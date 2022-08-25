Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
Look: 1 Baker Mayfield Pass Went Viral Last Night
Baker Mayfield solidified his status as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, completing 9-of-15 pass attempts for 89 yards with two touchdowns. One of Mayfield's passes on Friday night went viral because he managed to get it past double coverage. Whether it was lucky or not, this pass from...
3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022
With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
Richard Sherman Reacts To Viral Russell Wilson Comment
Richard Sherman took some exception to some of Russell Wilson's recent comments on why he left Seattle. In a since deleted tweet from Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla, Wilson expressed that a deciding factor in coming to Denver was that he didn't feel like it was all on him for the team to win:
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet
The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But the team has still neglected to cut the veteran quarterback from their roster. The 49ers have reiterated multiple times throughout the offseason that Trey Lance is their quarterback of the future. Even so, there may be a reason […] The post The true reason the 49ers haven’t cut Jimmy Garoppolo yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars Released Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran quarterback Jake Luton on Friday. In corresponding moves, the team also picked up kicker Jake Verity and waived linebacker Grant Morgan. The release of Luton leaves E.J. Perry as the only active quarterback for tomorrow's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN NFL insider...
NFL Reportedly Can't Punish Matt Araiza - Here's Why
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates are being accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The lawsuit was filed in San Diego County Superior Court on Thursday. Araiza, who was 21 at the time, allegedly had sex with the...
Report: 1 NFL Team Wants Jimmy Garoppolo The Most
Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers, though that likely won't be the case for long. According to one former NFL GM, the Seattle Seahawks are the team that wants Jimmy G. the most. “So what I think will happen is the Friday before the opening weekend,...
Julian Edelman said he was ‘kicked out of the Colts box with Guy Fieri’ at Super Bowl LII
"Colts management found out I was there, and let's just say Indy isn't known for its hospitality." The Red Sox lost to the Blue Jays 6-5 on Thursday. Boston begins a three-game series against the Rays at Fenway Park tonight at 7:10 p.m. Also tonight, the Patriots face the Raiders...
Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React
Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season. Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Kirk Herbstreit Names Biggest "Sleeper" Team In SEC
The SEC remains the most dominant conference in college football and just about every year there's a team from the SEC that surprises everyone with a strong season. So who does Kirk Herbstreit believe is going to be the SEC's sleeper team this year?. During a preview segment with College...
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Buys $5M Las Vegas Suburbs Home
As he continues to adjust to his new role as Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels is blazing his own trail from his predecessor — both on the field and at home. McDaniels and his wife Laura recently purchased a home for $4.95 million in the Anthem Country Club gated community within the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season
Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
49ers Released Former Packers Draft Pick On Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman on Sunday afternoon, they announced. Hollman, a 2019 sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, signed a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers back in February. He recorded nine tackles in three preseason games, but that wasn't enough to crack the team's final...
Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith
The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
