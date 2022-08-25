ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
msn.com

Florida man bites, chokes relative over toaster oven argument, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Flagler County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said allegedly tried to choke one of his relatives during a fight over a toaster oven. The argument eventually escalated into a full-blown fight with Buckley knocking the victim over, punching him,biting him on the neck, and then wrapping his arm around the family member’s throat to choke him, according to deputies.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say

CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
CITRA, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Hernando County, FL
Accidents
City
Hernando, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING

NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

Air fryer blamed for Spring Hill blaze

An air fryer that was left on all night is being blamed for igniting a fire that did significant damage to a residence in Spring Hill. Shortly after 6 a.m., on Aug. 24, personnel from the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a call from a homeowner about a residential fire on the 100 block of Galiano Court in Spring Hill.
SPRING HILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Fryer#Emergency Services#Accident#Ncd Rrb
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
pasconewsonline.com

Firefighters battling a 2-alarm mobile home fire in Hudson

HUDSON,FLA- Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of a fully involved two-story mobile home on Evening Star Lane in Hudson. According to a spokesperson for Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 9:16 p.m. Friday evening and a second alarm was called for manpower. Firefighters are working to knock the fire down. No injuries reported at this time.
HUDSON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
WCJB

Semi-truck carrying cooking oil bursts into flames on I-75 in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Semi-truck carrying oil caught fire, blocking traffic on Interstate 75 for morning commuters on Friday in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say around 5:37 a.m., a semi-truck carrying cooking oil caught fire between the 350 and 352 exits on I-75 in Ocala. When firefighters arrived, the...
OCALA, FL
995qyk.com

See How Brooksville Carrier Got Busted For Stealing Mail

See How Brooksville Carrier Got Busted For Stealing Mail. It is a federal offense, ya know? Some kids in my neighborhood found that out the hard year last year too. Stealing mail and even destroying mail boxes can land you in the pokey quick. This 20 year old Brooksville mail contract carrier named Aleia got popped by federal agents.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy