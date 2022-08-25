Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
'I never saw the alligator.' How a Florida man survived vicious attack
BRANDON, Fla. — Juan Carlos La Verde was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa when he hit something hard. “It all happened very quickly, but I remember feeling the scales, the tongue and the teeth of this huge animal that looked like a Jurassic beast,” said La Verde, 34. La...
msn.com
Florida man bites, chokes relative over toaster oven argument, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Flagler County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said allegedly tried to choke one of his relatives during a fight over a toaster oven. The argument eventually escalated into a full-blown fight with Buckley knocking the victim over, punching him,biting him on the neck, and then wrapping his arm around the family member’s throat to choke him, according to deputies.
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say
CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
995qyk.com
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies release video of Florida woman doing ‘Irish folk dance’ during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
Florida Woman Performs ‘Irish Jig’ During DUI Sobriety Test
A Florida woman was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) after a newly released video from deputies shows her appearing to do an Irish jig during a traffic stop. The video, just released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, shows 38-year-old Amy Harrington’s sobriety
THREE TROPICAL WAVES NOW EAST OF FLORIDA, HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING
NOW 50 PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT… UPDATE 8PM, NOW FOUR WAVES BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SUNDAY MORNING SIGNIFICANT UPDATE, CLICK HERE. UPDATED 8 P.M. Saturday, August 27, 2022: BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — And just like that… the National Hurricane Center as of Saturday evening is now watching […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
hernandosun.com
Air fryer blamed for Spring Hill blaze
An air fryer that was left on all night is being blamed for igniting a fire that did significant damage to a residence in Spring Hill. Shortly after 6 a.m., on Aug. 24, personnel from the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a call from a homeowner about a residential fire on the 100 block of Galiano Court in Spring Hill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Family files lawsuit after mother of 5 killed in Palm Harbor gas station fire last December
Eight months have passed since the tragic death of 46-year-old Sheryll Caballes at a Palm Harbor Circle K.
pasconewsonline.com
Firefighters battling a 2-alarm mobile home fire in Hudson
HUDSON,FLA- Pasco County Fire Rescue is on scene of a fully involved two-story mobile home on Evening Star Lane in Hudson. According to a spokesperson for Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 9:16 p.m. Friday evening and a second alarm was called for manpower. Firefighters are working to knock the fire down. No injuries reported at this time.
Riverview man dies in motorcycle crash near Tampa
A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Semi-truck carrying cooking oil bursts into flames on I-75 in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Semi-truck carrying oil caught fire, blocking traffic on Interstate 75 for morning commuters on Friday in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say around 5:37 a.m., a semi-truck carrying cooking oil caught fire between the 350 and 352 exits on I-75 in Ocala. When firefighters arrived, the...
995qyk.com
See How Brooksville Carrier Got Busted For Stealing Mail
See How Brooksville Carrier Got Busted For Stealing Mail. It is a federal offense, ya know? Some kids in my neighborhood found that out the hard year last year too. Stealing mail and even destroying mail boxes can land you in the pokey quick. This 20 year old Brooksville mail contract carrier named Aleia got popped by federal agents.
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
Florida Woman “Upset” She Couldn’t Buy Beer Without ID, Charged With Battery
A Florida woman has been arrested at a Circle K after becoming angry after finding out she needed ID to buy beer. Deputies responded to the Circle K in the 15800 block of E Highway 40 in Marion County, in reference to a battery. When
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
Truck had green light in crash that killed pedestrian on U.S. 19: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol said a man was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking against a traffic light on U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday Friday morning.
Man jumps into Little Manatee River after being ejected from car on I-75
The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says a man was hospitalized after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash and jumped into the Little Manatee River to avoid being hit by another vehicle.
Comments / 2