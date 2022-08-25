Roundup: Newark girls tennis downs Zanesville
Natalee Breckenridge, Addi Taylert and Vanessa Bennett swept singles for Newark on Wednesday in a 4-1 win against Zanesville.
The double team of Lydia Sears-Dia Bailey also prevailed for the Wildcats (3-5).
GIRLS GOLF
Thompson leads Lancers
Avery Thompson fired a 35 Wednesday at Harbor Hills as Lakewood stopped visiting Newark Catholic 164-187.
Lexi French added 37 for the Lancers.
Caylee Lattimer's 37 paced the Green Wave.
Wigal paces Aces
Lydia Wigal carded a 40 Wednesday as Granville downed Worthington Kilbourne 169-243.
Hannah Huggins, Olivia Jones and Jaiden Tripp each added 42 for the Blue Aces.
BOYS GOLF
Heath tops Newark
Keenan Kelly was medalist with a 39 on Wednesday as Heath beat Newark 161-179.
Ryan Wamer carded 41 to lead the Wildcats.
This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Roundup: Newark girls tennis downs Zanesville
