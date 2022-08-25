Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Man dies in hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25
A man died in a hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to East Baseline Street, east of McKinley Avenue, and found the man lying in the westbound bicycle lane. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man, a 30-year-old Highland resident, succumbed to his injuries.
2urbangirls.com
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead, one injured
mynewsla.com
msn.com
Temecula Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres East of Interstate 15
The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire in Temecula Sunday. Firefighters contained the flames at 3:31 p.m. and estimated the size of the blaze at two acres, according to the Riverside department. The fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 30900 block of Samantha Lane, south...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision Hemet
A pedestrian was struck and killed in an unincorporated area of Hemet Friday. The person was struck by a vehicle just after midnight in the 41000 of Stetson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if the driver...
z1077fm.com
Man Injured After Motorcycle Pursuit Through Twentynine Palms
(Story updated to show no arrest because of hospitalization) A man was hospitalized after leading authorities on a motorcycle chase through Twentynine Palms on Thursday (August 25). Sheriff’s Deputies report that Jason Lamore, 36, was riding a motorcycle near Pinon Ave and Cedar Drive in Twentynine Palms, when Sheriffs initiated...
Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified
Desert Hot Springs Police were investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that left a man dead Wednesday evening. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the man killed as Paul Nava, 58, of Desert Hot Springs. KESQ News Channel 3 viewers called in details of the incident in front of King's liquor store. Police confirmed the collision The post Desert Hot Springs hit-and-run victim identified appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25; police seek suspect
A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision in Fontana on Aug. 25, and police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:09 p.m., when a man was struck by a westbound vehicle as he was crossing...
foxla.com
Arrest made in alleged road rage shooting on 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A 26-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested in connection to a suspected road rage shooting investigation on the 15 Freeway in Jurupa Valley, the California Highway Patrol announced. On Wednesday around 10:35 p.m., CHP officials said the driver of a white Nissan Frontier fired an unknown...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Road Rage Confrontation on I-15 Identified
A 47-year-old motorist killed during a collision stemming from a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Friday. Anthony Brooks of Perris was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-15 near Winchester Road, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office. California Highway Patrol Officer...
L.A. Weekly
One Pronounced Dead after Multi-Car Collision on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]
According to the CHP, firefighters responded to the incident around 12:30 a.m., just north of Main Street. Investigators said the collision involved a Mercedes-Benz C300, Chevrolet Camaro and a gray sedan. Eventually, responders arrived and declared one person dead at the scene. However, their identity has not yet been released...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility
An inmate has died at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies located a man inside a housing unit in need of medical attention, and medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
mynewsla.com
Minor Arrested in Temecula for Alleged DUI
A minor was among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The checkpoint took place at an undisclosed location in Temecula during the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. There were five total arrests...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Motorist Fired at Vehicle During Road Rage Confrontation on I-15
A 26-year-old motorist suspected of shooting at the driver and passenger of another vehicle during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on suspicion...
15-year-old boy reported missing, last seen in Rialto
Authorities are asking for the public’s help Saturday to find a missing 15-year-old boy last seen in Rialto. An endangered missing person advisory was issued for Riverside and San Bernardino counties for Joshua Martin, who was last seen leaving Carter High School near North Maple and Summitt avenues in Rialto, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the advisory on behalf of the Rialto Police Department.
theeagle1069.com
Road Work In Palm Desert, Indio
Under construction, road sign, traffic cones and safety helmet, isolated on white background 3D rendering. Concrete rehabilitation work is underway on Cook Street between Frank Sinatra Drive and Merle Drive in Palm Desert. It started on Wednesday, August 24th 2022 and will continue through November 2022. The work includes repairing...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Death of Thousand Palms Man Found in Coachella
Authorities Friday were investigating a death of a Thousand Palms man whose body was found in Coachella Thursday morning. Jorge Camargo, 47, was found near Vista Del Norte and Grenache Lane around 2 a.m. on Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He said a motorist drove by the area and saw Camargo’s body in the street. Deputies from the Thermal Station responded shortly after to an unknown trouble call.
L.A. Weekly
Heather Cooper Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Tujunga Drive [Apple Valley, CA]
65-Year-Old Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on Bear Valley Road. The incident happened on August 17th, at around 12:46 p.m., according to initial reports. Furthermore, police said the crash involved a 2017 Subaru Forester, a Robertson’s double-trailer powder hauler, and a four-door Mazda. According to firefighters, emergency responders arrived...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Killed on Hemet Street, Authorities Seek Suspects
Authorities Thursday identified a 40-year-old man who was killed in a street in Hemet on Friday. The man was located about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North San Jacinto Street, near Latham Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Mouat of the Hemet Police Department. Sgt. Ed Baeza with...
