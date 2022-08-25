ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader Hernández-Mats as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy arrested for grand theft

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is being accused of betraying the badge. The deputy, Michael Spencer who worked at the airport, is being charged with one count of grand theft. Spencer is set to be released from the Broward County jail on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychologists#Violent Crime#State#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Police investigate shooting in Dania Beach; 1 hospitalized

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Dania Beach sent one person to the hospital. The incident occurred on the 30th block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, around 1 a.m., Friday. A man was bleeding when law enforcement arrived at the scene. Throughout the morning, detectives investigated as they searched...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Surveillance released of armed Hollywood bank robbery

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released surveillance images of a pair of armed robbers who held up a bank in Hollywood. They walked in with guns and demanded money from employees. It happened at 3:34 p.m. at the Chase Bank near Hollywood Boulevard and North Circle Drive, Friday.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
WSVN-TV

Football player at Homestead school arrested after gun found on campus

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a student athlete at a school in Homestead after, they said, the teen’s gun was found on campus. Parents at Somerset Academy were kept outside the school while police investigated, Friday night. According to Homestead Police, the firearm was found on the...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Turnpike crash in Hollywood causes tractor-trailer to overturn

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood caused a tractor-trailer to overturn. Cellphone video shared by a 7News viewer showed the wreck along the southbound lanes near the Hollywood Boulevard exit, just past the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Saturday morning. The footage captured...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Car bursts into flames after rear-ending box truck on US 1 in Miami; driver, passengers flee on foot

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car burst into flames after it slammed into a box truck along U.S. 1 in Miami, triggering a search for the driver who fled the scene on foot, police said. According to City of Miami Police, the driver of a Kia was heading south on South Dixie Highway when they rear-ended a truck carrying frozen foods near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver crashes into box truck, leaves car in flames

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car went up in flames in Miami. The vehicle rear-ended a box truck before bursting into the fiery blaze, Friday. Fire rescue responded to extinguish the fire. As for the driver, they took off on foot. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy