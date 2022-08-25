With help from controversial tax exemptions, a new boutique hotel is coming to Kansas City’s Berkley Riverfront. The Port Authority of Kansas City (Port KC) voted in late July to issue bonds for the Origin Hotel. It will be constructed across the street from the Union Apartments and will offer 118 hotel rooms as well as a full-service restaurant, a bike library and a fitness center. Port KC estimates it will bring at least 70 jobs to the neighborhood to staff the hotel and restaurant.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO