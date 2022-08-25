ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, NY

The Staten Island Advance

New Staten Island bridal shop offers unique dresses and posh event space

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The most unique aspect about the newly opened Something Blü Bridal boutique is its décor: Featuring a Versace-patterned grass wall, spacious two-level floor plan, bright, chandelier-illuminated dressing rooms and rooftop sitting area, the loft-style space is not your average bridal salon. There’s a posh VIP ambience, champagne-accompanied appointments and a lavish customizable event space too. And then, of course, there are the dresses.
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 dead, 4 wounded in Coney Island shooting

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One man died, and four other people were wounded after gunfire erupted at the Coney Island boardwalk just before midnight Saturday in Brooklyn, New York. According to police, the shooting occurred near the Coney Island houses, WABC-TV reported. The victim who died has been identified only...
queenoftheclick.com

Help Wanted in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

The Fort Hamilton Army Base has many open positions! These jobs are posted on usajobs.gov: a Child and Youth (CYS) program assistant, CYS supervisory program specialist, lead CYS program assistant, CYS program associate homework lab, supervisory caterer, recreation aid, food and beverage attendant, bartender, custodial worker, a cook, criminal investigator, operations assistant, equal employment specialist, security assistant, interdisciplinary (regulatory workload program manager), operations assistant, and human resources specialist. Also, the Commissary is hiring for a meat-cutting worker and produce department manager.
queenoftheclick.com

Sunset In Sicily at Brooklyn Roots 9/20 or 9/21

On Tuesday, September 20th or Wedesday, September 21st, Brooklyn Roots is having a special dinner event: “SUNSET IN SICILY” at 6:30 pm. It’s a 6-course tasting menu with Wines paired again from our neighbors @CellaryInc. $150 per person – plus tax and gratuity. RESERVATIONS will ONLY...
Herald Community Newspapers

Removing a deck to add a room

Q. We started planning a project to add a room, 303 square feet, in 2015, and due to many delays, we received approval for a permit only in January of this year. The costs from when we originally started planning until now increased from an estimated $80,000 to almost $200,000. Part of the work was to remove the previous owner’s handicapped-accessible deck with a permitted roof, which, thankfully, we don’t need. We got an alternative estimate for a paving-block patio, which we understand doesn’t need a permit in our town if it’s on the ground. The contractor even said we could cover the entire yard. We still want to keep the roof, so do we need a permit for the patio, and do we need a permit for the footings to continue supporting the roof we want to keep?
lonelyplanet.com

The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC

An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
TBR News Media

Historic Smithtown flower shop moves to new location

Founded in Manhattan at the turn of the 20th century, James Cress Florist has flourished and become a fixture on Smithtown’s Main Street since the 1960s. With their fingers on the pulse of a bustling suburban street in a prominent Long Island town, new owners George and Linda Karatzas always admired the James Cress name and its storied legacy. Their vow is to keep the integrity of the popular flower shop that broke ground in 1903 without sacrificing on quality or service.
PIX11

NYC Sanitation looking for artists to paint their garbage trucks

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation is looking for artists who want to paint murals on their garbage trucks. The Trucks of Art program is a zero-waste challenge. All artists will use household paint that is no longer wanted, to keep it from going into landfills. According to the Sanitation Department, […]
longisland.com

Platinum Cuisines Comes to Freeport’s Nautical Mile

Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) joined leaders of the Freeport Chamber of Commerce and her colleagues in government recently to celebrate the grand opening of Platinum Cuisines. Located at 238 Woodcleft Ave. in Freeport, the Asian Fusion eatery combines culinary traditions from the East and infuses them with Western cuisine to create an innovative flavorful food fusion.
96.9 WOUR

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
PIX11

Longtime French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen in danger of closing

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A neighborhood and a community are trying not to say au revoir to a popular and longtime French restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen. “It’s our life,” said Elyane Bruno, co-owner of Chez Napoléon. “We hope to open very soon.” Since 1960, Chez Napoléon has been a très petit slice of Paris, […]
