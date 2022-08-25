Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Chris' Slow Roll: Milwaukee bike ride welcomes hundreds for 7th year
MILWAUKEE - Rain or shine, Chris' Slow Roll must ride on. The Milwaukee bike ride hit the streets and trails for the seventh year on Sunday, Aug. 28. "It’s nice to get together with a community of people who enjoy riding bikes," said Diane Merkel, bike rider. "It doesn’t...
WISN
Doors Open Milwaukee back in person this year
MILWAUKEE — Doors Open Milwaukee will take place Sept. 24 and 25 and will be in-person. More than 100 locations around the city will be showcased, including theaters, art galleries, museums, municipal buildings, gardens, and more throughout downtown and Milwaukee's neighborhoods. New sites this year include Fiserv Forum, Komatsu...
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Make-A-Wish Wisconsin 'Yacht Blast for Kids' fundraiser
MILWAUKEE - Setting sail to help make wishes come true, Make-a-Wish children and their families got to ride on a yacht on Lake Michigan Sunday, Aug. 28 as part of the "Yacht Blast for Kids" fundraiser. Afterward, there was a party on shore filled with fun, food and raffles. Generous...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Old World Wisconsin; kids' admission free on September weekends
EAGLE, Wis. - Old World Wisconsin is offering free general admission for kids on weekends throughout the entire month of September. The hands-on attraction is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the fall season, which runs from Sept. 3-25. Kidsoutandabout.com recently named Old World...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 2-alarm basement fire near 15th and Windlake
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in the basement of a home near 15th and Windlake on Saturday morning, Aug. 27. The call for the fire came just before 4 a.m. There were no injuries – everyone in the home got out safely. The American Red Cross...
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28
It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
7th Chris Kegel's Slow Roll hits the trails, streets
MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of people will hop on their bikes and take part in the 7th annual Chris Kegel's Slow Roll – a Milwaukee bike ride for a great cause. FOX6's Brhett Victory breaks down why there is such great support for this event.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee airport gets runway 'friction tester' vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Thursday, Aug. 25 unveiled a newly-implemented vehicle designed to keep runways safer. The "continuous friction measuring vehicle" or "friction tester" is used to measure the rate of slippage and loss of friction on the runway due to rubber buildup from airplane wheels or pavement wear.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's American Legion monument restored, dedicated
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and several special guests on Friday, Aug. 26 dedicated the now-restored American Legion Monument in Kilbourn Reservoir Park. The 50-foot American Legion emblem was rebuilt ahead of the organization's 103rd convention, which is taking place in Milwaukee over the next week. The monument has...
Harley-Davidson opens events space called the 'Garage'
The Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee has opened its "Garage" space, a 8,200-square-foot area dedicated to hosting events.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings; 3 wounded, 2 near 44th and Center
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three shooting incidents that happened late Saturday, Aug. 27 and into Sunday, Aug. 28. Two of those incidents happened near 44th and Center. The first shooting at 44th and Center happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a single...
Turner Hall welcomes first female Black-owned restaurant owner
Emerald Mills is the first-ever female Black-owned operator of the Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery located in the Historic Turner Hall.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 40th and Florist
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the scene of a fatal shooting near 40th and Florist in Milwaukee Sunday night, Aug. 28. Police have not released information on the victim or what may have led to the shooting. FOX6 News has reached out to MPD for further details.
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
treksplorer.com
10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Golden Nest Pancakes & Café in Wauwatosa
Two years ago, a classic-style cafe opened in the Mayfair collection with a goal of serving up tasty breakfast and lunch dishes using only the freshest ingredients – and things are going so well a second location is on the way. Brhett Vickery is in Wauwatosa at Golden Nest Pancakes & Café getting the morning started with some freshly squeezed juice.
MATC Times
6122 W Florist Ave
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex! Available soon! On-site laundry!. Pets welcome with additional fee. Please take a look at our other available properties on our website: snshn.co. If you have any questions or concerns please call or e-mail: Jordan@snshn.co ; (262)735-5989 ext. 3. *images...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Country in the Burg
Join us for 2 nights of incredible country talent in the heart of Cedarburg, Friday and Saturday, August 26 and 27, 2022. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Our goal is to bring some of the top country music artist to Cedarburg WI. To raise money for our Military, Children’s Hospital and other great local charities.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Habitat's Waukesha subdivision breaks ground
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26. Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield. The 16 single-family homes and two duplex...
