Chocolate cream puffs and stuffed grilled cheese: All the new foods at The Big E for 2022

The Big E Bakery is introducing the Chocolate Big E Cream Puffs. They can be found at three locations, The New England Center, Gate 9A and Avenue ShowPlace. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

Who’s hungry for some Big E delicacies?

Each year, The Big E rolls out some new food items to surprise and delight fairgoers. On Thursday, the Big E welcomed media to taste test the dishes.

Along with your typical fried fair food, this year is focusing on some healthy alternatives including ethnic cuisine and vegan options. When the six-state fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts, welcomes the public from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2, what will the newest sugary, carby, cholesterol-dense, deep-fried delights be?

Here’s a preview of some of the things you can look forward to while attending The Big E this year.

Chocolate Big E Cream Puffs

Last year it was all about the pumpkin cream puffs — the first year ever to offer a flavor of the year. This Big E staple is featuring chocolate, both as a chocolate filling with a classic sugar coated top and as a double chocolate with chocolate ganache and a chocolate top.

“Knowing chocolate is the ultimate craving, we deservingly decided to give it its own recognition,” EJ Dean, of The Big E, said. This Big E favorite can be found in the New England Center, Food Court or on the Avenue Showplace.

Homemade chicken pot pie in a bread bowl

It’s time for a classic at The Big E with this chicken pot pie. You can devour every delicious bite in a carbolicious bread bowl. A rich chicken and vegetable filling pairs perfectly with the bread bowl, turning into a whole meal you won’t want to miss. Also at the Storrowton Tavern Soup Shack this year is a vanilla ice cream with chocolate candies surrounding the ice cream with whipped cream and cherries on top.

Cotton candy milkshake and a maple vanilla milkshake

Those who have a sweet tooth will love The Place 2 Be’s two new favorite shakes — cotton candy and maple vanilla. Bringing classic New England flavors, the cotton candy shake is topped with buttercream, cotton candy cheesecake, cotton candy, cotton candy bites and a raspberry drizzle. The maple vanilla shake has butter pecan syrup and is topped with chicken and waffles and buttercream with butter pecan drizzle. These can be found at The Front Porch.

Hummus, rice and chicken shawarma

For those coming to The Big E ready to taste the ethnic food of the area, try the Villa of Lebanon in the Young Building. The hummus, rice and chicken shawarma will definitely satisfy! This is the first year the Villa of Lebanon has come to The Big E with its healthy options for fairgoers. Ali Alhusseini of the Villa of Lebanon said he was excited to give Big E attendees the chance to try diverse food that’s also healthful and delicious. The dishes offered are all traditional Lebanese and a must-stop while you’re at the fair.

Two Weeks Notice Brewing Co.

This year, The Big E is showcasing a local brewery with brews that include West Side Big Slide, a New England IPA hopped with Vic Secret and Citra with flavors of pineapple and citrus, and the Weekend Warrior, a Mexican-style lager that is sure to not be your usual grocery store grab. The first time exhibiting at The Big E, the crew at Two Weeks Notice Brewing Co. isn’t unfamiliar with the fair. Their location is right across the street.

Spicy PB&J burger and other vegan favorites

If you’re vegan and are always disappointed with the lack of options at places you go, you won’t be disappointed with the food at SoulFully Vegan. Located at The Front Porch, the Soulful Burger and the Spicy PB&J Burger are two you won’t want to miss. Even if you’re not vegan, these burgers smell and taste delicious — and you’ll likely forget that it’s not meat.

Sassy Potato Tacos and mashed sweet potatoes with cranberry compote

From Sassy’s Sweet Potatoes on East Road, it’s a new experience to try. A New England classic, the mashed sweet potatoes with cranberry is a must-try. It should get you super excited for Thanksgiving. Usually, Sassys is in the Massachusetts State Building. However, this year they will be located on East Road. Sassy’s is a great alternative to some of the fried food if you’re trying to stick to a diet. The company was created after a cancer survivor couldn’t eat at many of the fairs. Owner Mary Beth started Sassy’s Sweet Potatoes as an alternative, healthful option to enjoy.

Arroz Con Gandules (Yellow Rice with Pigeon Peas) and Pernil al Horno (Baked pork)

Another new ethnic dish to stop by at The Big E this year is from Las Kangris in the Young Building. It’s their first time here at The Big E, and these Puerto Rican traditional dishes are tasty. “It’s typically the number one plate,” Daleris Torrales of Las Kangris said. “Every house in Puerto Rico has arroz con gandules and pernil al horno. We wanted to introduce that in The Big E.”

Rise and Shine Pretzel and stuffed grilled cheese

The Harpoon Beer Hall on New England Avenue has some new favorites this year to go with your mug of beer. One is the Rise and Shine Pretzel, which is a pretzel baked and crusted with everything bagel seasoning served with chive cream cheese. The other is the stuffed grilled cheese. This isn’t the grilled cheese you used to get in school. Nope, this one is stuffed with Cool Ranch Doritos and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Brown sugar boba tea

Boba tea, or bubble tea, has become all the craze in the area and it’s no surprise that it’s coming to The Big E, too. One of the flavors that will be featured this year from Cha Feo in the Young Building is brown sugar boba tea with milk. Other flavors expected to make an appearance are the Passionfruit Boba Tea and Lemon & Lime Boba Tea.

Pumpkin fritters and apple bacon fritters

Lastly, one of the New England autumn staples are fritters. Served by Bakery on Brewer on New England Avenue, new this year is a pumpkin fritter rolled in cinnamon sugar and also an apple bacon fritter topped with honey.

V-One Double Expresso Vodka

For those over 21, the new V-One Double Expresso Vodka is in various cocktails and martinis on New England Avenue. Try a classic or mix up a surprise with the coffee vodka.

Also expected to be at the fair as well are:

- Riceballs Arancini on the East Road with beef, veggie, Big Mac, Philly, Italiano Riceballs and Arancini

- Ferrindino Maple Farm in the Better Living Center with maple cotton candy and maple cream

- The Happy Dough Co. on the West Road with apple fries and apple fry sundaes

- BoardWok Noodles on the Front Porch with Yakisoba noodles and rice bowls

- Kulfi Ice Cream Taste of Persia on the Food Court. Kulfi is a traditional Indian ice cream, however kulfi is not whipped like traditional ice cream therefore making the consistency more dense

- Frankie’s Famous Italian Frozen Lemonade in the Young Building is arriving with Springfield’s iconic lemon Italian ice

- Chick-Fil-A on Springfield Road with chicken sandwiches, wraps and more

- The West Side Grille Cider Garden will be outside the Young Building featuring a selection of Downeast Craft Ciders and Cider Donut in cans and on draft

- Ann Maries Candies on the West Road with one-of-a-kind, nostalgic candy store carrying over 300, hard to find, old fashioned candies, fudge and nuts