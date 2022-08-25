ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Former KU guard Frank Mason to represent Team USA

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - USA Basketball released its roster for the upcoming 2022 AmeriCup featuring a familiar face for college basketball fans, especially those in Lawrence, Kansas. Former Kansas guard Frank Mason headlines the American roster that will compete from Sept. 2-11 in Recife, Brazil. Mason has previously represented USA...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Unbeaten streak hits 12! Current defeat North Carolina, 3-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - May 25, 2022. That was the date of the Kansas City Current’s last defeat. Since then, they’ve earned results in all 12 of their games, continuing that streak Sunday with a 3-2 win over the North Carolina Courage. Lo’eau Labonta drew first blood...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Want more love about Kansas City? Here are our strangest claims to fame

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Kansas City is known for a lot of things. Our fountains rival Rome’s. We’re a cradle of jazz. Our sports teams win national championships. The local barbeque culture competes with any in the nation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
momcollective.com

Guide to Sunflower Fields in Kansas City

Just before we transition to fall, the sunflower fields in Kansas City bloom and invite us to admire their beauty. Visiting a local sunflower field has become an annual tradition for many families. You can take photos of the flowers, photos of your family, and at some locations enjoy sunflower festivals and other fun activities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

City of Overland Park continues to look into short-term rentals

In battle of metro's top two preseason teams, Liberty North handles Lee's Summit North 17-7 Lee's Summit North and Liberty North squared off in our Hy-Vee High School Game of the Week. Updated: 13 hours ago. It doesn't matter what the matchups are, the return of local Friday Night Lights...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CJ Coombs

The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner

Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Riverfront boutique hotel development raises questions about Kansas City tax incentives

With help from controversial tax exemptions, a new boutique hotel is coming to Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront. The Port Authority of Kansas City (Port KC) voted in late July to issue bonds for the Origin Hotel. It will be constructed across the street from the Union Apartments and will offer 118 hotel rooms as well as a full-service restaurant, a bike library and a fitness center. Port KC estimates it will bring at least 70 jobs to the neighborhood to staff the hotel and restaurant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Belton’s early history is the story of three intriguing pioneers

Seventeen miles south of Kansas City in the northern portion of Cass County stands a town that has rapidly spread into the Kansas City metro area. Platted in 1871 and incorporated a year later, Belton is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year. The history of the town’s name and its...
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Smithville High debuts $10.1 million activity center

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) – Smithville High School students are officially working out in their brand-new $10.1 million activity center. The project broke ground in May 2021 and wrapped up this past May. It’s funded by a $15 million bond approved in 2020. Some kids trained in the facility...
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Duke Buster G

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Duke Buster Groove, Lab/Pit Bull Mix, 5 years old. He’s a middle-aged guy with an old man face that you’d think was a puppy the way he runs around the place! A real swell fella that doesn’t cause much calamity, who more than anything right now just wants his own family.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
TOPEKA, KS

