Vicksburg native Kevia Davis has taken over as the Gator Girls Head Coach at Vicksburg High School. Davis, a former gator girl captain, graduated from VHS in 2018 and has been dancing since the seventh grade as she was a part of the first group of Gatorettes. Her dance skills eventually led her to Alcorn State University where she was one of a few Golden Girls to be the captain of the team for two years straight. She was also the Vice President of The Delta Epsilon Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO