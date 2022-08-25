Read full article on original website
Man dies in hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25
A man died in a hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to East Baseline Street, east of McKinley Avenue, and found the man lying in the westbound bicycle lane. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man, a 30-year-old Highland resident, succumbed to his injuries.
Riverside County Inmate Dies At Hospital
BANNING, CA — A Riverside County inmate died this weekend in the hospital, authorities announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies found the man in need of medical attention inside a housing unit at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
Abducted 2-year-old rescued in San Bernardino after mother is brutally attacked
A 2-year-old girl that was abducted from her mother’s home was rescued by the San Bernardino Police Department Saturday morning. The girl was recovered after police served a search warrant at an undisclosed location. Police say the girl was taken by her biological father after he brutally assaulted his ex, the girl’s mother. San Bernardino […]
One Killed, One Injured During Vehicle Crash on Freeway in West Covina
One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said.
Crash on 57 Freeway in Placentia Kills One
One person died in a crash on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in Placentia Sunday. The crash took place around 12:50 p.m. at Crowther Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. No information was immediately available about the person’s...
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana; Suspect Arrested
A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Santa Ana as a result of a “failed dating relationship,” police said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday about a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of North Gunther Place.
Pair Suspected of Killing Man, Dumping Body in Church Parking Lot Arrested
A Corona resident and his girlfriend suspected of killing a man and dumping his body outside a church were behind bars Friday. Javier Lopez Martinez, 44, and Marena Nicolas, 37, also of Corona, were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the alleged deadly attack on the victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, a week earlier.
Armed felon arrested with missing teen in his vehicle
Border Patrol agents recently arrested a convicted felon found driving with a 15-year-old passenger who was reported missing in Arizona, authorities said.
Rancho Palos Verdes Man Struck, Killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer
The investigation is continuing Sunday into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders of Rancho Palos Verdes, according...
Corona Police Arrest Man in July Shooting Incident
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex last month, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was arrested Friday and is being held on $1 million bail, police said. Isaiah Goldmas, 23, of Corona was taken into custody in Ontario after detectives obtained a warrant...
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25; police seek suspect
A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:09 p.m., when a man was struck by a westbound vehicle as he was crossing...
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead, one injured
WEST COVINA, Calif. – One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1 a.m. on the westbound freeway at the Vincent Avenue off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. Both...
Arrest made in alleged road rage shooting on 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 26-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested in connection to a suspected road rage shooting investigation on the 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley, the California Highway Patrol announced. On Wednesday around 10:35 p.m., CHP officials said the driver of a white Nissan Frontier fired an unknown...
Pedestrian Killed in Collision Hemet
A pedestrian was struck and killed in an unincorporated area of Hemet Friday. The person was struck by a vehicle just after midnight in the 41000 of Stetson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if the driver...
Man walking near school while possessing 'two dangerous objects' is arrested by Fontana School Police officers
A man who had "two dangerous objects" was arrested as he walked near a school in Fontana, according to the Fontana School Police Department. School Police officers responded to the area of Almeria Middle School after dispatchers were told about the suspicious man on Aug. 26, police said in a Facebook post.
Minor Arrested in Temecula for Alleged DUI
A minor was among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The checkpoint took place at an undisclosed location in Temecula during the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. There were five total arrests...
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal crash near Disneyland
ANAHEIM – A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that...
