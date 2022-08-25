Read full article on original website
Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene
Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver
Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
Report: Saints rookie out indefinitely
The Saints preseason finale saw rookie left tackle Trevor Penning leave the game on cart after suffering a right foot injury. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Penning is out indefinitely after tearing a ligament in his toe.
Commanders rookie Brian Robinson stable after being shot in attempted robbery
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is reportedly in stable condition after being shot multiple times in an attempted robbery. Brian Robinson should be looking forward to his rookie season in the NFL right now. Instead, he’s in the hospital after a senseless act of violence. Robinson was...
NFC Notes: 49ers, Packers, Seahawks
The 49ers’ offense wasn’t at its best during Thursday’s preseason finale against the Texans. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan admitted that he wishes the offense and QB Trey Lance were “cleaner” but he doesn’t want to make a big deal out of it. “I wish...
New England Patriots might need to pull plug on Matt Patricia
The New England Patriots’ offense has been nothing short of pathetic under Matt Patricia. It is already time to shake it up? The Patriots preseason is officially over, and there are now way more questions than answers. A team that has been the best coached in the NFL for years now appears to be suffering from the complete opposite.
Saints Get Brutal Injury Update On First-Round Pick
Things went from bad to worse for the Saints when it comes to first-round pick Trevor Penning. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "Saints first-round OT Trevor Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot and will need surgery, sources say ... He’s out indefinitely." New Orleans selected Penning...
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Saints Reportedly Cut Rookie On Sunday Afternoon
The final week of the preseason is almost a wrap. Meaning, the Saints and the rest of the NFL have the task of locking in their final 53-man rosters in the days to come. On Sunday, New Orleans began its final round of cuts by parting ways with rookie defensive tackle Josh Black.
Saints Final Roster Prediction With Practice Squad Priorities
After all the camp practices and preseason action we've seen, here's our final crack at the Saints 53-man roster before they take on the Chargers Friday night.
Saints Cutting Five Including RB Abram Smith
DT Josh Black (Nick Underhill) CB Brian Allen (Luke Johnson) RB Abram Smith (Aaron Wilson) Allen, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He lasted just over two years in Pittsburgh before he was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019. The Seahawks later...
NFL starting QB tracker: Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting QB for Week 1
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Pete Carroll announces Geno Smith will start at QB in the Seahawks' Week 1 matchup against the Broncos. Carroll made the announcement following...
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
