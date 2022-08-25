Read full article on original website
Bridget Smith
3d ago
WOW!! Now for all of you dumbos that can’t understand why Texas is placing wrist bands on immigrants imagine if this little boy was didn’t speak any English and his parents didn’t speak any English little kids are know to turn into a curious George and wander off! I bet this boys mommy wants to put a barcode wrist band on her boy right now lol
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Burton police find mother of child wandering alone near Kings Lane Apartments
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police located the mother of a young boy found wandering alone near the Kings Lane Apartments complex in Burton on Thursday. The Burton Police Department says the boy was all alone and officers were having difficulty finding who was responsible for him around noon. Police found the child's mother and reunited them before 2 p.m.
nbc25news.com
Burton Police locate mother of child found wandering alone
BURTON, Mich. - UPDATE: Burton Police Department says the little boy and his mother were reunited. They thanked everyone for sharing the post on social media. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ The City of Burton Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the parents or guardians of a small child found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
