WNCY
Fond Du Lac Shooting Leaves Two Injured
No officers were injured. The suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries related to the foot pursuit. One involved vehicle stayed in the area while the second vehicle involved left during the foot pursuit. Just before 8:30 p.m. hospital security reported to police a 32-year-old Fond du Lac woman...
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested at gunpoint after shooting incident at Family Dollar, FDL officers investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – There is an active investigation happening in the City of Fond du Lac after officers encountered a 21-year-old man who was shooting at vehicles near a local Family Dollar store on Saturday night. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, just after...
wearegreenbay.com
Dog attacks Neenah resident, police seek answers
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are searching for any information surrounding the whereabouts of a dog that attacked a resident earlier this month. According to the Neenah Police Department, on the evening of August 23, a resident was walking in the Lake Steet and Adams Street area when an unknown dog came up to the resident and began biting him several times.
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
WEAU-TV 13
Medford man convicted of causing fatal buggy crash begins 4-year sentence at Waupun prison
WAUPUN, Wis. (WSAW) - The 36-year-old Medford man convicted of causing a fatal crash was transferred to the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun on Friday. Skyler Opelt will begin his four-year prison sentence. In June, Opelt pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, and four counts...
waupacanow.com
Police arrest disorderly mother
Lisa M. Somers, 28, Wild Rose, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct as an act of domestic abuse. On Aug. 9, Waupaca police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Tower Road. The caller reported that the mother of his three young children was yelling at him and “going crazy.”
Wisconsin man faces up to 40 years in prison for involvement in 2020 fentanyl overdose
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was found guilty of First Degree Reckless Homicide for a fentanyl overdose that occurred in 2020. According to a release, Robert L. Harris faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. Harris...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc police ask for public’s help finding dogs involved in biting incident
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Police Department is asking the public to help identify two dogs involved in a biting incident on Saturday. Authorities say it happened on the 1500 block of South 21st Street around 5:30 p.m. Lt. Jason Delsman says a person was bit by a dog....
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc PD search for dogs that bit victim
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc officers are asking for the public’s help in locating two dogs that were involved in an incident on Saturday morning. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an area in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 26, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, August 26, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
whby.com
Hilbert man sentenced in kidnapping for ransom scheme
CHILTON, Wis. — A Hilbert man will spend 11 years in prison for his role in a kidnapping for ransom scheme. Ever Cruz-Gonzalez is also sentenced in Calumet County Court to eight years on extended supervision for Kidnapping and Bail Jumping. Cruz-Gonzalez and Juan Cruz-Gonzales lured a Columbia County...
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Who Led Officers on North Side Chase
Bail is set at $150 cash for a 41-year-old Manitowoc man who led officers on an early morning chase through the city’s north side. Justin M. Bratz is charged with resisting an officer and resisting a traffic officer by failing to stop. An officer was on patrol around 12:40...
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating report of missing man
STOCKTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has not been seen since Thursday evening. David Goodpasture, 23, was last seen at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. He was reported missing Friday. He was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids.
whby.com
State Department of Justice taking over the case of a hit and run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The state Department of Justice is now handling the case of an Oshkosh man accused of hitting a paddlewheel boat in the Fox River this summer in a hit and run crash. The D-O-J is not providing any information on why it will oversee any potential prosecution of Jason Lindemann.
Portage County man reported missing
Police in Portage County are searching for a 23-year-old man reported missing Friday who was last seen at work in Wisconsin Rapids. Sheriff’s officials say David A. Goodpasture last had contact with his family at about 6 p.m. Thursday., Aug. 25. Goodpasture, of the town of Stockton, is described as a white man who is 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known driving a tan 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan with Wisconsin plate number ALT5561. The vehicle has a damaged driver side exterior mirror.
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
Man facing drug charges connected to deaths in Grand Chute hotel parking lot
A man is facing drug charges in connection with the deaths of two people outside a motel last weekend. Gregory Clowers is charged with delivering fentanyl and delivering cocaine.
Man arrested in deadly Fond du Lac shooting
Fond du Lac police arrested the man they believe shot and killed another man near Main and Johnson streets on Aug. 20.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/23/22 Arrest In FDL Murder
Fond du Lac Police Monday night arrested a 32-year-old Fond du Lac man suspected in the shooting death of 40-year-old Brandon Johnson of Fond du Lac over the weekend. Police executed a search warrant in the first block of West Cotton Street and arrested the suspect on charges of first degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. Fond du Lac Police were called to the 200 block of Marquette Street Saturday morning for a man lying on the ground. When they arrived they found Johnson dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Captain Scott Krause at 920-322-3720 or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
45-year-old West Bend man identified as person killed in crash in neighboring Ozaukee County
August 24, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – The Wisconsin State Patrol is releasing the name of the person killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in Ozaukee County. The person killed has been identified as...
