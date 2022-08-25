ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCY

Fond Du Lac Shooting Leaves Two Injured

No officers were injured. The suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries related to the foot pursuit. One involved vehicle stayed in the area while the second vehicle involved left during the foot pursuit. Just before 8:30 p.m. hospital security reported to police a 32-year-old Fond du Lac woman...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
NEENAH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
City
Birchwood, WI
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
waupacanow.com

Police arrest disorderly mother

Lisa M. Somers, 28, Wild Rose, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct as an act of domestic abuse. On Aug. 9, Waupaca police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Tower Road. The caller reported that the mother of his three young children was yelling at him and “going crazy.”
WAUPACA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wisconsin State Patrol#Police#Violent Crime#Dci
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc PD search for dogs that bit victim

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc officers are asking for the public’s help in locating two dogs that were involved in an incident on Saturday morning. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an area in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - August 26, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, August 26, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
whby.com

Hilbert man sentenced in kidnapping for ransom scheme

CHILTON, Wis. — A Hilbert man will spend 11 years in prison for his role in a kidnapping for ransom scheme. Ever Cruz-Gonzalez is also sentenced in Calumet County Court to eight years on extended supervision for Kidnapping and Bail Jumping. Cruz-Gonzalez and Juan Cruz-Gonzales lured a Columbia County...
HILBERT, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Who Led Officers on North Side Chase

Bail is set at $150 cash for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who led officers on an early morning chase through the city’s north side. Justin M. Bratz is charged with resisting an officer and resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop. An officer was on patrol around 12:40...
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WausauPilot

Portage County man reported missing

Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/23/22 Arrest In FDL Murder

Fond du Lac Police Monday night arrested a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man suspected in the shooting death of 40-year-old Brandon Johnson of Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police executed a search warrant in the first block of West Cotton Street and arrested the suspect on charges of first degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. Fond du Lac Police were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street Saturday morning for a man lying on the ground. When they arrived they found Johnson dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Captain Scott Krause at 920-322-3720 or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy