Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
Sheriff: 4 teens broke into Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center, killed tarpon
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of teens faced charges after they trespassed onto a research center in West Palm Beach. Surveillance video showed the four suspects breaking into the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center near Port St. Lucie on August 5. Giovanni Del Greco and Matteo Dal Vecchio,...
Report: Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez expects to be charged in corruption probe
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade commissioner is reportedly preparing to face a criminal charge. The Miami Herald on Sunday reported that, according to its sources, Commissioner Joe Martinez has told his confidants he expects to face at least one charge in a matter of days. According to the Herald, the...
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader Hernández-Mats as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernández-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade...
Demings addresses housing crisis at Coconut Grove stops; sources say Crist to pick Hernandez-Mats as running mate
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The campaign trail took Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings to a church in Coconut Grove, where she addressed Florida’s housing crisis, as 7News sources said Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is expected to announce his running mate in his race against Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Researchers study long-term effects of environmental exposure to carcinogens from World Trade Center disaster site
MIAMI (WSVN) - Nearly 21 years since the 9/11 attacks, researchers are learning more about the long-term health impacts from the unprecedented environmental exposure to carcinogens at the World Trade Center disaster site. “We do believe this is mounting evidence that environmental exposures, in particular the exposure to the World...
‘Not today’: Uber driver stabbed by passenger picked up in Boca Raton shares survival story
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother who drives for Uber found herself in a fight for survival after, she said, she picked up a passenger who stabbed her repeatedly with a steak knife. Shortly after she walked out of the hospital, Friday morning, Britteny Evans showed 7News...
Police investigate shooting in Dania Beach; 1 hospitalized
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Dania Beach sent one person to the hospital. The incident occurred on the 30th block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, around 1 a.m., Friday. A man was bleeding when law enforcement arrived at the scene. Throughout the morning, detectives investigated as they searched...
Surveillance released of armed Hollywood bank robbery
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI has released surveillance images of a pair of armed robbers who held up a bank in Hollywood. They walked in with guns and demanded money from employees. It happened at 3:34 p.m. at the Chase Bank near Hollywood Boulevard and North Circle Drive, Friday.
BSO deputy arrested for stealing cash from purse in airport sting operation
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who worked at the airport is off the job after investigators said he pocketed money from a lost purse. Deputy Michael Spencer was caught in a sting operation when an undercover agent handed him a purse...
1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
2 toddlers critical after being pulled unresponsive from NE Miami-Dade pool
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed two children to the hospital after they were pulled unresponsive from the swimming pool of a home in Northeast Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were pulled from pool at a home near Northeast 150th Street...
Football player at Homestead school arrested after gun found on campus
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a student athlete at a school in Homestead after, they said, the teen’s gun was found on campus. Parents at Somerset Academy were kept outside the school while police investigated, Friday night. According to Homestead Police, the firearm was found on the...
Corvette driver has close call on Venetian Causeway with cyclist in group linked to attacks
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver said a bicyclist who was riding recklessly came too close for comfort on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, as police continue to investigate a series of violent attacks in Miami and Miami Beach involving a group of cyclists. Speaking with 7News on...
Partial derailment after train crashes into abandoned vehicle on tracks; 6 hospitalized
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A train crashed into an abandoned vehicle in Fort Lauderdale. The car was left on the tracks near Northwest 29th Terrace around 6 a.m., Friday. The collision partially derailed the train. Eight people were injured and six were transported to the hospital. All suffered minor...
BSO need help searching for 68-year-old man missing from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 68-year-old man from Pompano Beach. Dan Garcia was last seen in the area of 2600 Northeast 15th Avenue in Pompano Beach around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 26.
Turnpike crash in Hollywood causes tractor-trailer to overturn
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood caused a tractor-trailer to overturn. Cellphone video shared by a 7News viewer showed the wreck along the southbound lanes near the Hollywood Boulevard exit, just past the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Saturday morning. The footage captured...
Car bursts into flames after rear-ending box truck on US 1 in Miami; driver, passengers flee on foot
MIAMI (WSVN) - A car burst into flames after it slammed into a box truck along U.S. 1 in Miami, triggering a search for the driver who fled the scene on foot, police said. According to City of Miami Police, the driver of a Kia was heading south on South Dixie Highway when they rear-ended a truck carrying frozen foods near Southwest 17th Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.
