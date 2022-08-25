Visit Bartlesville using new software to better understand visitors

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Visit Bartlesville, the tourism arm of the region that covers Osage, Washington and Nowata Counties is using a new software to get a better understanding of how to attract more people to the area.

Placer.ai is a location analytics company that can break down trends, trade areas and demographics, according to its website.

“I’m still learning but what I’ve really been impressed with is the ability to track visitation at our attractions and identify where our out-of-town visitors are coming from,” said Visit Bartlesville Executive Director Maria Gus. “I am also able to run comparisons to not only our own attractions but also to our regional partners.”

Gus said she hopes the software will help with marketing strategies in the future so visitors can extend their stay.

“If tourists are already visiting NE Oklahoma for a vacation or event, this data can help us serve more targeted advertising to our potential customers,” Gus said. “Longer visits in Oklahoma mean more tourism for our regional partners. We already work closely with many of our partners through wonderful programs from Green Country Tourism and the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. If we are better informed about the location and demographics of our visitors, we can create better experiences.”

Some of the area’s popular attractions include, Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve, Phillips Petroleum Company Museum and the Pioneer Woman Mercantile.

Gus said what makes travel to the region most enjoyable is the people of northeastern Oklahoma and the stories.

“Some are happy, some are sad, some are world changing, but all of them are beautiful examples of the human spirit,” Gus said. “The people who live here, the keepers of those stories, they are our most valuable resource. With all of the division in the world today, travel is the one way we can connect with more people, people from our past, people from other cultures, people from different backgrounds and people from different places. I think what the world needs is more travel, more opportunities to interact with all aspects of humanity. Plus, travel is fun! Tourism is about spending quality time with your friends and family and NE Oklahoma is a perfect place to feel welcome, find adventure, and make some incredible memories.”

