the sewer.
