Hemet, CA

Fontana Herald News

Man dies in hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25

A man died in a hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to East Baseline Street, east of McKinley Avenue, and found the man lying in the westbound bicycle lane. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man, a 30-year-old Highland resident, succumbed to his injuries.
HIGHLAND, CA
msn.com

Riverside County Inmate Dies At Hospital

BANNING, CA — A Riverside County inmate died this weekend in the hospital, authorities announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies found the man in need of medical attention inside a housing unit at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
City
Hemet, CA
Hemet, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Crash on 57 Freeway in Placentia Kills One

One person died in a crash on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in Placentia Sunday. The crash took place around 12:50 p.m. at Crowther Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. No information was immediately available about the person’s...
PLACENTIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana; Suspect Arrested

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Santa Ana as a result of a “failed dating relationship,” police said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday about a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of North Gunther Place.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Pair Suspected of Killing Man, Dumping Body in Church Parking Lot Arrested

A Corona resident and his girlfriend suspected of killing a man and dumping his body outside a church were behind bars Friday. Javier Lopez Martinez, 44, and Marena Nicolas, 37, also of Corona, were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the alleged deadly attack on the victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, a week earlier.
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Corona Police Arrest Man in July Shooting Incident

A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex last month, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was arrested Friday and is being held on $1 million bail, police said. Isaiah Goldmas, 23, of Corona was taken into custody in Ontario after detectives obtained a warrant...
CORONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Single vehicle crash leaves one dead, one injured

WEST COVINA, Calif. – One person was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1 a.m. on the westbound freeway at the Vincent Avenue off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. Both...
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Inmate Dies at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility

An inmate has died at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies located a man inside a housing unit in need of medical attention, and medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Collision Hemet

A pedestrian was struck and killed in an unincorporated area of Hemet Friday. The person was struck by a vehicle just after midnight in the 41000 of Stetson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if the driver...
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

Two arrested for connection to homicide in Corona where man was found dead in church parking lot

Police arrested two suspects involved in a homicide that occurred in Corona last week, after a man's body was found in a church parking lot. The initial incident occurred on Aug. 17, when police were dispatched to the scene of the Church of Christ on Sherman Avenue after reports of a body being found in the church's parking lot. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in his 30s which showed signs of trauma. After a week's worth of investigation, Corona Police Department officers located a vehicle they believed to belong to one of the suspects in the 1500...
CORONA, CA
truecrimedaily

SoCal man, girlfriend arrested after man is found dead in church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old man and his 37-year-old girlfriend were arrested about a week after a man was found dead in a church parking lot. According to the Corona Police Department, on Aug. 17 at around 7 p.m., officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Sherman Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When they arrived, police located a Hispanic man in his late 30s dead with "signs of trauma."
mynewsla.com

Minor Arrested in Temecula for Alleged DUI

A minor was among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The checkpoint took place at an undisclosed location in Temecula during the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. There were five total arrests...
TEMECULA, CA
msn.com

Authorities ID woman killed in fatal crash near Disneyland

ANAHEIM – A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that...

