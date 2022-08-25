Read full article on original website
Canton Football Comes Back in Close Game vs. Velma Jackson
In Week 1 for MHSAA football, Canton and Velma Jackson play to a close game. Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein shared the highlights.
mississippiscoreboard.com
BRANDON STARTS SEASON WITH 45-14 VICTORY OVER OXFORD AND HIGHLY RATED TRANSFER QUARTERBACK MACK HOWARD
Sam Williams’ first season as Brandon High’s head football coach got off to a rocky start with losses to Oxford and Madison Central. Williams’ second season started out much different. Brandon gained 317 first-half yards, raced out to a 13-point halftime lead, and cruised to a 45-14...
vicksburgnews.com
Shorter helped Reinhardt to a victory over Faulkner
Vicksburg native Vertez Shorter helped Reinhardt to a 34-27 victory over Faulkner on Thursday. Shorter grabbed five tackles and one sack in the win which was Reinhardt’s season opener. Three of his tackles were solo tackles on the defensive line. Reinhardt will face Bethel next Saturday.
breezynews.com
Whippets Win First Game of Season
The Kosciusko Whippets opened their season with a game moved to Yazoo County as their home Landrum Field is still undergoing improvements. The Whippets drew first blood, scored again, and finished the first quarter up 14-0 over the Panthers, and 28-6 at the half. Continuing the same way, they won the first game of the season with a final score of 35-14.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Ocean Springs, Star Quarterback And Alabama Commitment Brayson Hubbard Defeat Clinton 31-13 In MHSAA Class 6A Season Opener
Clinton coach Judd Boswell knows how a talented athlete at quarterback can carry a team to victory. Boswell coached a star athlete who played quarterback – high school All-American and now Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers – and won the MHSAA Class 6A state championship in 2016.
vicksburgnews.com
Kevia Davis takes over as Gator Girls head coach
Vicksburg native Kevia Davis has taken over as the Gator Girls Head Coach at Vicksburg High School. Davis, a former gator girl captain, graduated from VHS in 2018 and has been dancing since the seventh grade as she was a part of the first group of Gatorettes. Her dance skills eventually led her to Alcorn State University where she was one of a few Golden Girls to be the captain of the team for two years straight. She was also the Vice President of The Delta Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.
JPS announces changes for schools due to Pearl River flooding
UPDATE: 08/29/2022 6:50 p.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced that students who attend Forest Hill High and Timberlawn Elementary schools will shift to virtual learning on Monday, August 29 and Tuesday, August 30 due to ongoing water pressure issues. Staff members from those schools will be housed […]
Kendra Bulluck Brings Back the Orange Blossom Classic After Obtaining Exclusive Rights
The upcoming Orange Blossom Classic takes place next month on Sept. 4 in Miami Gardens, Florida. With Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders leading the way, his Jackson State University football team will go up against Florida A&M University. The re-emergence of this football classic is spearheaded by Kendra Bulluck, who recently acquired the rights to the Orange Blossom Classic.
WAPT
Pearl River at Jackson to crest lower than expected, according to PRVWSD
General Manager John Sigman with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced Sunday morning that the Pearl River at Jackson is expected to crest lower than the predicted 36' major flood stage. Officials with the PRVWSD began to discharge water out of the Ross Barnett Reservoir at 60,000 cubic...
JSU’s annual Crop Drop to be held Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) announced the university will host its annual Crop Drop service project on Saturday, August 27. This year’s event aims to increase volunteer turnout and successfully donate 10,000 sweet potatoes, 350 watermelons, and 1,000 cases of bottled water. The Crop Drop will be held at Blackburn […]
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
breezynews.com
VIDEO STREAM: Kosciusko vs Yazoo County
Live video coverage of Kosciusko Whippets football is brought to you by Boswell Media Sports. *If the video won’t play, click HERE to watch on YouTube. To watch on your Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick, or Roku Device:. -Download YouTube app. -In the YouTube search bar…type “Boswell Media.”...
Mississippi Farmers Market to host Back-to-School Bash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will host a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 27. The event, which will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., will include a school supply drive that will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi. The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board will offer breakfast taco cooking […]
Jackson neighbors evacuate ahead of predicted flood
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People living in flood-prone areas of Jackson are preparing ahead of more predicted flooding. With the 2020 flood still fresh on many people’s minds, they’re doing everything they can to protect their homes and families. As Pearl River water levels continue to rise, those living along Canton Club Circle are bracing […]
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor
Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, […]
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain chances continue through the weekend with Highs in the mid to upper 80s! All eyes on the Pearl River, by Tuesday its expected to crest to 36 feet!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday. Starting off rather foggy this morning with partly cloudy skies. Calm conditions this morning. While it won’t rain the entire weekend, make sure you continue to keep an umbrella close by. Isolated to scattered showers or storms will likely flare up across central MS this weekend, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. For the times that you aren’t seeing the rain, expect mostly cloudy skies with sun breaks and highs in the middle to upper 80s both afternoons. Lows will fall back into the low to mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday.
Mississippi's Governor declares a State of Emergence for portions of his state
This week, the city of Jackson has hit an all-time high with its record-setting rainfall and flood threat.
WAPT
Well down, leading to low water pressure in areas of South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Areas of South Jackson were experiencing low, to no water pressure Friday morning. City officials said the well is down at the Maddox Road facility, and crews are working to make repairs. Because of the low water pressure, Forest Hill High School shifted to virtual learning...
PHOTOS: Storms cause trees to fall in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most of Central Mississippi has experienced rain this week. The storms have caused damage, including flooding, downed trees and other damage across the Jackson-metro area. On Thursday, trees fell on Mockingbird Lane and near the intersection of Oriole Drive and Will O Wisp Way in Jackson. The storms also caused: Flooding […]
hottytoddy.com
Pearl River Expected to Flood Jackson, Set to Crest Tuesday
The Pearl River by Jackson surpassed its flood stage Wednesday night, and officials on Thursday afternoon urged those in downtown and northeast Jackson to start preparing immediately. The National Weather Service expects the Pearl River to crest on Tuesday, which means that flooding could continue throughout next week as the...
